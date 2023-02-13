Athens County Sheriff's Office
Feb. 4
4:52 p.m. — Deputies responded to Athens in reference to an unruly juvenile.
6:16 p.m. — Deputies responded to Green Meadows Trailer Park, Chauncey, in reference to a threatening complaint. Upon arrival, deputies were informed of a verbal dispute over a vehicle speeding through the trailer park. A report was taken, and all parties were advised to leave each other alone.
8:10 p.m. — Deputies received an automated alarm from a commercial property in Ames Township. While en route, an employee arrived on scene, checked the building, and found it to be a false alarm. Deputies returned to patrol.
8:35 p.m. — Deputies were advised that a disabled female called in to say that she did not feel safe in her residence, as the front door was stuck shut and her back porch was hard for her to navigate with her disability. The caller was concerned that, in case of a house fire or other emergency, she wouldn't be able to exit the residence. A deputy responded to speak with the female and while there was able to free the front door. Some light maintenance was performed on the door in the hopes it would not stick in the future. Deputies returned to patrol.
9:18 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a complaint of drug paraphernalia left in the restroom of a business in The Plains. A deputy responded to the business and determined the item was used medical equipment, not drug paraphernalia. The deputy resumed patrol and no further action was taken.
10:42 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff Office was dispatched to Vore Ridge Road in Athens reference to a wellness check. Deputies arrived on scene and transported the individual to the hospital for a mental health evaluation. Deputies resumed patrol.
Feb. 5
7:37 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to W. Wilson Road, Athens, for a report of a dispute. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke to involved parties, who agreed to separate for the remainder of the day.
11:37 a.m. — Deputies responded to Alexander Township for a report of an unruly juvenile who had been in an argument with another juvenile. Once on scene, deputies spoke with the involved parties, who agreed to separate for the remainder of the day to prevent conflict.
12:58 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to The Plains on a report of a reckless driver. Upon arriving in the area, deputies located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. Contact with the driver was made, with assistance from the Ohio Highway Patrol. An investigation was completed, and the driver was not found to be under the influence of anything. The driver was warned for the reckless driving and units returned to patrol.
1:41 p.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains for a request of a well-being check on an elderly female. Deputies made contact with the female and found her to be okay. No further action needed.
3:45 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Gun Club Road in New Marshfield in reference to a domestic violence complaint. Upon deputies’ arrival, it was determined that the parties were involved in a physical altercation and both parties had sustained injuries. Both parties were arrested and charged with domestic violence.
4:02 p.m. — Deputies responded to Chauncey for a report of a needle in a yard. The needle was collected, and deputies returned to patrol.
4:22 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Rock Street in Coolville for a verbal dispute. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke to the involved parties, who were advised the matter was civil and to consult with their respective attorney. The parties were separated, and deputies returned to patrol.
5:21 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Factory Road, Albany, for a 911 hang-up call. Upon arriving on scene, deputies found there was no emergency and returned to patrol.
5:22 p.m. — Deputies responded to Chauncey for a parking complaint. The vehicle owner was contacted by the caller, and they agreed to move it.
7:51 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a report of a dispute in Glouster. Deputies responded to the area and made contact with the involved parties. It was determined that no criminal offense had taken place and deputies resumed patrol.
9:05 p.m. — Deputies received a complaint of a suspicious person in a vehicle in Millfield. Deputies located the described vehicle and made contact with the operator. No criminal activity was observed at that time. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:21 p.m. — Deputies responded to Athens Township in reference to a complaint of theft from a vehicle. The area was checked for cameras in hopes that a suspect could be identified. No further action taken.
Athens Police
Feb. 10
10:08 a.m. — Officers responded to the 100 block of Franklin Avenue to take a report of several Dewalt tools and Spyderco knives that were stolen from a vehicle between 10 p.m. Feb. 8 and 9 a.m. Feb. 9.11:54 a.m. — Officers responded to the 80 block of East State Street in regards to a burglary. A report was taken.
