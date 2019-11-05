Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Monday, Nov. 4
12:39 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to a Washington Road residence in Albany referencing an active trespassing report. Deputies met with the property owners of two residences requesting a subject be removed and advised not to return. Zachary Duvall, age 19, of New Plymouth was served with a trespass complaint and asked not to return. Deputies then learned Duvall had an active Vinton County warrant for his arrest and he was transported to the county line where he was turned over to the Vinton County Sheriff's deputies
8:26 a.m., Athens — Andrea Kupchik, age 38, of Nelsonville, turned herself in to the Athens County Sheriff's Office for active warrants for her arrest. During the search of her person, a small baggy of methamphetamine was found. It was collected and placed into evidence to be sent to BCI for testing. Further charges will be completed when the results are returned.
12:08 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies took a report of a residential break-in on High Street in Chauncey. The residence was unoccupied and has been for a couple months. Entry was forced into the residence and some items were taken. The case is currently active.
3:41 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Meadowbrook Road in Albany where the caller reported her son had given her counterfeit money. She explained she had given her son $20 bills in exchange for a $100 bill, then realizing the $100 bill was fake. The caller requested the deputy to take the bill because she did not want to be in possession of it. The bill was taken for destruction.
3:43 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to Mill Street in Chauncey regarding a residential break-in. This was the second day this residence had been entered. Some items were taken. The case is still under investigation.
