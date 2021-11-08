Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Friday, Nov. 5
10:02 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Pine Street, The Plains in response to a business alarm. While enroute, the business called the Sheriff’s Office to advise them that the alarm was made by an employee, and deputies would not need to respond.
10:11 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to River Road, in Athens regarding a burglary. On scene it was discovered that the caller was having mental issues, and no property was taken. The caller’s husband agreed to take the caller to the hospital for an evaluation. No further action was needed.
10:50 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Athens High School in response to a report of criminal damaging. On scene it was discovered that a window on some heavy equipment had been broken. The case is still under investigation.
12:12 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Fourth Street, The Plains in response to a well being check. On scene deputies spoke with a family member who advised everything was okay. No further action was required.
3:08 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded Alderman Road for a report of possible child abuse. This case was referred to Athens County Children Services.
5:44 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Jacksonville for a report of a suicidal female. The caller stated that his girlfriend was acting erratic and stated she wanted to harm herself. Deputies transported the female to O’Bleness Hospital for a mental health evaluation.
7:14 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Bean Road for a dispute. Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke to the caller, who stated she got into a verbal dispute with her boyfriend. She advised the male left prior to law enforcement arrival. No further action was needed.
7:47 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Ten Spot Road for a report of a suicidal male that was hallucinating. It was found that the male had a warrant for his arrest. The male was transported to SEORJ, and SEORJ was advised that the male would need to talk to a counselor after he becomes sober.
8:20 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Jacksonville for a complaint of a person going to a business to try to fight someone. A statement for the report was taken from the business manager.
9:56 p.m., Nelsonville — A male called wishing to turn himself in for his arrest warrant. Deputies met with the male and booked him into SEORJ.
10:14 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were requested for assistance by NPD and canceled prior to response.
10:44 p.m., Guysville — Deputies conducted a wellbeing check at a residence on Bethany Ridge Road in Guysville.
Saturday, Nov. 6
12:32 a.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to a residence on Pratt Street in Millfield, in reference to a caller reporting that her firearm had been stolen. This matter is currently under investigation.
12:57 a.m., Chauncey — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary alarm on High Street in Chauncey. Deputies checked the residence and found it to be secure.
4:22 a.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to the storage units on Pine Street in The Plains for a complaint of suspicious activity. Deputies were unable to locate any suspicious activity.
9:03 a.m., The Plains — The Sheriff’s Office received a report of a reckless driver near The Plains. The caller stated the vehicle was a silver Toyota Camry. A deputy made contact with the vehicle on Lexington Avenue.
10:06 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to United Lane in Athens Township in response to two unconscious people in a car. EMS reported that the two people were awake and responsive. A local business asked for them to be trespassed from the property. The subjects were given trespass forms and left the property.
1:01 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies assisted the Nelsonville Police Department in locating an individual on Bessemer Road reference an incident that occurred in the City of Nelsonville. No contact was made with the individual.
3:11 p.m., Trimble — Deputies responded to Trimble for a third party report of threats. The victim of the threats acknowledged that her family member lost his temper and said some threatening things, however she stated that she did not feel unsafe or want any action to be taken by deputies.
3:48 p.m., Stewart — A complainant from the Stewart area called to report that she had found a suspicious baggie in the parking lot of her work. A deputy responded to the given address and collected the item. The item was taken in for destruction.
4:37 p.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to Stewart for a dispute. The caller stated that she and her boyfriend got into a verbal dispute. Both parties were separated and no further action was needed.
6:40 p.m., Chauncey — A caller reported that an unknown person told her kids that they would assault their mother. The caller wished to have a report of the incident on file.
7:22 p.m., Athens — A motorist traveling on Rhoric Road in Athens observed a vehicle in the roadway that appeared abandoned. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the vehicle. The vehicle was determined to be a safety hazard and a deputy had it removed from the roadway.
9:02 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a report of a male experiencing severe delusions. Deputies spoke with the male, found that he was in need of an evaluation and transported him to O’Bleness.
10:10 p.m., Athens — Dispatchers notified deputies from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office that a 911 open line call was received from Pleasanton Road in Athens. Deputies responded to the address and made contact with the homeowner. The owner stated all was well.
10:15 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road for a report of a drunk juvenile attempting to get back into his home. After locating the juvenile in his home, ACEMS responded due to the juvenile being excessively intoxicated. The juvenile’s mother arrived on scene, and the juvenile was left in the care of her and ACEMS.
10:23 p.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Ohio Ave. in The Plains for a report of suspicious activity. Deputies patrolled the area, but did not locate any suspicious persons.
Sunday, Nov. 7
12:06 a.m., Jacksonville — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Sixth Street in Jacksonville for a report of a suicidal male. Deputies made contact and determined the subject was in need of a mental health screening. He was transported to O’Bleness Hospital for that evaluation.
7:35 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to the Harmony Road in Athens in reference to an active overdose. Upon arrival, deputies and ACEMS successfully administered Narcan to the subject. The male was then transported to O’Bleness Memorial Hospital for further medical observation. No further actions were needed.
10:02 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Poston Road in response to a vehicle fire. The Fire Department managed to put out the fire, and a tow company was called to remove the vehicle. The incident is currently under investigation.
11:16 a.m., Athens — The ACSO responded to the Shadow Creek Road, Athens, Ohio area in reference to a 911 open line call. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the homeowner who was mowing grass. The homeowner advised everything was in good order. No further actions needed.
12:00 p.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to McDougal Road on a property damage complaint. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was completed.
2:01 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to South Plains Road, The Plains in response to a burglary. The caller stated that she and her mother had moved to Lancaster, but still have property in their old house. When the caller came home she discovered that her house had been broken into, and her property had been stolen. The case is still under investigation.
2:47 p.m., Chauncey — The Athens Police Department requested assistance from the Sheriff’s Office to locate a resident of Chauncey. Deputies located the resident and transported the male to the hospital for a mental evaluation at the request of APD.
4:11 p.m., Coolville — A resident of the Coolville area called the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to request a Deputy respond to his activated alarm system. The caller was out of town and was concerned about his property. A deputy responded to the residence and all was well.
5:27 p.m., Athens — An employee from PA’s Sure Stop in Albany contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office at the request of an elderly male. The male stated he was stranded without his medicine and requested a ride to a family member’s house. A deputy responded and transported the male to his brother’s house.
7:39 p.m., Jacksonville — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a resident of the Jacksonville area. She stated that her son was intoxicated and she requested assistance to locate him. The caller did not know where the son was located but dispatchers were able to contact him by phone. He stated he did not need assistance.
7:57 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a report of threats. The caller only wished to have a report of the incident.
11:26 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to a 911 hang up call from a residence in Dover Township. Upon arrival, lights were on inside and voices could be heard inside residence. Contact was attempted / initiated multiple times, but individuals inside did not answer door. Deputies checked the perimeter of residence but no visual contact was made. No sound or circumstance was observed that would legally justify making forced entry into the residence. No further action taken.
