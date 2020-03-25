Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Monday, March 23
2:25 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Columbus Road Apartments in reference to a suspicious person complaint. Deputies made contact with a female subject. She indicated she was attempting to contact a friend who apparently used to reside at the apartment complex. Female subject walked away from area without incident.
6:53 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies received a patrol request for a subject walking around Chauncey wearing a backpack. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate any such persons or other suspicious activity.
8:15 a.m., Athens — Deputies took a theft report from York Paving on River Road in Guysville. Complainant reports that five catalytic converters and the 4” muffler pipe’s were taken from the dump trucks. A report was taken on the incident and is currently under investigation.
6:15 p.m., Athens — A male contacted the Sheriff’s Office advising that he has court ordered visitation of his children, and their mother would not allow him to have them. The caller advised that the mother was using the current COVID-19 situation as an excuse. The caller was advised that he would need to contact the courts to file contempt of court on the mother. Contact was attempted with the mother but she did not answer the phone. A message was left requesting a call back.
10:22 p.m., The Plains — Deputies received an automated alarm from a business in The Plains. Deputies responded to the business and found it to be secure. No further action was taken at that time.
Athens Fire Department
Monday, March 16
3:30 p.m. — Crews were dispatched to 40 N. College St. for an alarm. A washer had over-heated due to being overfilled with laundry. The area was ventilated and alarm reset by a keyholder.
4:21 p.m. — Crews were dispatched to Nottingham Drive for a water leak. It was determined to be outside, blowing 40 feet in the air. The crews blocked traffic until the water department arrived.
9:44 p.m. — Crews were dispatched to the Appalachian Behavioral Healthcare campus, but were cancelled while en route. A duct detector had went off for no reason.
Tuesday, March 17
2:02 p.m. — Crews were dispatched for a traffic accident involving a tractor trailer overturned in the roundabout of Richland Avenue. A single axle stake bed trucking pulling a trailer of corrugated pipe was detached from the truck and on its side, pipe spilled on the roadway. No injuries or other vehicles involved.
6:44 p.m. — Crews were dispatched to Quality Inn for a fire alarm in the pool area. Same alarm as the day previous.
7:26 p.m. — Crews responded to Baymont Inn and Suites, where Tony Grubbs met them at the entrance. The pull station had just been repaired and the alarm system reset, which apparently had re-dialed on accident.
Wednesday, March 18
6:50 p.m. — Crews were dispatched to Baymont Inn and Suites for an alarm. The system had malfunctioned from the same device as prior alarms.
10:25 p.m. — Crews were dispatched to help with a tree down on a building with power lines at 102 W. Union St. The building still had full power, the tree had fallen and pulled electric service with it. A couple of cars had been hit by tree limbs. AEP and building owner were notified. APD took reports of vehicle damaging.
Thursday, March 19
1:28 p.m. — A dog walker called in stating she smelled something like rotten eggs at the end of Roxbury Street. A small amount of natural gas was coming from the street drain. Columbia gas responded and said the leak was scheduled to be fixed.
Friday, March 20
5:36 a.m. — Crews were dispatched for a smoke detector alarm at Campus Heights apartments. Detector had low battery.
5:54 a.m. — Crews were dispatched for a smoke detector alarm going off in apartment above the caller. Door was forced open and the apartment cleared.
12:20 p.m. — The department was notified by statewide mutual aid of a swift water rescue in Heath. The department teamed up with the Richland Area Fire Department to staff two boats with six personnel. While deploying, the crews were notified that enough resources were there and the crews were cancelled.
3:56 p.m. — Crews were dispatched to 30 S. Court St. for a fire alarm. The alarm was a problem with the sprinkler.
4:43 p.m. — Crews were dispatched to the intersection of East State and May Avenue for a minor fender bender with no injuries.
4:30 p.m. — Crews were dispatched for a car accident with injuries on Route 33 at Stimson Avenue. The car had gone the wrong way on the on ramp and struck another vehicle head-on.
Saturday, March 21
8:58 a.m. — Crews were dispatched to 375 Richland Avenue for the smell of smoke. Occupants were applying water to smoldering clothes on the lawn behind the structure. They stated the laundry had finished the night before, and this morning the clothes were smoldering in the basket. A perfect circle of burnt material was found when removing clothes to spread out.
Sunday, March 22
8:04 a.m. — Crews responded to 5 Milliron Street. No apparent reason for the alarm to be activated.
4:38 p.m. — Crews responded to 30 S. Court Street for an alarm. The detector was showing an activation of the sprinkler system, which a key holder advised has been an issue and is scheduled to be fixed.
5:01 p.m. — Crews responded to Mill Street Village for an alarm, which was found to be activated due to cooking.
5:43 p.m. — Crews were dispatched for a power line down at Rufus Lane and South Green. A tension line for the power cable was broken and hanging in the river. The crews were advised it had been like that for a while.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.