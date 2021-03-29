Athens County Sheriff's Office
Friday, March 26
12:07 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Ohio Avenue, in The Plains, in reference to a possible old tenant that had been staying in his old vacant residence and drug paraphernalia that was left behind. The items were seized for destruction. The landlord wanted to have a report on file if any further incidents would occur. No further actions were needed.
2:34 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to St RT 13, in Millfield, in regards to a well being check for a male and female at a residence. A third party caller stated the male was drinking and abusing the female. Deputies did not find any evidence of abuse, and all parties appeared sober. Nothing further needed.
2:54 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to St RT 13, in Millfield, in regards to a blue slip transport provided by Hopewell, for a male at the residence. Deputies were unable to locate the male at the residence. Units will attempt again once provided more information the male is home.
3:51 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to RT 50, in Albany, in regards to a loose cow near the roadway. Deputies slowed traffic while multiple subjects were able to corral the cow into a trailer. Nothing further needed.
4:16 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies arrested Mitch Ward on an active arrest warrant, out of Vinton County. Ward was located on Baker Rd. and transported to SEORJ.
5:50 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to New Marshfield, in regards to a possible dispute in a vehicle. Deputies patrolled the described area, but were unable to locate the vehicle or the subjects disputing.
7:34 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to the Chauncey Marathon, in regards to a possible dispute. When units arrived on scene, the vehicle had already left the area. Deputies were able to locate both subjects that advised no physical dispute took place, and everything was fine. Units cleared the scene.
11:51 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to Steinmeyer Rd, in New Marshfield, on an active dispute. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke to the involved parties and the matter was found to have been verbal. Matter was resolved and deputies returned to patrol.
11:45 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Carol Ln, in The Plains, on a dispute. Upon arriving on scene, deputies determined it was not a dispute, the caller initially thought his sister had taken an item of his property. With no dispute occurring and the sister leaving, deputies returned to patrol.
Saturday, March 27
8:24 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to McVey Road, in Albany, in reference to a verbal dispute that was called in. Upon Deputies arrival, it was determined that there was no physical violence that had occurred and the female half was already in the process of leaving the residence. No further actions were needed.
3:37 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to E. First Street, in The Plains, for a trespass complaint. The caller, who is the landlord for this property called. She advised her sister moved people into the residence with her. Deputies spoke with the sister, who stated that she let two individuals live with her for three days, due to them being homeless. She advised since her sister was making a big deal out of the situation, she would make the individuals leave. Both individuals willingly packed up their belongings and left. No further action was taken.
4:06 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Oakdale Rd, in Glouster, in regards to a male with a warrant in the area. Deputies patrolled the area, but were unable to locate the male.
5:44 p.m., Sharpsburg — Deputies responded to Joy Rd, in Sharpsburg, in regards to a possible vandalism complaint. The caller stated her former tenants may have cut the gas line, in an attempt to harm her. Deputies observed the gas lines, and after Columbia Gas had shut off the gas, and tied off the line, there was no evidence of an intentional act to harm anyone.
6:08 a.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to SR 7, in Coolville, in reference to alleged suicidal thoughts. Upon arriving on scene and speaking with the individual, it was determined they did not meet the criteria for an evaluation. The individual had friends and family present and nearby for support. Deputies returned to patrol.
7:23 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Bean Road, in The Plains, for a dispute. Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with the caller. She advised that she and her roommate got into a verbal argument. She stated they got to the store and realized they did not have masks. She advised they went back to the house and she sent her roommate inside to get their masks. She stated that he came out and got into her face and started yelling at her. She said he was mad that he had to go to the store with her. Both parties advised it was only verbal. Both parties agreed to separate themselves within their home. No further action was taken.
7:46 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Thompson Ridge Rd, on a report that persons were cutting a tree close to the road and the caller was afraid the tree was going to fall in the road. Deputies patrolled the area and was not able to locate any persons cutting a tree near the roadway.
