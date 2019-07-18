Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Wednesday, July 17
9:35 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Circle Drive in Guysville for an active neighbor dispute. The caller advised that the neighbor came over and broke out a house window and damaged a vehicle. Damage was documented and a report was filed pending contact from the property owner.
11:59 p.m., Glouster — The Criminal Interdiction Unit was requested to assist the Glouster Police Department with a suspicious vehicle located on abandoned property on Front Street. Upon making contact, consent to search the vehicle was gained. A substance consistent with methamphetamine was located and the items were seized as evidence. Multiple charges are expected pending lab results.
