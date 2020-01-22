Athens Police Department:
Tuesday, Jan. 21
10:56 p.m., APD — Station APD took a walk-in theft report.
Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Tuesday, Jan. 21
4:36 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies were dispatched to 15 W. Main St., Jacksonville in regards to a burglary complaint. The victim stated his home was forcibly entered, a safe with $5,600 cash, and a blue ranch Pringles can with spare change were missing. The victim had a suspect that had previously asked him for money, but he denied giving her money. Deputies went to the residence where the suspect had been occasionally staying with her boyfriend, but they were not home. Deputies located and collected a blue ranch Pringles can that was left on the front porch of the residence. The victim was also shown the Pringles can which he identified as his can in which he kept his spare change. This case is still under investigation.
4:59 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a walk-in report for a protection order violation. The complainant stated that her ex-boyfriend had contacted her by phone and through third-party. Deputies found probable cause to charge the suspect with violation a protection order. Devin Stitt, age 20, of New Marshfield was arrested and transported to SEORJ.
5:49 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a theft report. The complainant stated that he had a camper stolen from the storage units on Connett Road in The Plains. This case remains under investigation.
7:47 p.m., Athens — The Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Route 691 and Vore Ridge. Through the course of the stop, a suspected controlled substance was located that is believed to be methamphetamine. This item was seized as evidence. Charges for felony possession of controlled substance are pending lab results.
