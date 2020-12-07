Athens County Sheriff's Office
Saturday, Dec. 5
11:01 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to High Street for a dispute. Neither party wished to pursue charges, however deputies did provide the caller with a list of resources that may be of assistance to them.
4:56 p.m., Athens — Deputies spoke with a female in regards to a mail theft complaint. The caller advised she was supposed to receive a package from Amazon on Dec. 1 or 2, but it never was delivered. The caller also advised she noticed on that day, all the mailboxes on her road were left open. The package is assumed stolen and this case remains under investigation.
3:59 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to the Basset House on Bassett Road in regards to an employee stating several gun shots in the area came very close to her. Deputies patrolled the area, but were unable to locate the source of the gun shots. There was also no evidence in the area.
4:53 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Angel Ridge Road in regards to a traffic accident. Deputies assisted until the Ohio State Patrol arrived on the scene. No further action was taken.
8:49 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to Roy Avenue for a well-being check. A report was taken, and no further action was needed.
12:34 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Factory Road in reference to a property owner believing his neighbors had been growing suspected marijuana on his property during the summer. Upon Deputies arrival, no plants were visible and no further actions were needed.
10:40 a.m., The Plains — Deputies received a complaint of opened packages near 20 Beech Street with an address that was a few doors down. Deputies checked the opened packages and no items were inside. No further actions were needed.
9:11 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to the S. Plains Road in reference to packages being taken from a front porch. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the homeowner/victim, she advised that they got a notification on her home security system, that someone had gone across her yard and her packages had been stolen the day before. Deputies obtained a still photo of the unknown female suspect. Case is currently under investigation.
8:03 a.m., Athens — Deputies were called to Terrell Road for some found mail. The mail was collected and units returned to patrol.
10:16 a.m., The Plains — Deputies assisted the State Highway Patrol on Route 682, in The Plains, on the scene of a traffic accident. Once the scene was cleared units returned to patrol.
12:23 a.m., Athens — Deputies patrolled Vore Ridge Road after receiving a report of mail scattered in the roadway. No mail was located.
3:19 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to West First Street for a residential burglary alarm activation. Deputies made contact with the homeowner at the residence, and were advised that it was a false alarm.
11:35 a.m., Athens — Deputies were called to Salem Road for a verbal dispute. The parties agreed to separate. No further action required.
11:39 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies took a report by phone, in regards to a theft offense. The caller advised that a small package was taken from his mailbox.
1:02 p.m., Athens — Deputies were called to Salem Road for a fight in progress. Upon arrival, one party had fled the scene. This case is still under further investigation.
Sunday, Dec. 6
7:48 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to an unruly juvenile on Waterworks Hill Road. Both juveniles were spoken to by deputies and it appears the issue was under control upon their departure.
9:37 a.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report of theft from the South Plains Road apartments. Deputies spoke with the victim who advised he had an extension ladder taken from his property sometime during the early morning hours, after he returned home from work around midnight.
7:13 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Town Street in reference to a suspicious male subject leaving a vacant residence. Upon deputies arrival, the area was patrolled and had negative contact. Further investigation of case will be referred to the Glouster Police Department. No further actions were needed.
8:06 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were called to Subway for a report of an ex-boyfriend stalking one of the employees. Deputies made contact with the caller and patrolled the area with negative contact with the male. Units returned to patrol.
11:30 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were called to Nixon Road for an overdose. Deputies made contact with the female, who stated that she had a seizure and that she was fine and refused medical treatment. Units returned to patrol.
4:12 p.m , Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Matheny Road in regards to a well-being check. Deputies arrived on the scene and noticed the female was gone. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate the female. Deputies resumed patrol.
3:11 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road where the caller advised he believed his neighbors house was getting broken into. Upon arrival, contact was made with the home owner who advised he was moving out. Case closed.
4:39 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Wood Road in regards to a suicidal female. The female admitted to making a suicidal threat and was transported to O'Bleness Hospital without incident.
7:05 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Route 681 in regards to a well being check for a female. The caller advised the female was being held against her will and possibly being abused. Deputies made contact with the female, and advised she was fine. No signs of abuse were noted, and the female was of her own free will.
5:29 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Roy Avenue where the caller advised several people were attempting to remove a female from her vehicle and steal it. Once in the area, contact was made with the female who advised that she did not know any of the individuals, but believed it was in reference to her ex-boyfriend owing them money. She advised that she wanted the incident documented.
6:36 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Union Lane where the caller advised somebody knocked on his back door. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
5:10 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to the West Bailey Road area, for an open line 911 call. While en-route, the caller called back and advised it was accidental.
7:12 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Gun Club Road in regards to a dispute. Both parties were separated for the evening. No further action was taken.
3:32 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to East Fourth Street where the caller advised that a juvenile had stolen her phone. Upon arrival, the caller advised the phone was returned and everything was OK.
10:49 p.m., Trimble — Deputies responded to Main Street for a third party report of an active dispute. Deputies found that the dispute was purely verbal in nature. One of the involved parties was informed how to file unruly juvenile charges if there are further issues.
