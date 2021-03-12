Athens County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday, March 10
6:18 a.m., New Marshfield —Deputies were dispatched to Steinmeyer RD, in New Marshfield. Caller initially indicated it was in reference to a domestic violence complaint. While en route, the complaint then morphed into the caller needing assistance confirming the identity of her husband. Upon arrival, the caller indicated she thought she was having a heart attack and needed medical assistance. EMS responded to scene and determined there was no medial emergency. There was no legitimacy to the initial complaint of a domestic assault, just a verbal disagreement between husband and wife. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
9:30 a.m., Jacksonville — Deputies were dispatched to S. 9th St, in Jacksonville, for an activated panic alarm by a key fob. Upon arrival, the resident advised everything was fine and one of the young children had gotten ahold of the keys. Deputies resumed patrol.
12:58 p.m., Athens — A deputy took a report from a resident of Athens, who attempted to file their tax return, but learned that the return had already been filed. A report was taken on the incident and is currently under investigation.
4:13 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to a third-party report of a female passed out in a vehicle, at the cemetery on Congress Run Road, in Glouster. Deputies made contact with the female who was awake and not passed out. The female advised that their vehicle ran out of gas and was waiting for her friends to bring gas. Units resumed patrol.
7:12 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Piggly Wiggly, in The Plains, on a report of a male whom was in the store causing a disturbance and harassing employee's and customers. Deputies arrived on scene, located and identified the male whom was in the parking lot. He was then served with a Trespass Complaint and advised to not return. The male left and deputies returned to patrol.
7:30 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road, in The Plains, for a well-being check. Deputies spoke with the female who stated everything was fine.
7:32 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were requested by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, to check a disabled vehicle on US 33 at Elm Rock Road, in Nelsonville. Deputies spoke with the vehicle owner who stated he was fine, and was just waiting on a tow company to arrive on scene. Units resumed patrol.
8:00 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Connett Road, in Nelsonville, for a third-party report of a female yelling for help. Deputies made contact with a female at the residence, who stated everything was fine. With no criminal activity present, units resumed patrol.
8:23 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to an area on River Road, in Guysville, for a report of a 911 open line call. While deputies were responding, it was determined the incident to be a traffic accident. The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene. Units resumed patrol.
9:47 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Roy Ave, in The Plains, on a report of loud music. Deputies patrolled the area and did not locate any loud music. Deputies returned to patrol.
9:51 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Steinmeyer Road, in New Marshfield, for a report of a 911 hang-up call. Deputies went to the address and was unable to make any contact with anyone. Units also patrolled the area and was unable to locate. Units resumed patrol.
10:33 p.m., Stewart— Deputies were dispatched to SR 144, in Stewart, on a report of a suspicious male on SR 144. Upon arriving in the area, deputies located a male with the given description. Deputies identified the male who advised he was walking home from a relatives residence. No criminal activity was observed or located, deputies returned to patrol.
11:02 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Salem RD, in Athens, in regards to an active dispute. Made contact at residence and individual who was allegedly creating chaotic situation had voluntarily left. In speaking with the homeowner and complainant, no crime had been committed. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
11:37 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to Lexington Ave, in Chauncey in reference to a parked vehicle being damaged. Spoke with the owner regarding this matter and documented the damage. This is an ongoing issue and the area will receive additional patrol in an effort to dissuade such activity and attempt to catch the involved parties. No further action taken at this time.
Thursday, March 11
12:35 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Locust St, in Glouster, for a prowler complaint. The caller said someone was tampering with her windows. On scene, the woman advised that it was her ex boyfriend trying to harass her. The man had left the residence prior to deputies arriving. The woman requested that the incident be documented so she could reference it when she petitioned for a protection order. The caller was referred to Glouster Police Department for additional follow up.
1:21 a.m., Stewart — Deputies located and arrested Stephanie L. Wilson, age 47, of Stewart, on an active arrest warrant. She was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail, where she was held on the warrant.
11:26 a.m., Athens — Fruth Pharmacy on United Lane, reported a theft of "Willow Tree" figurines. The suspect has stolen from multiple Fruth Pharmacy's including Nelsonville, Wellston and Waverly. A picture of the suspect will be posted on the Athens Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
4:03 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Chauncey Marathon, for an intoxicated male. The caller stated a male was sitting in a blue Camaro. She advised the male appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Deputies arrived on the scene, but did not locate the vehicle. Deputies were able to locate the male at his residence. It was determined that the male has driving privileges. Deputies told the male if he's caught driving outside of the conditions of his driving privileges, his vehicle will be towed.
5:25 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies spoke with a female, who resides on Connett Road, in Nelsonville, for a theft of medications report. Deputies took a report. No further action taken.
6:15 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Setty Road, in Albany, to assist the Albany Fire Department, on a fire. Deputies met with a fire member who wished for us to do a well-being check on the male due to him having a fire inside the garage. Fire members stated that the fire was so small that they would not need to act on it. Units went and spoke with the male who stated that he was only trying to stay warm. With no criminal activity observed, units resumed patrol.
6:33 p.m., Glouster — A resident of Greens Run Rd, in Glouster, reports incidents of threats and harassment. A report was taken.
7:13 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to the Chauncey Marathon, in Chauncey, for a report of a reckless driver. Deputies made contact with driver who stated that he drove the vehicle to the gas station. It was determined the male was driving under suspension and was out of the scope of his driving privileges. The male was issued a citation for driving under suspension and the vehicle was towed. The male was then released to his spouse. No further action taken.
8:37 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Huddy Road, in Nelsonville, for an agency assist. The Nelsonville Police Department, advised they needed deputies to check the address for a vehicle. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle. No further action was taken.
8:45 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to W Clinton Street, in Albany, in regards to the sound of gunshots. The caller stated he heard the sound of a gunshot, and a blue truck drove off. Deputies spoke with the neighbor. He said that his son dropped him off, and his truck backfired. No further action was taken.
10:45 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to First St, in The Plains, on a verbal dispute. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke to the involved persons and the issue was sorted out and all involved agreed to go to bed for the night. Deputies returned to patrol.
