Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Tuesday, Oct. 15
3:54 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Savannah Park in Guysville for a property damage report. Multiple surfaces were sprayed in graffiti and the doors to the restrooms were removed and set on fire. This case is under further investigation.
4:53 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies received a call in reference to a dispute on Route 56. They were advised that one of the involved subjects had active warrants for his arrest. Upon arrival, deputies separated and approached the residence from two locations; accordingly, two men began to flee on foot. Both males were stopped and detained. Larry Steel, age 51, of New Marshfield was arrested on an active domestic violence warrant. Leon Reed, age 41, of Millfield was arrested on an active theft without consent warrant. A search incident to Reed’s arrest yielded suspected heroin and abuse instruments related to the drug. Both will be receiving a charge of obstructing official business as well as additional charges, pending lab results. Both were transported to regional jail without incident.
5:04 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Union Lane in The Plains for a missing person report. The caller advised they believed that their friend was missing due to suspicious circumstances. The incident is under further investigation.
8:21 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Main Street in The Plains for a report of a threatening text messages. The complainant received a threatening text message and included a picture of her front door. Deputies attempted to contact the subject with no success. This case is under further investigation.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
7:30 a.m., Jacksonville — Deputies took a theft report at the sheriff’s office from a South Eleventh Street resident in Jacksonville. The complainant reported a handgun was stolen.
12 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report of theft involving unauthorized use of a bank account. This case is under investigation.
12:54 p.m., The Plains — A complainant reported their storage unit was broken into at The Plains Self Storage. At this time the complainant is still working on a list of stolen items and will submit the items missing once they have it completed.
5:13 p.m., Millfield — Deputies took a report of a possible cock fighting ring. The case remains under investigation.
Ohio University Police:
Monday, Oct. 14
12:54 p.m., parking lot 132 — Complainant reported damage to trees caused by delivery vehicle.
12:55 p.m., Baker University Center — Complainant asked to speak with officer regarding a protection order violation.
3:42 p.m., The Ridges — Report taken concerning unruly juveniles at The Ridges.
9:13 p.m., Mill Street — Citations were issued to Christopher A. Pierce for driving under a suspended license, failure to wear eye protection and operating a motorcycle without an endorsement.
11:27 p.m., Bromley Hall — Complainant reported theft of laundry.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
10:42 a.m., mail services — Canine deployment.
12:08 p.m., Park Place — Complainant reported damage to a window pane at 29 Park Place.
9:16 p.m., Baker University Center — Report taken in reference to recovered property, marked for destruction.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
12:34 p.m., Research and Technology Center — Complainant reported a traffic accident.
7:57 p.m., Shively Hall — Report taken in reference to the theft of a meal plan.
Athens Police Department:
Wednesday, Oct. 16
8:14 a.m., East State Street — APD responded to the Athens Farmers Market storage shed located behind Tractor Supply Store for a report of damage. A report was taken.
3:52 p.m., Court Street — APD received a report of a stolen parcel package from 41 S. Court St. The theft occurred on Oct. 15. An investigation is pending.
Thursday, Oct. 17
1:43 a.m., Court Street {span}— APD officers responded to North Court Street in reference to a subject kicking parking meters. Gerald Christian Brewer of Cascilla, Miss. was arrested and charged with criminal damaging and criminal mischief. Brewer was released on his own recognizance and is set to appear in Athens Municipal Court on Oct. 24.
7:53 p.m., East State Street — Officers responded to Walmart for a report of trespassing complaint. William R. Blosser Jr. of Lancaster was arrested and charged with criminal trespass. He was released from the scene and is slated to appear in Athens Municipal Court on Oct. 24.
