Athens City Police Department
Friday, May 22
6:36 p.m. — Officers responded to 14 N. High Street for an inactive burglary. A report was taken of the missing items.
8:55 p.m. — Officers responded to Central Avenue for a disturbance. A report was taken.
Saturday, May 23
12:49 a.m. — Officers responded to Union Street for a report of a female standing in the middle of the road. Charity Whitcraft, 39, of Athens, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and public indecency.
2:24 a.m. — Officers responded to 1119 Carriage Hill Drive for a domestic violence incident, where a windshield was damaged. Thomas Cullums was arrested for domestic violence and transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
4:32 a.m. — Officers responded to 224 W. Union Street for a door that as damaged. A report was taken.
4:59 a.m. — Officers responded to 31 First Street for a prowler complaint. A report was taken.
Sunday, May 24
4:07 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of a fight behind Dominos. There were three individuals involved and one was arrested for disorderly conduct. A report was filed.
4:33 a.m. — Officers responded to 105 Hope Drive for a license plate that was bent on a vehicle. A report was taken for criminal mischief.
3:51 p.m. — Officers responded to 60 Mill Street for a report of criminal damaging to a vehicle. A 2019 Honda Civic's passenger mirror was damaged.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.