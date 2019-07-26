Athens County Sheriff's Office:

Thursday, July 26

11:20 a.m., Albany — A report of criminal damaging to a vehicle was received from a Chase Road residence in Albany. The victim advised his intoxicated ex-girlfriend was at his residence in the early morning hours. Units had been called to his address twice in the night, so he felt confident of the suspect. The case is currently under investigation.

Athens Police Department:

Wednesday, July 25

7:47 p.m., West Union Street — APD responded to Beasley Mills Apartments for a report of a theft of $350 cash. A report was taken. 

