Athens County Sheriff's Office
Sunday, Nov. 1
6:48 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Hooper Ridge Road in regards to a dispute. The caller advised she was in a verbal dispute that involved the custody of her and her husband's children. The caller stated she got into her husband's vehicle to get her daughter and her belongings out of the vehicle, but the daughter was refusing to go with her. The male started to drive away from the residence, with the caller still "hanging" out of the vehicle. The caller stated she threw her husband's phone out of the window, the husband stopped, and she got out of the vehicle. The caller did not sustain any injuries. Deputies spoke with the husband who stated his wife was not hanging out of the vehicle, and was completely inside of the vehicle. The husband stated he wanted to get away from the residence due to him being in fear for his safety from the caller's father who he was in a dispute with prior to leaving. The caller still had the husband's cell phone which was retrieved and returned to the husband. Both parties were advised to resolve the custody issues civilly.
12:13 a.m., Cooville — Deputies responded to Brimstone Road for a complaint of someone revving an engine late at night. Deputies patrolled the area, and listened while sitting stationary, but were unable to locate anyone causing a disturbance.
4:51 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to United Lane in regards to suspicious activity. Deputies arrived on the scene and made contact with the caller. She stated that she and her roommate noticed their stove was on during the middle of the night. They said they noticed the attic door was open. They stated that they never been in the attic before. Deputies checked the residence. All the doors to the residence were secured. Deputies resumed patrol.
4:06 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Millfield Road for a trespass complaint. Deputies arrived on the scene and made contact with the caller. She stated that a male friend of hers came into her house screaming. The caller stated that she wanted the male subject trespassed from the property. The male was trespassed from the property and escorted off the premises. No further action was taken.
4:38 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Hogue Hollow Road in regards to a disorderly male. The caller advised a male was on her property yelling. Deputies patrolled the area, but were unsuccessful in locating the described male.
5:50 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Bailey Road in regards to horses in the roadway. The horses were captured and contained back onto their property.
5:14 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Mill Street for a well being check. Upon making contact the male appeared to be fine.
4:42 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Industrial Drive for an activated alarm. Contact was made with the key holder and it was determined to be a false alarm.
Deputies received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near a business, in The Plains. Deputies located the vehicle but found no persons nearby. The vehicle was logged in case any further incidents occurred.
10:16 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Salem Road after receiving conflicting calls from a residence. The caller originally requested deputies, in regards to a threat and harassment complaint. A family member then called back and tried to cancel a response. Deputies responded to clarify what was going on. The caller stated that the problem was part of an ongoing issue they were having with someone in Perry County. They stated they were going to go direct with Perry County Sheriff's deputies in the morning and needed no assistance from Athens County deputies at that time. No further action was needed.
10:46 p.m., Chauncey – Deputies received a report of a suspicious person looking in a camper on Mill Street. The subject walked away from the area at the time of the call. Deputies patrolled the area for some time, but did not locate any persons in the neighboring area.
10:42 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Route 691 for an active dispute. Upon deputy arrival, one of the involved parties had already left the scene. Deputies found evidence that an individual had been assaulted, however the victim did not wish to pursue any charges. After being advised that no assistance was needed, deputies returned to patrol.
7:29 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to High Street on a residential alarm. Contact was made at the residence with the owner who stated it was a false alarm. Deputy returned to patrol.
11:46 a.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Hogue Hollow Road on a dispute. On arrival contact was made with the caller, who was very belligerent. Caller stated that her son had already left. Caller was advised to evict her son from the property and residence or to seek some form of a protection or no contact order.
Monday, Nov. 2
3:46 a.m., Albany — Deputies were performing after-hours business checks in Alexander Township on Enlow Road when they discovered a business with an unsecured door. After a keyholder was contacted, an employee arrived and secured the business after finding that nothing had been tampered with.
1:06 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Route 691 for an open-line 911 call. The call connected but no one could be heard on the line. On scene, the caller said there was no problem and if there was a call from their residence it was not intentional. No evidence of any criminal issue was observed. Deputies resumed patrol.
Athens City Police
Friday, Oct. 30
10:02 a.m. — Officers took a report of a break-in at a storage locker at 185 Columbus Road. The locker had been entered between Aug. 30, 2020 and Sept. 6, 2020. A 42-inch Magnavox TV, a Stanley socket set and a remote control helicopter were reported stolen.
1:33 p.m. — Officers took a report of a catalytic converter theft from 14 Westhills Road.
Sunday, Nov. 1
9:10 a.m. — Officers responded to 104 W. State Street for a burglary report. Around $4,850 worth of items were reported stolen, including a Fender Stratocaster and a Ovation acoustic electric guitar.
9:34 a.m. — Officers responded 85 S. May Avenue for a grand theft of a motor vehicle report. A 2003 Ford Ranger 4x4 was reported stolen.
11:26 a.m. — Officers responded to Elliot Street for a damaged vehicle report. A 2009 Chevrolet Impala windshield was reported destroyed.
2:21 p.m. — Officers took a report of a burglary that took place at about 4 p.m. on Oct. 31 at 160 E. State Street. A wallet with no money or credit cards, a jewelry box and black Northface backpack were reported stolen.
