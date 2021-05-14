Athens County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday, May 12
1:37 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a residence on N Plains Rd, in The Plains, in reference to a suspicious person. Made contact with the individual who was repairing a vehicle in the parking area. No suspicious activity observed. Return to patrol.
1:40 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to N Plains Rd, in The Plains, in reference to a report of burglary. Caller indicated the burglary happened the previous night, but he was confused, intoxicated, and really did not know what was happening at the time of the incident. Photos were taken of property damage. Statement forms and business cards were provided to the involved parties, along with explicit instructions to the complainant to complete the written statement when sober. At this time awaiting statements to be completed.
8:43 a.m., Coolville — Deputies received a complaint of a stolen license plate at a residence, outside Coolville. The caller stated that sometime recently, someone had taken a license plate from the back of an old car on his property. A report was filed and the plate was entered as stolen to prevent its further use without the owner's consent.
4:41 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Bailey Road, in Albany, for a third-party report of a suicide female. Deputies made contact with the female in question. Deputies determined that the female did not meet any criteria for a mental health evaluation. Units resumed patrol.
6:41 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies met with a female at Tri-County Career Center, who wished to file a stolen vehicle report. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the female, and determined the vehicle was not hers. Units resumed patrol.
8:11 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to Marietta Avenue, in Buchtel, for a report of a dispute. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with both involved parties. It was determined to only be a verbal argument at this time. Both parties were warned for disorderly. Units resumed patrol.
Thursday, May 13
4:06 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Mill St, in Chauncey, for a report of a suspicious vehicle and person. Deputies located a vehicle that had appeared to be in an accident. The driver was identified and contacted about the issue. At the time of the call, no laws were violated. The case is under further investigation.
4:07 a.m., Amesville — Deputies were dispatched to an activated alarm in Amesville. Structure was found to be secure, with no indication of attempted entry or damage. This was determined to be a false alarm. No further action taken. Return to patrol. Deputies were dispatched to Brimstone Rd, in Coolville, in reference to a vehicle being operated erratically. Area was patrolled, but no contact was made. This complaint was unfounded. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
4:44 a.m., Coolville — Deputies were advised of some cows outside of the fence, on Poston Rd. Patrolled the area with negative contact with any cows in the roadway.
3:06 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Beal Road, in Athens, to assist a caregiver with a client. No further action taken.
4:25 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Carr Road, in Nelsonville, for a well-being check. Deputies made contact with the person in question, and was advised everything was fine. Units resumed patrol.
5:01 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road, in Athens, for a suspicious person complaint. The caller stated a male was walking through her neighbor's yards. Deputies patrolled the area, but had negative contact with the male. No further action was taken.
5:33 p.m., Albany — Deputies spoke with a female who resides on Marshfield Road, in Albany, who wished to file a report of property damage. The complainant stated that someone had left the roadway, and struck her mail box and paper box. At this time, there are no leads on a suspect.
8:07 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to E. First Street, in The Plains, for a missing persons report. This case remains active.
9:21 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies received a report of a reckless vehicle, that pulled into the Marathon Gas Station, in Chauncey. Deputies were able to patrol the area to attempt to observe that reckless behavior. Deputies patrolled the area with no observation of any issues.
9:30 p.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to New England Road, in Stewart, for a vehicle parked in the roadway. Deputies spoke with a male who stated that he bought a vehicle and it had broken down. The male loaded the vehicle onto a trailer and pulled it off the roadway.
9:39 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to E. Fourth Street, in The Plains, for suspicious activity. The area was patrolled with negative contact. Units resumed patrol.
