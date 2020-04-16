Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Tuesday, April 14
3:04 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to an activated alarm in New Marshfield. Deputies patrolled the area around the residence and determined the structure to be secure and there was no attempted forced entry. This alarm was determined to be false.
4 a.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report of an antique statue that was stolen in The Plains.
7:54 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Salem Road on a report of vandalism. On arrival contact was made with the owner who was reporting their mailbox damaged. A report was taken and is currently under investigation.
10:54 a.m., Albany — Deputies took a report of an identity fraud from a victim advising someone had obtained their Sam’s Club credit card and used it to make fraudulent purchases and changed account access information. The victim supplied information to where the new account information came back to. Case is currently under investigation.
3:24 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report on a theft of a push mower on Connett Road.
5:27 p.m., Albany — Deputies took a report of vandalism in Alexander Township.
5:43 p.m., New Marshfield — A female contacted the Sheriff’s Office reporting a verbal dispute. She did not report a criminal act, and later advised she did not want a response or to talk to anybody.
12:01 p.m., Millfield — Deputies spoke with a female who was wanting to report her sister missing since Saturday. Initial information was taken and follow ups were conducted to locate the sister. The sister was located by Nelsonville Police Department within their jurisdiction. The female caller was advised.
Athens Police Department
Tuesday, April 14
2:16 p.m. — An employee of Mark Porter’s Autoplex on East State Street reported damage to a Nissan Rogue. A report was taken.
Nelsonville Police Department
Tuesday, April 14
6:00 a.m. — Officer was notified of a recovered road sign by Hocking College PD. The sign was turned over to ODOT.
10:50 a.m. — Officer responded to a report of a male and female arguing on the 500 block of Poplar Street. Contact was made and were told both parties were going their separate ways.
11:18 a.m. — Officers responded to the 800 block of High Street for a report of two males walking around and looking in vehicles. Officer located two males matching the description given in the alley between Chestnut Street and Poplar Street. One of males, later identified as Matthew C. Long, fled from the officer. After a brief foot chase Mr. Long was arrested on Third Street and found to have two outstanding warrants. He was then transported to SEORJ. The other male stayed at the scene as was interviewed by officers.
11:30 a.m. — Officer took a phoned in report of items stolen from a vehicle parked on South Harper Street on Monday. No damage was reported to the vehicle as the window had been left down.
12:25 p.m. — Officers went to the 300 block of Burr Oak Blvd for a well-being check on a female. At the same time a family member was reporting her missing to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office. The female was located and stated she was fine but just needed a break from her family.
1:00 p.m. — Officer took a report of items taken from a vehicle parked on the 400 block of Chestnut Street that occurred overnight.
1:50 p.m. — Officer responded to Dalton Drive for a well-being check. The caller was just at the person’s residence and said the male did not appear to be himself today. Officer spoke to the male who advised he was just tired from not sleeping well the night before.
2:00 p.m. — Officer responded to the 300 block of Burr Oak Blvd for a discarded syringe. The item was recovered and properly disposed.
11:20 p.m. — Officer took a report of a runaway female juvenile. The child’s guardian called back a short while later stating the juvenile had returned home.
