City of Athens Police Department
Saturday, July 25
11:07 a.m. — Officers took a report of menacing that occurred at Lowe’s, 983 E. State St., that happened on Friday, July 24. An investigation is pending.
Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Friday, July 24
6:48 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to US 50 West bound near Cameron Road, in Athens for a report of a wrong way driver. Deputies patrolled the area and were unsuccessful in locating the vehicle.
12:01 a.m., Glouster — Deputies received a complaint of homeowners squatting in their condemned residence on Red Dog Road. Upon Deputies arrival they had negative contact with any one inside the trailer. No further actions were needed.
10:24 a.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Mansfield Road for a well-being check. Deputies found the individual to be healthy and safe.
12:50 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies stopped a vehicle in Chauncey that was stolen out of Nelsonville. The driver of the vehicle,Joseph McKee, 22, was arrested and turned over to the Nelsonville Police Department.
4:35 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies took a report from a victim who resides on Milar Road in Nelsonville. The complainant advised she let her boyfriend use her vehicle and he has not returned the vehicle. This case is pending further investigation.
6:28 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a theft report from a female that resides on West First Street. The complainant stated that someone had stolen a catalytic converter from her vehicle. This case will be considered closed pending further leads on a suspect.
7:14 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies assisted the Glouster Police Department, on a property recovery in Jacksonville.
9:25 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a theft report from a complainant who resides on South Plains Road. The complainant stated that he was outside working most of the day and he noticed that his laptop had been stolen out of his residence. At this time, this case will be closed pending further leads on a suspect.
10:46 p.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Lottridge Road on a report of an active burglary of an empty house. The caller advised there was several persons there whom fled in multiple vehicles when confronted. A report was taken, and investigation is pending.
10:46 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Route 56 for a burglary report. The caller reported that he returned home from work and found that someone had broken in. Multiple items were reported missing. The incident is under further investigation.
2:24 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Fruth’s Pharmacy on United Lane in reference to the manager advising a male subject had walked out of the store without paying for items, and that the female subject that was with him was still inside the store. Upon deputies arrival they made contact with the female subject who had no stolen merchandise on her person or in her purse. The female subject was asked to leave the business and deputies patrolled for the male subject and had negative contact. No further actions were needed.
Saturday, July 25
2:32 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to Chauncey, on a report of two males with a possible stolen four wheeler that was broke down in an alley way. Upon arriving in the area, deputies located the four wheeler, but did not locate any persons in the area. The four wheeler was impounded for safe keeping until an owner can be identified.
2:29 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road for a report of a dispute. Deputies determined that no threats or physical violence had occurred and only a verbal dispute. The owner of the residence did not wish for the female to be at her residence. Both parties were separated. No further action taken.
3:27 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Athens Township, in regards to a 911 hangup. The call was accidental, and everything was OK. Deputies returned to patrol.
9:46 p.m., Guysville — Deputies received a call from a male on Varner Road in regards to a possibly intoxicated driver in a brown truck that drives up and down the road recklessly. Deputies patrolled the area, but with negative contact.
11:02 p.m., Chesterhill — Deputies were called to Plantsville Road in attempt to locate a vehicle owner for Perry County Sheriff’s Office. No contact was made at the given address. Units returned to patrol.
7:03 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Dowler Ridge Road for a report of a sexual assault. This case remains under investigation.
8:01 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Sixth Street in regards to a neighbor dispute. The caller advised her husband was out working on building a shed on their property. Their neighbor came out and started yelling and screaming at them, and started taking photographs. The caller advised she wanted a report on file, and is going to attempt to obtain a protection order.
Sunday, July 26
12:39 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were called to N. Plains Road for a report of a fight. Deputies patrolled the area with negative contact. Units returned to patrol.
3:45 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to “Bong Hill” in Athens Township in regards to a suspicious note located on a hiking trail in the woods. The note did not have any directly suicidal threats, but was demeaning in nature. The caller did not locate any other evidence along the hiking trail. The note was collected and entered into evidence.
3:58 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Sycamore Street in reference to a suspicious vehicle at the Post Office during the after-hours time. Deputies made contact with a female in the vehicle whom had pulled in due to being tired. The female had been napping prior to deputies arrival. No level of intoxication was observed and the female appeared fine to drive at that time. No further action was taken.
8:40 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Athens Township, in regards to a theft of mail complaint. The caller advised he took out his trash and located opened mail from all over the county in his trash bin. The caller also noted he was supposed to receive a package today, but it was not in his mailbox. This case remains under investigation.
8:40 p.m., The Plains — Deputies received a complaint from a subject in The Plains, stating her ex-boyfriend was posting derogatory comments about her on Facebook. The caller was advised of her options.
6:16 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Route 78 for a report of a dispute. Deputies spoke with both involved parties who stated it was only a verbal argument over an adult female who wished to leave the residence. Both parties were separated. No further action taken.
9:23 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to High Street for a report of a dispute. The complainant advised she wished for her live-in boyfriend to leave the residence. The female was advised of the eviction process if she wished for the male to be removed. No further action taken.
11:02 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were called to Steinmyer Road for a patrol request. The caller advised that she heard a female yelling for help but did not know where it came from. Deputies patrolled the area with negative contact. Units returned to patrol.
9:31 p.m., Glouster — Deputies received a report of inappropriate material on Facebook from a resident of Main Street. Deputies met with the complainant whom showed them the live feed video of pornographic material. The video was being shared to a buy sell trade page by an individual outside of the US. The complainant was advised to report the post and block the individual so Facebook could take action against the poster. No further action was taken at that time.
9:07 p.m., Glouster — Deputies received a request from Hocking County, to attempt to locate a male at a residence in Trimble Township. Deputies responded to the residence and spoke with the owner whom advised the person in question had moved prior to them purchasing the residence. Hocking County SO was advised.
8:57 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies received a third-party report of a possible fight in Jacksonville. Deputies received a call from one of the alleged participants of the fight whom advised nothing was occurring. Deputies patrolled the area and confirmed no fights or other criminal activity were occurring at that time.
7:54 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to 1000 Columbia Road on a business alarm. Prior to arrival, employee at the business called and advised it was a false alarm. Deputies returned to patrol.
9:03 a.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to the GoMart on a possible medical issue. On arrival EMS was on scene and confirmed the issue was medical. Subject was transported by EMS.
Monday, July 27
3:09 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies were called to Main Street for an animal complaint. The caller advised that she woke up to a snake climbing her bedroom wall. Deputies were able to locate the snake and remove the snake safely. Units returned to patrol.
12:22 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Nelsonville, to assist NPD with an active fight call. Deputies responded lights and sirens but were ultimately called off by NPD. No further action was taken by the ACSO.
3:11 a.m., Glouster — While on patrol, observed an open door at a business. There was obviously work happening in the garage area, but could not locate anyone on scene. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
