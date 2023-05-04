Athens County Sheriff's Office
May 4
At 12:52 a.m., deputies were on patrol when units observed multiple vehicles at the Utah Ridge Pond in Millfield. Units made contact with the individuals who were having a small fire. Units did not observe any criminal activity and resumed patrol.
At 1:05 a.m., deputies were on patrol when they observed a trailer in a known crime area on Coal Run Road, in Dover Township. Units found several tents in the area and what appeared to be hunters from out of town. With no criminal activity observed, units resumed patrol.
At 1:15 a.m., deputies responded to Bean Road in The Plains for a report of a fight. Units located the two individuals who were involved and determined that no threats or physical violence had occurred, only a verbal argument. Neither party wished to separate, and they were given a warning for disorderly conduct. Units resumed patrol.
At 4:01 a.m., deputies spoke with a female who was looking for a ride to her daughter's residence. Units responded to the scene to complete a well-being check on Madison Street, Glouster, on the complainant. It was determined that she had obtained a ride prior to their arrival and deputies returned to regular patrol.
At 6:02 a.m., deputies responded to Blizzard Lane in Albany for a report of an alarm activation. Units arrived on scene and spoke with an employee, who stated it was a false alarm.
At 7:37 a.m., deputies received a call reference to a well-being check on Union Lane in The Plains. Deputies made contact with the individual, who advised they were okay and did not need assistance.
At 8:29 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person and an open door to a residence in the North Plains area of The Plains. Deputies arrived in the area but did not locate any suspicious persons and found that the reported open door was now closed. Deputies attempted contact at the residence but had no success.
At 9:57 a.m., Athens County Sheriff's Office received a call reference to a well-being check on Circle Drive in New Marshfield. Deputies made contact with the individuals, who stated they were fine and did not need assistance.
At 1:05 p.m., Athens County Sheriff's Office received a call reference to a possible scam on Long Run Road in Athens. The complainant was advised of the proper avenues to take.
at 1:41 p.m., Athens County Sheriff's Office received a call about a reckless driver in the area of Luhrig Road in Athens. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.
At 3:40 p.m., Athens County Sheriff's Office received a report of a burglary on Fairlawn Avenue in Glouster. Deputies responded to the residence and spoke with the complainant. A report was taken on this incident.
At 4:12 p.m., while on patrol in Glouster, deputies were approached by a woman who made a complaint of domestic violence. A report was made, and the case is under investigation.
At 4:26 p.m., Athens County Sheriff's Office received a 911 open-line phone call from a residence on State Route 7 in Coolville. A deputy responded to the residence and spoke with the homeowner. It was determined that there was no emergency and the deputy resumed patrol.
At 8:46 p.m., while patrolling the area of West Clinton Street near Washington Road in Albany, a deputy observed a vehicle with an equipment violation. A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle and the driver was identified as a male with an active warrant out of the Athens County Sheriff's Office. The male was subsequently arrested and taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail without incident.
At 9:51 p.m., deputies responded to The Plains in reference to a well-being check. Deputies spoke with the involved parties and found everything to be okay.
At 11:24 p.m., deputies responded to Pepper Lane in The Plains for a report of an unknown loud noise. While patrolling the area, deputies located some individuals changing a tire that had just burst.
May 2
At 6:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Glouster for a juvenile concern. Deputies were able to resolve the incident on scene and deputies returned to patrol.
At 10:22 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Congress Street, in Trimble for an open-line 911 hang-up call. Contact was made with residents on scene, and no emergency was present. The call was ruled accidental, and units resumed patrol.
At 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to Lexington Avenue, Chauncey, for a report of trespassers camping on a property. Units spoke with the involved persons, who then left the property without incident. No further action was needed.
At 1:36 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Clearview Drive in Athens for a report of a drug overdose. Deputies arrived on scene with EMS personnel and the individual was
taken to the hospital. Deputies returned to patrol.
At 2:27 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Mill School Road, Guysville, for a report of a suspicious person. Deputies arrived and patrolled the area but had no contact with the described person. Deputies returned to patrol.
At 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to Mill Street, in Chauncey, in reference to a tip that a crime may occur. Deputies made a report, and the case is under investigation.
At 5:02 p.m., deputies responded to Glouster in reference to a juvenile complaint. Deputies contacted the juveniles and determined that everyone was fine and did not need assistance.
At 6:03 p.m., deputies responded to Hamley Run Road, Nelsonville, for an abandoned vehicle complaint. Deputies located the vehicle, and it was tagged for removal.
At 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to Torch Road in Coolville for a well-being check on a male having a crisis. Deputies located the male and took him for medical treatment.
At 11:40 p.m., deputies responded to Monroe Avenue, Chauncey, for a well-being check. Deputies made contact and everything checked okay. No further action was taken.
Ohio University Police
May 2
Officers responded to a call at 12:10 a.m. to assist the Major Crimes Unit with a search warrant.
Officers took a report at 2 p.m. of damage to a vehicle's tires at 111 S. Green Drive.
Officers received a report of fraud at 2:22 p.m. including theft without consent, telecommunications fraud, illegally transmitting multiple commercial electronic mail messages and unauthorized access of computer.
Officers issued Jamin Nelson a citation for operating without a valid driver's license at 8:35 p.m. on Shafer Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.