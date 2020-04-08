Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Monday, April 6
12:50 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a location near Route 56 and Route 278 to assist Hocking County Sheriff’s Office and Vinton County Sheriff’s Office. There was an individual shot near that location and assistance/manpower was needed. It was determined this incident was going to be investigated by Ohio State Highway Patrol. Deputies attempted to locate the vehicle associated with the incident at several locations in Athens County without success.
2:53 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Canaanville Road in reference to a possible prowler complaint. Area around complainants residence was patrolled and the business building nearby. No person(s) were located in the area. All windows and doors were secured and there was no sign of property being tampered with or moved. This complaint was unfounded.
3:42 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were requested to locate a resident of Trimble Township that a health care provider was needing to speak with due to their family member being treated. Deputies located the subject and were able to get them in contact with the facility.
9:19 a.m., The Plains — Deputies took a theft report from a local business in The Plains area. A report was taken and is currently under investigation.
10:04 a.m., Athens — Deputies took a report in the Athens area on a vehicle being entered. Caller reported change and a brief case missing from the vehicle. A report was taken on the incident.
3:09 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies took a report of a private property crash in Waterloo Township.
6:25 p.m., Athens — Deputies took possession of license plates found on the side of the roadway near Canaanville Road. Upon returning the plates to the owner, the owner advised deputies that the plates had not been stolen.
9:49 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a possible domestic violence incident near Route 691. One party had already left the residence, and the remaining party did not wish for any charges to be filed. Deputies returned to patrol.
4:54 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a report of a suspicious male trespassing at a residence in Athens Township. The male left as deputies were responding, but was located and advised not to return to the complainant’s residence. No further action was taken at that time.
6:55 p.m., The Plains — Deputies received a report of a suspicious male and female walking in The Plains. Deputies patrolled the area and observed the couple on the bike path. No criminal behavior was observed at that time. Deputies returned to patrol.
7:08 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a verbal dispute between roommates at a residence in Athens Township. Deputies spoke with the involved parties, no physical violence or threats of violence had occurred. One of the parties agreed to separate from the residence so no further incidents would occur. Deputies returned to patrol.
7:40 p.m., Albany — Deputies received a report of a dispute at the Albany Marathon Station. Deputies responded and made contact with a female that was involved. The female did not want to pursue any charges nor did she report any injuries or threats. The male had left the area prior to deputies arriving. The female was given a ride to her residence in Athens. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:28 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains in reference to an inactive assault. Made contact with both involved parties and it was determined there was a dispute. Complainant indicated he just wanted to be left alone, but did not wish to file a criminal complaint. Suspect was advised to have no further contact with the complainant. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
10:46 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a report of a male refusing to leave a residence in Lodi Township. Deputies made contact with the male whom agreed to leave at that time. Deputies returned to patrol.
Athens Fire Department
Monday, March 30
1:23 a.m. — Crews responded to a fire alarm ringing at Tiffin Hall. A detector in the west staircase on the first floor was activated for no apparent reason.
2:17 a.m. — Crews were called on the business line for a fire alarm ringing at 30 S. Court St. The sprinkler system was found to be causing the alarm, and the keyholder indicated the repair company had ordered the part and would install it soon.
11:52 a.m. — Crews were dispatched to Building 33 of the Riverpark Towers for the smell of gas. An unlit burner on the stove had been left on.
Tuesday, March 31
9:07 a.m. — Crews were dispatched for an alarm at the Convocation Center. The alarm had been set off by maintenance working on the system.
4:53 p.m. — Crews were called for a smoking Ohio University Police Department vehicle, but were cancelled before leaving the station.
8:19 p.m. — Crews responded to an alarm at Stocker Center. OUPD called and advised no alarm was sounding.
Wednesday, April 1
12:35 a.m. — Crews were dispatched to building 13 of the Carriage Hill Apartments for the smell of smoke outside. A smoldering cigarette was found in the mulch and extinguished.
1:13 a.m. — Crews were dispatched for an alarm sounding in the Ridges building 19. The detector was activated on the first floor east stairwell for no apparent reason.
8:23 p.m. — Crews were called to 51 W. State, where the alarm panel indicated the basement gym. The alarm is believed to have been set off for the same issue as experienced in the past — a water flow valve.
Friday, April 3
10:48 a.m. — Crews were dispatched after receiving a phone call from 3 Franklin Street concerning a slight smell of gas coming from a vent. Nothing was found.
11:50 a.m. — Crews were called to the Alpha Delta Pi house, but were cancelled as construction workers had set off the alarm.
Saturday, April 4
4:43 a.m. — Crews were dispatched to Bryan Hall for a sounding alarm, where burnt popcorn was found in room 312. Alarm was reset.
8:49 p.m. — Crews were called to Sheltering Arms for a noise coming from behind the building next to the fence. A carbon monoxide detector was found next to the furnace exhaust. Battery was removed and detector was left on patio ledge as no neighbors were home.
Sunday, April 5
12:47 a.m. — Crews were dispatched for a fire at 72 Mound Street, where students were advised to extinguish it due to not meeting criteria.
1:38 a.m. — Crews were dispatched for an alarm at University Terrace. The fire panel showed issues with batteries.
8:17 p.m. — Crews were dispatched to the Athens Middle School for an alarm. The sprinkler system was malfunctioning in the gym.
Nelsonville Police Department
Monday, April 6
2:07 a.m. — Officers responded to the 300 block of Poplar Street for a report of a suspicious person who was looking in vehicles. They made contact with a female who stated she was waiting for a ride but denied looking into any vehicles.
12:54 a.m. — Officers responded to a request for assistance from Hocking County Sheriff’s Office for a reported shooting. Officers looked multiple places for a vehicle reported to have been involved but were unable to locate it. This incident is now being investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
9:16 a.m. — Officer took a report of a missing trashcan from the 400 block of Chestnut Street. The item was located and returned to the property where it was taken from.
11:47 a.m. — Officers responded to Diamond Brick Road to assist the Athens County Sheriff’s Office concerning a missing 2 year old child. Shortly after arriving on scene the child was located and returned safely.
2:00 p.m. — Officer took a report of items stolen from a vehicle on the 300 block of Madison Street.
2:07 p.m. — Officers were made aware of an individual who had an active warrant and resides on Poplar Street. Officers checked his residence, along with several other locations he is known to frequent but were unable to locate the male.
2:11 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a person trespassing at Tammy’s Country Kitchen. The male was identified as a relative of the owner.
6:24 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of someone sleeping in a vehicle in a parking lot on East Canal Street. They made contact with a female who stated she was waiting on her husband to finish work.
6:31 p.m. — Officers observed a vehicle Polley Park with its doors left opened. They made contact with the owner who was walking in the park.
6:46 p.m. — Officers responded to a residential burglary alarm on the 300 block of Poplar Street. The owner stated it was accidentally set off.
7:36 p.m. — Officers responded to the 500 block of West Washington Street for a male who was going up and down the street. Contact was made with the male who stated he was going to different residences asking owners if they needed their grass cut.
7:50 p.m. — Officer responded to theft on Grosvenor Street. The owner reported a male removed a portable canopy frame.
