Athens Police Department:
Saturday, Nov. 23
8:17 p.m., East State Street — APD responded to Burger King for a patron who appeared to be intoxicated. A report was taken.
Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Friday, Nov. 22
12:18 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were called to Clinton Street in The Plains for a suspicious person. The caller advised that while she was out walking her dog, a male was following and then stood outside her house when she went inside. Deputies patrolled the area with negative contact. Units returned to patrol.
2:02 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were called to Roy Avenue in The Plains, for a report of a prowler. The caller advised he had seen two males walking around his neighbor’s house wearing dark clothing and were looking inside vehicles. Deputies patrolled the area with negative contact.
4:13 p.m., Athens — A walk-in report regarding the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was taken. The complainant reported her vehicle was being driven by another person and it wasn't given back at her request. She also stated there were some issues with the title and registration. Deputies went to the suspected residence and located the vehicle. The vehicle was returned to the owner without incident.
4:37 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to East Main Street in Jacksonville for a report of a breaking and entering. This case remains under investigation.
5:12 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to May Avenue in Chauncey for a report of breaking and entering of a garage with multiple items taken. This case remains under investigation.
5:59 p.m., Chauncey — The Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Converse Street in Chauncey for a moving violation. Deputies found the driver had a suspended license. Consent to search the driver’s person yielded suspect cocaine abuse instruments. These items were seized and are being sent to a lab for testing. Additional charges are expected pending lab results.
6:55 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Clinton Street in The Plains for a burglary report. The complainant stated multiple screens were taken out of their windows and a tablet was stolen. The tablet was later found at a family member's residence and they confessed to stealing the tablet. That subject was charged with burglary and the case was sent for an indictment.
Saturday, Nov. 23
11:32 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to a Mill Street residence in Chauncey for a report of a breaking and entering. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was completed.
4:50 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Salem Road in Athens for a report of an abandoned vehicle. Deputies tagged the vehicle for removal. No further action taken.
6:23 p.m., Chauncey — The Criminal Interdiction Unit made contact with a male at the Chauncey Marathon. Deputies learned the subject had an active warrant for his arrest. Upon taking the male into custody, suspected heroin was located. The male was transported to the SEORJ and further charges are expected.
10:35 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Mill Street in Chauncey regarding a property criminal damaging complaint. This incident is currently under investigation.
11:18 p.m., Guysville — Deputies were called to North Rodehaver Road in Guysville, for a reported breaking and entering. The caller was driving by the residence and saw a male in the yard with a flashlight. Deputies patrolled the area with negative contact.
Sunday, Nov. 24
12:50 a.m., Jacksonville — Deputies were called to South Eighth Street in Jacksonville, for a male with an active warrant. The caller advised Craig Shirkey, age 27, of Jacksonville was inside his residence. The caller allowed deputies to enter the house to locate and apprehend Shirkey. The subject was transported to SEORJ without further incident.
9:31 a.m., Trimble — Deputies took a breaking and entering report from the Trimble Car Wash. The maintenance worker reported he observed the door was wide open when no one was there. The case is currently under investigation.
2:05 p.m., Amesville — Deputies responded to Sweat Road in Amesville for a report of a breaking and entering. The complainant stated that someone had broken into his cabin and stole multiple items. This case remains under investigation.
4:54 p.m., Logan — Units responded to Logan Police to pick up a male having active Athens County warrants. Jeremiah Stufflebeam, age 38, of Logan was transported to SEORJ without incident.
8:56 p.m., The Plains — The Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in The Plains. Two different types of narcotics were located in the vehicle after a consent search was conducted. James Barr, age 36, of Albany was charged with two counts of possession of controlled substances.
Ohio University Police:
Friday, Nov. 22
1:09 a.m., Tanaka Hall — Charge issued to Hunter S. Gordon for disorderly conduct by intoxication and transported to regional jail.
8 a.m., Baker University Center — Rachael N. Ash and Kailey E. Lowe charged with disorderly conduct.
1:32 p.m., University Terrance — Report taken in reference to pool table damage.
9:39 p.m., Baker University Center — Complainant reported theft of a book bag.
Saturday, Nov. 23
5:41 a.m., OU grounds maintenance — Report taken for burglary.
Sunday, Nov. 24
7:34 p.m., Ridges Building 19 — Four juvenile subjects were discovered trespassing inside of The Ridges. They were released to guardians. Charges have been referred to Athens County Juvenile Court.
