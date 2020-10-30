Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday, Oct. 29
12:18 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Fisher Road for a trespass complaint involving possible poachers. The caller reported that they could see subjects out in their field using red lights. The subjects then got into vehicles and left the area. Deputies patrolled near the residence and surrounding areas, but had negative contact with any vehicle or suspicious hunting behavior.
12:47 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Connett Road for an attempted break-in. A private security officer advised he caught someone trying to break-in to a storage unit at the facility he was watching. The suspect then jumped a fence and ran from the area. A report was taken and additional patrols were requested.
1:24 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Rainbow Lake Road for an active dispute. The caller advised that a man and woman staying with her were fighting. On scene, both parties stated that the other one started it, but a primary physical aggressor could not be determined. Neither party had visible injuries and medical treatment was refused. The female agreed to leave the residence to avoid further conflict. With no further assistance requested, Deputies resumed patrol.
9:38 a.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Rock Run Road for an inactive dispute. Once on scene, units spoke with the female half who stated she and a male were in an argument but he had already left. At the time of the call, she was requesting that the male be told not to come back to the residence. Contact was made with the male and the message was relayed.
4:17 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Happy Hollow Road in reference to a 911 call from a disconnected cell phone. Once in the area, the address provided did not exist. Contact was made with several residents in the area and everything was found to be okay.
6:16 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to High Street in reference to a suspicious female. The caller stated the female knocked on her door and was asking about her electric bill. The woman was described as being in her twenties with dirty blond hair wearing a pink sweatshirt. A unit patrolled the area but was unable to locate her.
6:38 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Connett Road for a report of an emotionally distressed person. Hopewell Health requested a well check and suggested a mental health screening, due to some irregular behavior from a client. Athens County transported the subject to O’Bleness Hospital and the subject underwent a mental health screening.
Athens City Police Department
Thursday, Oct. 29
9:40 a.m. — Officers responded to Speedway, 319 E. State St., for a shoplifting report caught on camera. The video and a name was obtained from an employee. A Monster energy drink, two bottles of soda, seven packs of Marlboros, a package of cookies and six packs of Newports were reported stolen.
5:21 p.m. — Officers responded to 363 Richland Ave., Apartment 370, for an attempted theft report. A catalytic converter on a vehicle was reported damaged.
