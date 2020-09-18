Athens County Sheriff's Department
Thursday, Sept. 17
1:15 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies located and arrested Jonathan L. Westerviller on an active warrant. Westerviller was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
2:06 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road for an open line 911 call. No sounds of distress could be heard, but someone in the background was talking about something being out of control. No location was able to be provided, but the number was associated with an address with previous call history. Deputies checked the residence, but had negative contact at the door. No signs of trouble could be heard and all lights were off. With no evidence of any criminal act present, Deputies resumed patrol.
2:28 a.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to McDougal Road for suspicious activity. Deputies arrived and patrolled the area with no suspicious persons, or activity located.
3:44 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Toledo Street on a report of a suspicious male. Upon arriving in the area, deputies located and identified the male whom was found to be homeless. He was advised to find a better place to be than where he was, deputies returned to patrol.
10:19 a.m., Jacksonville — Deputies were called to High Street for a well-being check. Deputies were contacted by Hopewell, who advised that a male was depressed. Deputies made contact with the male, who advised that he was fine and that he was feeling down due to being isolated. Male advised that he would call if he began to feel worse. Units returned to patrol.
11:19 a.m., Albany — Deputies were called to Bailey Road for an abandoned vehicle. Deputies made contact with the registered owner of the vehicle, who was attempting to move the vehicle back to his residence. Units returned to patrol.
12:54 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies were contacted by a female in regards to a phone scam. The caller advised she was contacted by a caller claiming to be from the Social Security Administration. The caller advised that they tried to have her send them money by credit card. The caller was advised to not speak with them if they called back.
1:16 p.m., Albany — A caller reported a firearm stolen from his residence on Chesser Road. The caller stated he had not seen the firearm for approximately two weeks. This case is under investigation.
2:06 p.m., Athens — Deputies attempted to do a well being check on a male, after receiving a third party report that he had made suicidal threats. After speaking with the male he did not meet the criteria for a blue slip evaluation.
2:16 p.m., Athens — Deputies were contacted by a male in regards to a phone scam. The caller advised that someone contacted him stating they were from the Social Security Administration. The caller was advised to not speak with them, if they called back.
2:59 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies assisted the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities with a removal in the Chauncey area.
4:28 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to the Family Dollar on Blizzard Lane in regards to a reckless driver. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate a vehicle matching the description given.
5:01 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Carol Lane in regards to a warrant. Deputies arrived at the residence and made contact with a male. Deputies advised the male that he had a warrant for his arrest. He was transported to the Regional Jail.
5:49 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to an alarm on Connett Road. Contact was made with a key holder and the issue was resolved.
8:19 p.m., Millfield — A male contacted the Sheriff's Office, advising that his soon-to-be-ex wife would not stop calling him. Upon speaking with the female she advised that the male was contacting her. Both parties were advised not to contact the other.
10:53 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Canaanville Road on an incident report, deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken.
Nelsonville City Police Department
Wednesday, Sept. 16
12:08 a.m. – Officers responded to a patrol request. The caller stated she could hear and see people on her property. Officers patrolled the area on foot but had negative contact with any persons in the area.
2:23 a.m. – Officers responded to 431 Madison St. for a suspicious person trespassing on the property. Officers arrived and searched the property of the caller and neighboring residences but was unable to locate any persons in the area.
3:07 a.m. – Officers responded to a call of suspicious activity of a person possibly breaking into a vehicle. Officers arrived and made contact with the vehicle owner who advised he was fixing a broken mirror on his vehicle.
4:51 a.m. – Officers responded to Victoria village on the report of a male on bicycle looking in car windows. Officers made contact with the male suspect who was advised by officers to leave the property or he would be charged with trespassing.
8:40 a.m. – Officers responded to E. Franklin St on the report of possible narcotics found by the caller outside his residence in the front yard. Officers located the narcotics and brought it back to the Nelsonville PD for testing. Investigation pending.
11:49 a.m. – Officers responded to Dollar General on the report of a possible shop lifter. Officers arrived and after speaking to the employee were able to locate the suspects vehicle and perform a traffic stop nest the intersection of Burr Oak Blvd. and Chestnut St. No stolen items were located but the driver was cited for fictitious license plates on the vehicle.
12:43 p.m. – Officers were dispatched to assist the Athens County Sheriffs office in locating an individual with warrants. Officers attempted contact on St. Johns St. and 1000 E. Canal St. but were unable to locate the individual.
1:22 p.m. – Officers performed a follow up investigation at Tri-County Career Center to obtain information on incidents that occurred at or near Tri-County Career Center.
4:07 p.m. – Officers responded to Jefferson St. on the report of a stolen firearm and other items. Officers took the report obtaining all necessary information to further investigate the theft.
4:26 p.m. – Officers responded to a trespass complaint on Poplar St. Officers located a male who had been previously trespassed from the property, but had the trespass dropped by the caller. Officers trespassed the male again at the request of the caller.
5:39 p.m. – Officers performed a traffic stop near Go-Mart on W. Columbus St. The driver of the vehicle was given a warning for the speeding violation
6:14 p.m. – Officers performed a traffic stop on John Lloyd Evan Memorial Dr near the Urgent care and St. Rt. 33 over pass. The driver of the vehicle was cited for the speeding violation.
6:28 p.m. – Officers responded to the area of Polly Field for a suspicious person near the riverbank acting in a strange manner. Officers patrolled the area of the riverbank and Polly Field on foot but were unable to locate any persons in the area.
6:53 p.m. – Officers responded to a complaint of juvenile harassment near the bike path at Watkins St. Officers spoke to a female witness who advised a juvenile had struck an elderly male during the incident. Officers were able to locate and speak to juveniles involved who advised they were being harassed. Investigation pending
7:07 p.m. – Officers dispatched to assist EMS with an unconscious male on Fort St. EMS and Officers was able to provide care on scene before EMS transported the patient to the hospital.
7:57 p.m. – Officers performed a traffic stop near the Railroad station. The driver of the vehicle was given a warning for the traffic violation and released.
8:00 p.m. – Officers responded to W. Washington St. for an active fight involving multiple individuals. Officers arrived and was unable to conduct a proper investigation as witnesses and individuals in the area did not want to cooperate with police.
8:13 p.m. – Officers performed a traffic stop on W. Washington St. near Washington Hall. The driver of the vehicle was given a warning for the violation and released.
8:16 p.m. – Officers responded to a theft of bicycle on Myers St. Officers made contact with the caller she stated that a friend had borrowed the bicycle and did not return it. Officers made multiple attempts to locate the bike and the suspect to which neither was located at the time of call. Investigation pending.
9:11 p.m. – Officers performed a traffic stop a traffic stop near Los Mariachis restaurant. The driver of the vehicle was given warning for the speeding violation.
9:23 p.m. – officers performed a traffic stop on W. Canal St. near the Methodist Church. The driver of the vehicle was cited for failure to file application for registration on the vehicle.
10:07 p.m. – Officers responded to a theft on Madison St. Officers took a report of stolen generator that occurred while the resident was away. Investigation pending
