Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Tuesday, Feb. 4
12:53 a.m., Mineral – Deputies were called to Center Street Mineral, for an active dispute. The caller stated that his two brothers were fighting. When deputies arrived on scene the two males had left the area. Units returned back to patrol.
1:05 a.m., Athens – Deputies were advised of a 911 hang up at a residence in Dover Township. Athens County 911 advised that it sounded like phone trouble. Deputies patrolled the area of the residence and observed no suspicious activity. No further action was taken at that time.
10:19 a.m., The Plains – A well being check was requested in The Plains. Contact was made at the residence with a baby sitter who advised everything was fine.
10:23 a.m., The Plains – Deputies received a blue slip from Hopewell to make contact with a suicidal male in The Plains and transport him to the hospital. Contact was made with the subject and he was transported.
1:09 p.m., Buchtel –A deputy responded to the Butchel area on a report of theft. A report was taken on the incident and currently under investigation.
2:12 p.m., Athens – Deputies took a theft report via phone. This case remains under investigation.
3:39 p.m., Nelsonville –Deputies responded to Carbondale Road for a report of a dispute. Deputies spoke with the involved party who stated he was in a dispute with multiple subjects. Deputies were given conflicting stories on what occurred. During the course of the investigation, deputies determined that one of the males was hallucinating and believed that his house was burnt to the ground. Deputies transported the male to hospital for a mental health evaluation.
4:57 p.m., Guysville – Deputies responded to Dutch Ridge Road in Guysville for a report of a canine issue. Deputies gathered all the information that was needed and this case will be sent to the Athens County Dog warden. No further action taken.
6:42 p.m., Guysville – Deputies responded Lottridge Road in Guysville for a report of a neighbor dispute. Deputies spoke with both parties and advised them to not have any contact with each other for the rest of the evening. No further action taken.
Athens City Police
Tuesday, Feb. 4
11:28 a.m. – ADP took report of a stolen hand cart and keg from 237 W. State St. The items were later recovered.
12:15 p.m. – ADP responded to Dunhams, 1006 E. State St, for report of a theft.
4 p.m. – APD responded to W. Washington St. in reference to a car mirror broken off. A report was taken.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.