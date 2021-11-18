Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday, Nov. 17
2:46 a.m., Buchel — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Bessemer Road in Buchtel for a report of a burglary in progress. Units arrived on scene and found no evidence of this occurring. Units returned to patrol.
5:41 a.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Pleasant Hill Road near Robinson Road in Athens for a report of vehicle blocking both lanes of traffic. No further action taken.
8:14 a.m., The Plains — Deputies patrolled the area of Center Street, West Second Street, and West Third Street in The Plains for a male walking through yards. The caller stated the male said he was looking for his 8-year-old daughter. The male could not be located, but the follow-up investigation revealed some possible mental health issues and that no child was involved.
9:44 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Luhrig Road in Athens for a breaking and entering report. The caller stated that someone broke into his outbuilding sometime overnight. A report was taken.
11:11 a.m., The Plains — A well-being check was requested on a female in The Plains area. Contact was made with the nurse aide of the female, who stated that everything was fine.
11:29 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains to speak with a complaint about a homeless camp that he believed was responsible for criminal activity in the area. On scene, deputies were advised that no one was at the camp at that time. Deputies introduced options on how address the property owner to have the camp removed, as well as discussing ways to prevent the issue from reoccurring. Due to no one being present at the camp, no further action could be taken at that time.
11:52 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Luhrig Road in Athens for a breaking and entering report. After speaking to a neighbor that had said they had items stolen, the caller checked her outbuilding and discovered that she also had missing items. A report was taken, and the case is under further review.
1:22 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to the New Marshfield area for a well-being check. On arrival, it was found that the caller and the male subject had left the area. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate the subjects.
1:26 p.m., Location Unknown — Deputies took a report from a male in the New Marshfield area that had received a fraudulent check for 6,315.00.
4:43 p.m., Athens — A mother brought her daughter into the Sheriff’s Office to report that her juvenile daughter had stolen from her. The guardian requested a report be made of the incident in case the behavior continues.
4:48 p.m., Jacksonville — The Sheriff’s Office responded to Jacksonville for a verbal dispute. Upon arrival, the male advised that he believed his daughter had stolen some of his prescription medication, however there was no evidence to support this. Parties were separated.
5:30 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Long Run Road in Athens for an active dispute. Upon arrival, deputies conducted an investigation and Larry Robinson was arrested for domestic violence.
7:00 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to The Plains for an active burglary alarm. Deputies met with the key holder and conducted a walk-through of the business. Nothing out of the ordinary was found. Deputies returned to patrol.
7:19 p.m., The Plains — The Ohio State Highway Patrol requested assistance from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to remove debris from the roadway. A deputy responded to SR 33 near The Plains and removed fallen construction cones from the roadway.
7:57 p.m. — An outside police agency requested assistance from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to locate a female in the county. A deputy patrolled the given address and had negative contact with the person of interest.
8:24 p.m., Albany — A resident of the Albany area requested to speak to a deputy regarding her unruly juvenile. When a deputy arrived on scene, the caller stated that the dispute had ended, and her juvenile was leaving to stay with a family friend for the night. All parties were compliant, and no criminal behavior was observed.
9:20 p.m., New Marshfield — A resident of the New Marshfield area called the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report a suspicious person in their yard. Deputies responded to the location and spoke with the caller, who stated the person had left the area. Deputies continued to patrol the area but did not locate the suspicious person.
11:42 p.m., Guysville — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Savannah Park in Guysville for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Units patrolled the area but were unable to locate the vehicle. Units resumed patrol.
Thursday, Nov. 19
12:11 a.m., Jacksonville — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to West Main Street in Jacksonville for a report of a dispute. Units arrived on scene and spoke with individuals who stated that no dispute had occurred, and the male subject had left prior to units’ arrival. With no criminal activity observed, units resumed patrol.
12:51 a.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 550 in Athens for a report of a trespassing / noise complaint. The complainant stated that juveniles were trespassing on his property and were being too loud. Units did make contact with an adult at this residence and spoke with her about the complaint. With no criminal activity observed, units resumed patrol.
8:10 a.m., Athens — Deputies took a report of an on-line scam from a resident of Athens. The caller reported a large amount of money was transferred to the person via on-line payment. The incident is under further review.
8:38 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Porter Lane outside The Plains for a verbal dispute. On scene, deputies made contact with a husband and wife. The husband had a male at the residence that the wife did not approve of and was demanding that he leave. No evidence of any assault or altercation was observed. The husband agreed to take the other male home to avoid any further conflict with his wife. No further action needed.
10:23 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to a residence in Chauncey for a report of unruly juveniles. Deputies spoke to the adults and went over ways they could work on setting better boundaries and maintaining order in their household, so deputies were not needed to assist with basic parenting in the future.
12:16 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a missing persons complaint. The caller reported that his girlfriend had left with their two children almost a week ago and had not returned. Deputies contacted additional social service organizations and were advised that the woman and children were safe and accounted for. She had left under circumstances of her choosing. With no criminal act having occurred at that time, the man was referred to proper court and social channels.
2:22 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to a residence on Matheny Road in Nelsonville for a trespass complaint. On scene, deputies spoke with the caller, who advised that a male has been walking through his yard to get to a friend’s house. A report was taken of this incident.
4:11 p.m., The Plains — A male subject contacted the Sheriff’s Office advising that while he was waiting on his son at the bus stop, an unknown male pulled up and started yelling and cussing at him. The caller advised that he wanted the incident on file.
6:38 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to a residence in Buchtel in reference to a caller stating that an elderly female had barricaded herself in her residence. On scene, contact was made with the female in question, who advised that she and her husband had been arguing, and that she did not want anyone else in the residence. After deputies spoke with all the involved parties, the female’s granddaughter arrived at the residence to look after her for the remainder of the night. No signs of physical harm were observed or reported by the female, and deputies then returned to patrol.
6:47 p.m., Albany — Deputies were dispatched to Albany after a resident returned home and found an open door on their residence. Deputies checked the residence and found no signs of foul play or forced entry. Deputies returned to patrol.
8:25 p.m., Buchtel — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Fork Street in Buchtel for a report of a suspicious person throughout the nighttime hours. Units patrolled the area and did not observe any criminal activity or suspicious person.
9:31 p.m., Athens — Deputies were called to Athens for an unruly juvenile causing damage to the residence.
9:39 p.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 550 in Athens for a report of suspicious female. Units met with the female, who walked to her residence in the area. Units resumed patrol.
