The Athens County Sheriff's Office
Tuesday, June 30
12:46 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Carol Lane for a third-party report of a domestic dispute. Deputies spoke with the involved parties who stated it was only a verbal argument. No further action taken.
5:14 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were on patrol in The Plains, when they observed a male who had an active warrant out for his arrest. Deputies made contact with Dalton Spangler, 26, of Athens, and placed him under arrest. Spangler was transported to SEORJ without incident.
5:45 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were called to Gun Club Road for a criminal damaging report. The caller advised that his brother had came to his house and stated that he cut the neighbors tires. Deputies spoke with the neighbors who advised that their vehicle had three flat tires. This case in still under further investigation.
6:19 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a report of a dispute at a residence in Athens Township. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with a 16-year-old female and her mother whom were disputing. The juvenile did not want to relinquish her cellphone as per her mother's instructions. The juvenile was advised to give the phone to her mother and instructed that if she did not listen to her mother she could get in trouble for being unruly. No physical violence or threats of violence had occurred. Deputies returned to patrol.
4:27 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to the Brister Road for a third party complaint of a dispute. Upon arrival, contact was made with the involved parties who advised it was only verbal and no threats of violence or physical violence took place. Case closed.
4:28 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Mound Street for a residential alarm. After investigation the alarm was accidental.
4:49 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Hamill Road in regards to a domestic dispute. After speaking with both parties it was decided the male half was to leave the residence for the evening and not to return.
5:02 p.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to Truetown Road for a stolen firearm. Deputies responded and a report was taken. The gun will be entered in the system as stolen and deputies resumed patrol.
5:06 p.m., Carbondale — Deputies responded to a theft complaint on Mine Road. A female reported several pieces of jewelry stolen from her residence. This case remains under investigation.
6:06 p.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to the Chauncey Fire Department sub station for found syringes. The caller stated that someone left a small pile of syringes outside their door. Deputies responded and took possession of the syringes for safe disposal.
6:30 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to South Plains Road for a suspicious person at the library. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
6:35 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies were dispatched to E. Main Street for an inactive assault. The caller stated his brother in law kicked him. Upon arrival, the brother-in-law was still on scene. Concluding investigation, the brother in law was charged with assault and taken to his residence in Buchtel to separate parties.
6:43 p.m. — Deputies responded to Hamley Run Road in regards to several vehicles parked in a supposed no parking area. Deputies patrolled the area, nothing suspicious observed with the vehicles, and no "no parking" signs were located.
8:21 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Rhoric Road in regards to a disabled vehicle complaint. Deputies made contact with the motorist who had already fixed his vehicle and was on his way home.
8:51 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Gun Club Road in regards to a domestic dispute. The caller advised a male at his residence was struck with a large piece of wood by his brother. Deputies attempted to locate the male, but were unable to locate him. A warrant will be issued for the male's arrest.
9 p.m., Glouster — Deputies received a report of a suspicious vehicle driving on Hunterdon Road in Trimble Township. Deputies responded to the area and patrolled. The described vehicle was not observed nor was any other suspicious activity. No further action was taken at that time.
10:42 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a report of a dispute at a residence in Lodi Township. Deputies made contact with the residents whom advised they had been in a verbal dispute. No violence or threats of violence were reported at that time. Both parties advised the dispute was resolved and they were going to bed for the night. No further action was taken at that time.
11:15 p.m., Athens — Deputies were called to Rhoric Road for a report of a prowler. The caller stated that he was currently out of town, a neighbor had called him stating that they heard a males voice coming from his property.
Deputies checked the area and could see signs of were someone had turned a vehicle around in the yard. Deputies checked all the buildings and found no signs of criminal activity. The property owner was contacted and advised. Units returned to patrol.
