Athens County Sheriff's Office
Thursday, July 30
10:17 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were conducting traffic enforcement on Route 33 when they observed a two vehicle accident near Johnson Road. Deputies assisted until The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrived on scene. No further action taken.
2:17 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Route 78 for an inactive dispute. Glouster Police assisted with this call.
3:28 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Huckleberry Road for a well-being check on some children. Deputies found the children to be in good health, and they did not find any issues with their living conditions.
3:43 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Mound Street for a vehicle parked in a yard. Once on scene, contact was made with the property owner/ landlord. After being on scene several minutes it was learned that the car parked in the yard was a friend of the tenant. No further action needed.
4:45 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Broad Street for a dispute. The complainant wished for a female to leave his residence. Both parties separated. No further action.
6:03 p.m., Hockingport — Deputies took a report of possible telecommunications harassment on Broadway Street. Both parties agreed to refrain from further contact with one another.
6:40 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road for a report of a juvenile who had thrown an object at vehicle who was traveling in the area. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating the persons.
7:08 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a report by phone from a resident on River Road, in Athens, for a report of criminal damaging to multiple mail boxes. No further action taken.
7:18 p.m., Millfield — A resident of Monserat Ridge Road reported an animal complaint problem involving a dog. A report was taken.
7:30 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Sycamore Street for a report of a canine at large. Deputies made contact with the canine at the residence. Deputies attempted to make contact with the canine's owner but was unsuccessful due to attempts by the canine to charge at law enforcement. Deputies attempted multiple times to contact the canine's owner by phone but was unsuccessful in making contact. Deputies then requested for the Athens County Dog Warden's Office to the scene to assist. A short time later, deputies and the dog warden were able to take control of the canine. Deputies made contact with the owner and advised her of the situation. Resident was issued a citation for failure to file application for registration of dog, and failure to keep dog under control. No further action taken.
11:38 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to a Hartman Road residence on a report of unknown persons knocking on the callers door. Deputies arrived in the area, and did not locate any persons. Patrol of the area was conducted with no contact with any persons. Deputies returned to patrol.
Wednesday, July 29
12:12 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road for a suspicious vehicle complaint. A store employee called to report that a vehicle had been sitting in its parking lot even though the business was closed. Deputies arrived on scene, and confirmed that the vehicle they were calling about was a car stopped by deputies earlier. The driver's license was not valid. The driver was still waiting for a friend with a valid license to come pick him and his vehicle up. He said he would be leaving as soon as they got there. With no evidence of criminal act present, Deputies resumed patrol.
12:57 a.m., The Plains — Deputes responded to Campbells Streeet where the caller advised there was a male throwing items at his vehicle. Contact was made with the caller who advised he did not want to pursue criminal charges, just wanted the male to stop. The male was advised of this and advised to remain in his house for the rest of the evening.
1:14 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies received a complaint of numerous suspicious vehicles around the Doanville/Imperial area. Deputies responded to the area and patrolled for the suspicious vehicles. Deputies did not observe the vehicles or any other suspicious activity at that time.
1:53 a.m., New Marshfield — Hillard Police requested that deputies contact a resident of New Marshfield in reference to an active investigation. Deputies attempted to locate the male at an old listed address but did not make contact with any persons at that time. Hillard PD was advised units had negative contact.
7:27 a.m., Amesville — The Athens County Engineer's Office reported a stolen catalytic converter off of one of their trucks at the Amesville garage.
1:53 p.m., Shade — Deputies did a well-being check on a female in the Shade area. After speaking with her it was determined she was fine and did not need any further assistance.
Deputies responded to Center Street, in Mineral, for a dispute between brothers. Upon arrival, units spoke with one of the parties but the other one had already left.
2:14 p.m., Mineral — Deputies received information on a location where a female had multiple warrants out for her arrest. Deputies went to an address on Oxley Road, in Athens, and made contact with Sarah Thomas, 35, of Athens and arrested her after a short foot pursuit. Thomas was then transported to SEORJ without incident.
7:15 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road, in The Plains, for a report of an open 911 call. Deputies made contact at the business that was closed and did not observe anyone inside the business. No further action taken.
9:30 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Route 682 for a report of threats being made. This case remains under investigation.
9:45 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains, to assist Athens County Emergency Management System with a possible drug overdose. The patient was transported by ACEMS prior to deputies arriving.
11:55 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Nurad Road for a noise complaint. The caller reported his neighbors were outside being loud. Deputies patrolled the areas requested. No loud neighbors were encountered.
