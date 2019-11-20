Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Tuesday, Nov. 19
12:42 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Rutland Home Furnishings on Route 682 regarding a report of a small baggie of a white crystal powder found in the parking lot. The complainant advised she was walking to her car when she found the bag, which will be tagged for destruction.
2:03 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to RHDD on Route 550 for a theft report. The caller stated that someone had cut off the catalytic converter to a bus sometime overnight. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.
2:36 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies were called to Eleventh Street in Jacksonville referencing a report of theft. Brian Sharrer, age 30, of Jacksonville had been observed and was known to have multiple complaints against him. While en route deputies requested Glouster Police to assist in locating the fleeing suspect. Deputies observed Sharrer and gave chase through backyards, railroad tracks and Sunday Creek. Sharrer was apprehended and transported to the regional jail.
Ohio University Police:
Tuesday, Nov. 19
4:11 p.m., Scott Quad — Complainant reports damage to a TV in the lounge. Report taken for criminal damaging.
10:16 p.m., Walter Hall — A wallet was turned into OUPD containing a fake ID.
