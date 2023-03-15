March 3
10:42 a.m. - Deputies responded to Circle 33 Road in Nelsonville for a trespassing complaint. Upon arrival, deputies determined the complaint to be civil issue. A report was taken, and deputies returned to patrol.
1:20 p.m. - Deputies received a tip on the location of a male with several active warrants from outside agencies. Deputies responded to the address given, making contact with the resident, who advised he had not seen the suspect in several months. Units conducted a consensual search of premises, and the suspect was not located.
4:29 p.m. - Deputies responded to E First Street in The Plains for a verbal domestic. Deputies spoke with all involved parties and found no physical violence or threats of violence had occurred. After the parties separated deputies returned to patrol.
4:34 p.m. - Deputies patrolled the area of N. Coolville Ridge Road and Long Run Road in Athens for a suspicious male but were unable to locate him.
5:34 p.m. - Deputies responded to Beech Road in The Plains for a theft complaint. Deputies spoke with the caller, and a report was made.
7:35 p.m. - Deputies responded to Stone Castle Road in Athens in response to a residential alarm activation. Deputies walked around the residence and found the building to be secure.
7:48 p.m. - Deputies responded to N Plains Road, The Plains, in reference to an open door on a business. Deputies arrived on scene and located the owner. The business was secured, and deputies returned to patrol.
7:48 p.m. - Deputies received a report of a suspicious individual on State Route 124 in Coolville. Upon patrolling the area, deputies had negative contact with any individuals matching the description given.
8:39 p.m. - Deputies responded to The Plains in reference to a complaint of a verbal domestic occurring outside. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the described individuals.
10:31 p.m. - Deputies responded to Rock Riffle Road in Athens for a residential burglary alarm. Deputies checked the residence and determined everything to be secure.
11:06 p.m. - Deputies assisted Waterloo Fire Department with removing a fallen tree from the roadway on State Route 56 near New Marshfield.
March 4
12:38 a.m. - A caller reported that someone was possibly tampering with their door in Chauncey. The caller later advised that deputies were no longer needed, after they found that the suspicious individuals outside were dealing with a fallen tree.
3:17 a.m. - The Athens County Sheriff Office received a call reference to a burglary alarm on W Bent Brooke Lane in Athens. Deputies checked the property, and everything appeared secure. Deputies resumed patrol.
8:04 a.m. - While on patrol in The Plains, a passerby advised a deputy that there was a male nearby along the street-side who appeared to be convulsing. The deputy responded and found the male to be going in and out of consciousness. The deputy administered Narcan and requested EMS. ACEMS responded and transported the male to the hospital for further treatment.
1:50 p.m. - Deputies responded to third-party report of a dispute on State Route 682, Athens, from a neighboring resident. Deputies made contact with the involved parties and neighbors. No evidence of violence or threats of violence could be found. The involved parties were warned for disorderly conduct and a request was made for them separate.
3:57 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Coal Run Road in Athens for a report of a well-being check. Units met with the male and determined him to be fine. Deputies were advised the male had a warrant out for his arrest. Leonard Newlun, age 49 of Athens, was arrested and transported to SEORJ without incident.
4:04 p.m. - Deputies responded to the area of N Plains Road in The Plains for a report of a protection order violation. Upon arrival, the individual had already left. The incident is under review.
4:24 p.m. - Deputies responded to the area of Mansfield Road in Athens for a report of several 911 hangups. Upon arrival at the residence, it was determined to be a child playing on a deactivated phone.
4:31 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office spoke with a complainant in reference to a harassment complaint. The complainant was advised to take measures to block this number. The complainant also advised that she is unsure who is calling her. A report was taken.
4:40 p.m. - Deputies conducted a search warrant at a residence on State Route 682 in Athens. The purpose of the search warrant was to collect stolen property from the residence.
