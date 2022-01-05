Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, Jan. 3
11:12 a.m., Athens — Deputies spoke with a woman at the office regarding bank fraud. This incident is still under investigation.
12:24 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a walk-in report reference a stolen laptop. This case is pending investigation.
12:27 p.m., Coolville — The ACSO was dispatched to the North Torch Road, Coolville, area in reference to well-being check on a male subject at the request of the landlord. Deputies had negative contact with the subject and no further actions were needed.
2:23 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to a residence on Greens Run Road in Glouster in reference to a report of breaking and entering. This matter is currently under investigation.
2:40 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to a residence on Swindell Road in Glouster, in reference to a well-being check. The male in question was confirmed to be safe.
3:39 p.m., Troy Township — Deputies were dispatched to Troy Township for a well-being check. Deputies made contact with the female and found her to be upset, but not a threat to herself or others. The female was advised to call the sheriff's office if any further assistance was needed.
4:24 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a report of a go-kart being driven on the roadway. Deputies were unable to locate the go-kart during their patrol of the area.
6:14 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Rainbow Lake Road for a 911 hang-up call. Deputies found that the call was caused by a child playing with a deactivated cell phone.
8:29 p.m., Amesville — The Sheriff's Office responded to Amesville for a juvenile issue. Upon arrival, contact was made with the involved parties and the issue was resolved.
8:36 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies received a report of a suspicious female walking on a county road in Dover Township. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate any persons walking at that time.
8:41 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Athens for a third-party report of a possible disturbance. Deputies made contact with the occupants of the residence and found an individual and his caretaker. The caretaker stated the individual was upset earlier but was now calmed down and no further assistance was needed.
9:03 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to The Plains for a complaint of a person tearing up the caller's house. Upon deputy arrival, the caller stated that he no longer wanted any assistance from deputies.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
6:47 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to North Plains Road, The Plains, on an activated business alarm. Upon arriving on scene, deputies found the business secure. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:48 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Oak Street in The Plains for a report of unauthorized use of a vehicle. The case is still under investigation.
11:11 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Roy Avenue in The Plains for a report of theft of money and a phone. Deputies took a report and returned to patrol.
12:31 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Stanley Road in Athens for a well-being check of a child. Dispatch advised that the caller hadn't had any contact with the parents. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke to the parent and child and found everything to be fine and in order. The parent was advised to contact the person requesting the well-being check.
3:32 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Chauncey for a well-being check. Once contact was made, deputies returned to patrol.
4:01 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report of a catalytic converter being stolen in Athens Township. This matter is under investigation.
5:18 p.m., Athens — A male came to the sheriff's office to report that he hasn't heard from his ex-wife in over a month. The male was concerned because his ex is allegedly in an abusive relationship. This matter is under investigation.
8:49 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to a report of domestic dispute at a residence in Waterloo Township. After speaking with those involved, deputies arrested Courtney Swart, age 27, for disorderly conduct. No further action was taken at that time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.