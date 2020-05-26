Athens City Police Department

Friday, May 22

6:36 p.m. — Officers responded to 14 N. High Street for an inactive burglary. A report was taken of the missing items.

8:55 p.m. — Officers responded to Central Avenue for a disturbance. A report was taken. 

Saturday, May 23

12:49 a.m. — Officers responded to Union Street for a report of a female standing in the middle of the road. Charity Whitcraft, 39, of Athens, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and public indecency.

2:24 a.m. — Officers responded to 1119 Carriage Hill Drive for a domestic violence incident, where a windshield was damaged. Thomas Cullums was arrested for domestic violence and transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

4:32 a.m. — Officers responded to 224 W. Union Street for a door that as damaged. A report was taken.

4:59 a.m. — Officers responded to 31 First Street for a prowler complaint. A report was taken.

Sunday, May 24

4:07 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of a fight behind Dominos. There were three individuals involved and one was arrested for disorderly conduct. A report was filed.

4:33 a.m. — Officers responded to 105 Hope Drive for a license plate that was bent on a vehicle. A report was taken for criminal mischief.

3:51 p.m. — Officers responded to 60 Mill Street for a report of criminal damaging to a vehicle. A 2019 Honda Civic's passenger mirror was damaged.