7:55 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Morgan St, in Glouster, to assist Glouster PD. Glouster PD needed assistance with a transport of a male to the regional jail for a warrant, and a female to Obleness hospital. Deputies transported the male to the jail, and Glouster transported the female to Obleness. Nothing further needed.
8:26 p.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to True Town Rd, in Millfield, on a report of loud explosions. Deputies patrolled the area and did not observe any explosions or locate any source. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:29 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies were dispatched to Main St, in Jacksonville, in regards to a male subject either on drugs or suffering a mental crisis. The caller reported that the male was making threats to people and was currently outside yelling at a tree. Upon arriving, the male subject was no where to be located. Deputies checked the immediate area, and then patrolled the neighborhood in an attempt to locate the male. The male was not located and deputies returned to patrol.
10:54 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to the New Marshfield, where the caller advised she believed somebody was attempting to enter the residence. Upon arrival, the area was searched with negative contact. The caller was advised to call back if there were any further issues.
Sunday, March 28
1:19 a.m., Amesville — Deputies responded to a verbal dispute, where the caller advised that the female had ingested pills. Upon arrival, the male and another witness advised the dispute was verbal only. The female advised that she wanted to be transported to the hospital. At her request the female was transported from the scene by ACEMS.
2:44 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to Steinmeyer Rd, in New Marshfield, on a report of a dispute over meatloaf. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke to the involved parties who agreed to separate for the evening. Involved female gathered items and left the residence for the remainder of the night.
9:26 a.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to a report of theft on SR 13, near Chauncey. Caller reported a gas cap to a disabled vehicle on property was missing. A report on the incident was taken.
4:22 p.m., Amesville — Deputies were dispatched to State St, in Amesville, in regards to an alarm activation at the bank. Upon arriving, the key holder was on scene and advised there was a bird inside. Deputies were able to capture the bird and it was released outside.
4:25 p.m., The Plains —Deputies responded to The Plains Storage Units, for a suspicious male. Contact was made with the male who had keys to the unit and advised he was putting items in his unit. No further action taken.
4:13 p.m., Millfield — Deputies spoke with a male who resides in Glouster, about harassment. He stated that his fiancé was harassing him. He advised that he came home to get laundry. He stated he loaded the laundry into his mother's vehicle and went to her residence in Millfield. He stated when he got to his mother's residence his fiancé got out of the trunk. He said he did not know how she got into the trunk. He then stated she got out and started running around his mother's residence, acting crazy. He advised his mother arranged for somebody to pick his fiancé up. No further action was taken.
6:08 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to RoundHouse Road, in New Marshfield, to assist the Waterloo Fire Department with traffic control, on a structure fire. No further action taken.
7:44 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Belpre Pike Rd, in Coolville, in regards to a domestic dispute. The caller advised she was in a verbal dispute with her boyfriend, who she has a child in common with. The dispute became physical with a push from both parties. Due to conflicting stories, no charges will be pursued in this matter, and the female went back to her residence for the evening.
7:49 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies were advised of a female that called 911 and stated she wasn't feeling well and wanted to go to jail. Deputies made contact with the female whom was having severe medical issues. The female was transported to O'Bleness ER by Athens County EMS for her medical issues. No further action was taken at that time.
9:13 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Ohio Avenue, in The Plains, for a suspicious person report. The complainant stated that he observed three individuals in his back yard, then took off on foot. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating any individuals. Units resumed patrol.
7:06 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies were advised that a person could hear an audible alarm sounding at the old Chauncey Elementary building. Deputies patrolled the area but did not hear any alarms or observe any suspicious behavior at that time. No alarm was reported by an alarm company at that time either. Deputies returned to patrol.
Monday, March 29
3:38 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies along with the State Highway Patrol, responded to U.S. 33, for a vehicle that was off the roadway. The vehicle was located and it was later learned it was stolen out of Fairfield County. A male suspect was located in the area, and this matter is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.