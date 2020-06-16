Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, June 15
1:00 a.m., The Plains — A female contacted the Sheriff's Office advising items were missing from her garage. This matter is under investigation.
1:03 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were on patrol when they observed a suspicious vehicle parked at The Plains Elementary. Deputies spoke with the male who stated that he was listening to music. Deputies did not observe any criminal activity while speaking with the male. No further action taken.
6:01 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies received a complaint of suspicious persons around the rear of a neighboring residence. Deputies responded to the area and spoke with three individuals whom were working on a vehicle. The individuals were identified and advised they had permission from the resident to be there. Nothing appeared suspicious or out of place at that time. The homeowner was unable to be contacted at that time. No further action was taken.
10:44 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a suspicious person on East Third Street. Caller reported that the male was talking to juveniles in the area. A deputy responded and sat in the area but did not locate the subject matching the description. Routine patrol was conducted throughout the shift with no contact.
11:33 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Connett Road on a report of a catalytic converter being taken. The converter was taken from a vehicle belonging to RHDD. A report was taken and is currently under investigation.
3:10 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Bethel Hill Road in regards to a dispute. After investigation it was determined there was a physical altercation, but neither party wished to pursue charges in the matter. Parties were advised to separate for the evening. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:42 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Bethany Ridge Road for an active dispute. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the involved parties who gave conflicting statements as to what took place. Due to conflicting statements and the lack of physical evidence, deputies were unable to establish probable cause that a crime took place.Parties were separated.
6:12 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies were dispatched to E. Main Street for an inactive dispute. Upon arrival, the caller stated she did not want her boyfriend back at the residence anymore. Due to recent aggression issues she did not feel it was safe to remain in a relationship anymore. The male half had already left and the caller wished to fill out a Trespass Complaint Form. The male was later served with the trespass order and advised to avoid contact with her. The caller was also referred to our victims advocate for the possibility of a protection order.
7:57 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a third party complaint of a verbal dispute. Deputies patrolled the area with negative contact.
8:14 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Columbus Road for an active domestic violence call. Upon arrival, deputies separately interviewed both parties and verified there was no physical domestic violence. Neither party had physical marks nor any evidence of a physical altercation. They both said they were fine and deputies resumed patrol.
8:42 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a report of a fight at a residence in The Plains. Deputies responded to the area and made contact with several individuals. Several parties had left prior to deputies arrival. No persons reported any injuries and declined any assistance. Deputies returned to patrol.
8:42 p.m., Shade — A female contacted the Sheriff's Office advising items were missing from her garage. This matter is under investigation.
9:11 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Glouster, in regards to a verbal dispute. Deputies were flagged down by the caller and they advised it was just a verbal dispute, and no threats of physical harm were made. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:57 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a reported fight call, in The Plains. While patrolling the area to attempt to locate the involved parties, a male subject with warrants was observed entering a camper on Roy Avenue. Contact was ultimately made with several individuals who were in the camper. Thought unrelated to original call, it was determined that a crime in fact occurred at that location. The subject with multiple warrants was contacted and taken into custody. He was also charged with obstruction and abduction. Another subject was detained while this incident was being investigated, and charged with obstruction by providing false information to law enforcement. He was charged and transported to SEORJ. A third subject was contacted who had warrants. He was taken into custody and transported to SEORJ. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
