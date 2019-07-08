Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Friday, July 5
8:53 a.m., Trimble — Deputies were dispatched to Lake Drive in Trimble for a complaint of property that had been destroyed. Deputies arrived on scene to find the Village Trimble sign broken. Deputies took photos and a report was taken.
12:38 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report of theft of a wheelbarrow from North Clinton Street in The Plains. The complainant advised that the wheelbarrow is red including the frame and it belongs to the Aftershock 4-H Group. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of the wheelbarrow call the Athens County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency phone number, 740-593-6633.
1:44 p.m., The Plains — A report of a small pink Disney princess bike had been taken from the front porch of a Connett Road residence in The Plains. The bike had a small doll carrier behind the back seat. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of the bike, please call the Athens County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency phone number, 740-593-6633.
Saturday, July 6
4:01 p.m., Torch — Units responded to the Washington County line where they met with the Ohio State Patrol regarding a male having active Athens County warrants. Matthew Tippie, age 34, of Guysville was transported to the Athens Police Department where he posted bond. No further action taken.
5:33 p.m., Glouster — Deputies took a report of a Stolen 22-foot utility trailer from an Antle Orchard Road residence in Glouster. Deputies were advised the trailer had been stolen between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on July 6. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of this trailer, contact Deputy McCollister.
5:40 p.m., Trimble — Deputies were dispatched to Lake Drive in Trimble regarding an intoxicated female walking along the roadway. Upon making contact with the intoxicated female, she was identified as Mary Washington, age 45 of Glouster. Washington was issued a summons for disorderly conduct by intoxication and was released to a family member.
6:58 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies were made aware of the location of a woman having active warrants out of Athens County. Due to medical reasons, the jail would not accept the female. Deputies were also advised the female was wanted in Meigs County for an active warrant. Angela Carsey, age 35, of Wellston was arrested and transported to the county line where deputies turned the woman over to Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. No further action taken.
Sunday, July 7
10:41 a.m., Albany — Units responded to Meadowbrook Road in Albany regarding a female complainant advising her ex-boyfriend was at her residence and refusing to leave. The male subject had made threats to come back and cause physical harm to her. Richard Canter, age 31, of Glouster was arrested for four active warrants, three were for Protection Order Violations and one for OVI.
Ohio University Police:
Saturday, July 6
12:13 a.m., Convocation Center — A citation was issued to Holden M. Taylor for Disorderly Conduct-Intoxication. He as transported to Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.
Athens Fire Department:
Monday, July 1
1:48 p.m., West Washington Street — A semi truck hit and knocked over a power pole and electric lines were laying on a vehicle. Athens Fire blocked traffic and kept people away from lines until AEP showed up to removed the lines. These lines supplied the dusk to dawn lights.
8:52 p.m., Cable Lane — Athens Fire responded to a bicycle and car accident. Once on scene, it was discovered a bicyclist had crashed and fell down into a steep ditch. Firefighters assisted with removing the victim from ditch. The car didn’t actually make contact with the bicyclist.
Wednesday, July 3
6:40 p.m., Dairy Lane — Athens Fire was toned by central for a tree down into a power line with the line smoking. Engine 1005 responded and reported the tree and power line was in fact down. Firefighters stood by keeping people back until AEP arrived and no longer needed them.
