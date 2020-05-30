Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday, May 28
12:23 a.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to The Plains, for a domestic dispute. The caller stated that his grandfather had come home incredibly intoxicated and was causing problems. On scene, deputies spoke to both parties. No physical violence or threats of violence were reported. It was determined that the argument was over a civil matter with no criminal act having occurred. Both grandfather and grandson agreed to stay in their respective rooms for the remainder of the evening. No further action was needed.
2:17 a.m., Glouster – Deputies responded to Red Dog Road, in Glouster, to assist EMS with a breathing, but unresponsive, male. The male was transported to O’Bleness hospital for treatment of a suspected overdose.
6:28 a.m., The Plains – Deputies responded back to Ohio Ave, in The Plains, for a domestic dispute. The caller stated that his intoxicated grandfather was again screaming and now threatening him with bodily harm. On scene, Deputies spoke with both parties. After an on scene investigation, William Kilkenny Jr. DOB 12-22-61, was placed under arrest for Domestic Violence, and transported to SEORJ without incident.
12:15 p.m., Coolville – Deputies responded to Main Street, in Coolville, for a dispute. During the dispute the male had locked the female out of the residence on the back porch. Since there were no steps on the porch and the male would not answer the door, a ladder had to be used to get the female off of the back porch. Once off of the porch, the female and her dog left to go to another residence.
2:32 p.m., Mineral – Deputies responded to Mineral, for a dispute. Upon arrival units spoke with all involved finding out the dispute was over a missing lottery ticket and $50. One of the involved parties complied when was asked to leave for a while to let the situation calm down. No further action needed at that time.
3:59 p.m., The Plains – Deputies took a report of a check that was cashed without the complainants permission. The complainant did not wish for charges at this time.
6:29 p.m., New Marshfield – Deputies responded to Depot Street, in New Marshfield, for an active domestic. The caller stated that a man was choking a woman out on the roof. Deputies arrived and after investigation, arrested the male party for domestic violence. The male was transported to SEORJ.
7 p.m., The Plains – Deputies were dispatched to Connett Road, in The Plains, on a report of a verbal dispute. Deputies arrived and spoke to involved parties who were separated for the evening, no further action, deputies returned to patrol.
7:26 p.m., Athens – A resident of Brown Road, reports receiving threatening messages. A report was taken.
9:40 p.m., Athens – Deputies were dispatched to Elliotsville Road, on a report of a theft from a camper. A report was taken and investigation is pending.
9: 48 p.m., Jacksonville – Deputies were dispatched to Main Street, in Jacksonville, on a report of a male at the residence with a gun. Upon arriving on scene no male was located at the residence with a gun. A female was located at the residence whom had an injury to her head. The female identified as Angela McGrath was transported to the Hospital for the injury, and upon being treated was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on active warrants for her arrest.
10:18 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Salem Road, for a report of drug sales. The complainant stated that multiple vehicles were leaving a residence and they believed that illegal narcotics were occurring at this residence. Deputies patrolled the area and did not observe any criminal activity. No further action taken.
11:41 p.m., Athens – Deputies attempted to locate a male with an active warrant on Strouds Run Road. Deputies had no contact with the male.
