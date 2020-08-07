Athens County Sheriff's Office
Thursday, Aug. 6
5:20 a.m., Nelsonville — While on patrol deputies observed a vehicle traveling without rear lights illuminated, and it was at a time the lights needed to be on for safety. Driver was not aware of this condition and remedied issue as soon as advised. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
12:23 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Route 78 on a report of loud music. Deputies arrived and patrolled the area and did not observe any loud music coming from any residence. Deputies returned to patrol.
12:32 a.m., Hollister — Deputies responded to a noise complaint on Route 78. Area was patrolled, but no disturbance or noise was observed. Return to patrol. No further action taken.
12:52 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Carol Lane in reference to a complaint about a neighbor on their roof yelling. Due to mental state subject was transported to OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital for medical evaluation. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
7:29 a.m., Glouster — Deputies transported a male from the Glouster area to O'Bleness Hospital for a blue slip evaluation.
8:30 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a harassment report on Grant Street. Parties involved were advised of the complaint and charges if their action did not cease. Both parties were advised not to have any communication with each other.
8:47 a.m., Trimble — Deputies responded to a third party report of a dispute in the Trimble area. On arrival contact was attempted at the residence on Plum Street with no answer. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate any dispute.
9:11 a.m., The Plains — Deputies patrolled the area of Hamley Run Road on a report of drug activity. After patrolling the area, no drug activity was located. Deputy returned to patrol.
10:44 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to New Marshfield Road, in reference to a breaking and entering. The caller advised that somebody broke into his residence. The caller was unsure if anything was missing. The caller advised he caught three male individuals on camera inside the residence. The case remains open pending further investigation.
12:45 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were patrolling Route 33 east and stopped a white pickup for no license plates. The driver was found to have a suspended driver's license. He was cited by deputies and a licensed passenger took possession of the truck.
2:27 p.m., The Plains — Deputies conducted a traffic stop along North Plains Road for a broken windshield offense. The driver was found to be suspended and issued a citation for DUS. The vehicle was legally parked and the driver was advised to have someone with a valid license come take possession. Deputies resumed patrol.
4:46 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Lavelle Road for a report of a vehicle blocking the roadway. Deputies spoke with the owner of the vehicle who removed his vehicle from the roadway. No further action taken.
5:49 p.m., Athens — A female arrived at the Athens County Sheriff's Office to make a complaint against her child's father. The complainant wrote a victim's statement. She stated she was assaulted by the child's father. The complainant was advised she could file a protection order and speak to a victim advocate counselor.
6:39 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Carol Lane for a report of a property damage. Deputies arrived on scene and was advised that the same vehicle struck a parked vehicle. It was determined that the suspect had fled on foot. During the investigation it was determined the vehicle was stolen out of Hocking County. This case remains under investigation.
7:25 p.m., Amesville — Deputies were dispatched to Route 550, for a fight on the roadway. Deputies arrived on scene at the 550 location and spoke with two females. The females stated they had a verbal argument and had settled the situation peacefully.
7:49 p.m., The Plains – Deputies were dispatched to Bean Road on an open 911 call. Upon arriving on scene, it was found to be related to a previous call the deputies had responded to prior and the caller was advised to call if her husband returned. It was found that he returned, and then again left prior to deputies arrival. No criminal activity occurred, and deputies returned to patrol.
7:59 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Ohio Avenue on a property dispute. Upon arriving on scene and speaking with the caller, the matter was found to be a civil issue over the property and the caller was advised. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:20 p.m., Athens — Deputies were called to Vore Ridge Road for an incident report. The caller advised that his friend gave him a new truck and that someone had stolen it. After speaking with the complainant and his family members it was determine that the caller was not given a new vehicle. Deputies spoke with the caller in regards to seeking mental health assistance. Units returned to patrol.
Athens City Police Department
Wednesday, Aug. 5
3:24 p.m. — A resident of 56 Morris Avenue reported a breaking and entering. A Dewalt 12-inch benchtop planer and a Rigid 10-inch wet saw were reported stolen, amounting to about $1,210 in stolen items.
Thursday, Aug. 6
5:13 a.m. — Officers responded to 24 Charles Street for a disturbance. Ernest Shawn Baker, 47, of Athens, was cited for persistent disorderly conduct.
10:15 a.m. — Officers received a call for a protection order. A report was taken.
10:29 a.m. — Officers took a report of a theft from a motor vehicle that occurred between Aug. 3 and 4 at 10 S. Court Street. An Ohio vehicle title for license number GVB4783 and $5 in change were reported stolen.
11:30 a.m. — Officers took a report via Civic Plus for a theft that occurred between July 30, 2020 and Aug. 1, 2020 at 38 N. McKinley Ave. A black Schwinn mountain bike with a Riverpark sticker was reported stolen.
2:56 p.m. — Officers received a call for a theft that occurred at Walmart, 929 E. State Street, on Aug. 2. A $5 bottle of Kamchatka vodka was reported stolen.
