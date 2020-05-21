Athens County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday, May 20
12:32 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were called to North Plains Road for an alarm. Deputies checked the area. No signs of criminal activity were present. Units returned to patrol.
1:13 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Glouster for a report of domestic violence. The caller reported that their niece stated her boyfriend had hit her. Deputies checked the address given, but the alleged victim was not there. Deputies spoke with the girl's mother, who said the incident had actually occurred multiple days prior. She was advised to have her daughter contact Glouster Police if she wished to make a criminal report.
2:13 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to an automated alarm at a building in The Plains. Deputies checked the building and found it to be secure. Deputies returned to patrol.
4:13 a.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Millfield for a suspicious person complaint. The caller reported that they saw two subjects wearing dark clothing out by their vehicles. Deputies patrolled the area but had no contact with anyone out on foot. The caller checked their vehicle and confirmed that entry had not been made and no items were missing. Deputies remained in the area, but no additional contact was made.
9:29 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were advised by Athens County Child Services that a deputy was needed to stand by on a home visit by a case worker on Route 691 in Nelsonville. After speaking with the case worker, deputies were not needed. Units went back on Patrol.
10:06 a.m., Shade — Deputies spoke with a resident on Carter Road by phone who was reporting a theft. Caller stated a street sign and his mailbox were stolen sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 a.m. Caller reports he did not see any suspicious vehicles in the area.
11:40 a.m., Guysville — Deputies was dispatched to 16340 S. Cannon Road in reference of a male with a gun and left on foot. Deputies arrived to find Clayton Nelson sitting on the porch of the home. After speaking with the callers, it was undetermined if Nelson had a gun or not. But did state that they did have an argument over $50. Nelsons PO was contacted, who advised that she wanted him to go to jail on a APA holder due to a lot of involvement with Law enforcement. Nelson was transported to jail. Returned to patrol.
12:53 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains on a dispute between boyfriend/girlfriend. Parties were separated prior to arrival. Property was retrieved for the female who willingly left the residence. No further action was requested by either party.
1:39 p.m., Glouster — Deputies, at the request of Hopewell Health, made contact with a male on Red Dog Road and assisted him to the hospital for an evaluation.
3:40 p.m., Millfield — A female reported that her vehicle was entered the night prior, and items were missing. This incident took place in Millfield. Residence are encouraged to lock their vehicles.
4:49 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Mountain Belle Road for a call for an emotionally distressed person. Deputies determined the subject of the check needed to be seen for a potential threat to himself. That subject was transported to O'Blenness Hospital for a mental health screening.
7:11 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to the Athens area in reference to a well being check. The caller advised that a male was violating a protection order because he was at a house babysitting children that were the protected parties on the protection order. Upon arrival the residence was checked with negative contact.
7:33 p.m., Jacksonville — The Criminal Interdiction Units made contact at a residence on East Palmer Street in reference to suspicious activity. Deputies spoke with a female inside of the condemned residence and physically served her a trespass complaint.
7:46 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious person / dispute on West First Street. Deputies arrived on scene and made contact with all persons and found it was not suspicious persons. A report was completed and all persons were advised to separate.
10:45 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to a request for assistance by Glouster Police, on Republic Ave. on an active fight call. While en route deputies were canceled by Glouster Police, as they no longer needed assistance.
11:53 p.m., Glouster — A resident of Route 685, in Glouster, reported an incident of threats and harassment by phone calls. A report was taken.
Athens Police Department
Wednesday, May 20
9:52 a.m. — Officers took a report of menacing over the phone.
Thursday, May 21
12:02 a.m. — Officers responded to Hocking Street in reference to a protection order violation. George Allan Tolley was arrested and charged with violating a protection order. He was set to appear in Athens Municipal Court on May 21 at 8:30 a.m.
