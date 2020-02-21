Athens County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday, Feb. 19
12:50 a.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Jarvis Road in reference to suspicious activity near their home. Patrolled the area and had negative contact with any suspicious vehicles or persons. Complaint unfounded. No further action taken.
5:05 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to assist EMS at a residence on Elliotsville Road. EMS transported a subject to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital in reference to a medical issue. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
12:05 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to a dispute on 12th Street. After speaking with both parties it was determined the situation was a civil matter not a criminal matter. Parties were advised to contact attorneys for further advice.
4:06 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Athens Township for a report of a suicide threat. The caller stated that he was in an argument with his girlfriend and she had made a verbal threat to swallow pills. On scene, the woman stated she was fine and the threat could not be substantiated. The female said she was not suicidal and had not made any threats. EMS checked the woman and determined that emergency treatment was not needed. The couple stated the argument was over for the night and no physical violence or threats of violence had ever occurred. They were advised that an additional response could lead to further deputy action.
10:05 a.m., Guysville — Deputies were dispatched to a report of a female causing an alarm to other persons at the Guysville Marathon. Upon arriving on scene deputies made contact with the female and found she was having some mental health issues. Deputies transported the female to O'Blenness Memorial Hospital for an evaluation.
11:08 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to a Congress Run Rd. residence on a report of a vehicle that had driven through the yard sometime overnight, causing damage to the property and a tree, leaving evidence and parts of the vehicle behind. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.
12:01 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to a Clark Road residence on a report of a female having a mental health crisis. Deputies arrived on scene and the female was transported to OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital for a medical and mental health evaluation.
2:09 p.m., Millfield — A resident of Main Street reported a catalytic converter was stolen off of a truck sitting on his property. It appears the theft took place sometime in the past couple of days.
7:11 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Jellico Road for a report of a trespassing issue. The complainant stated that someone attempted to gain entry to his residence and was unsuccessful in gaining entry. This case remains under investigation.
7:37 p.m., Doanville — Deputies responded to Webb Avenue in Nelsonville for a third-party report of a dispute. Deputies arrived on scene and was advised by a male that he was stabbed by a female who left prior to deputies arrival. Deputies made contact with the female in the area. Deputies found probable cause to arrest Heather Smith, age 34 of Nelsonville for felonious assault, felony of the second degree. Smith was transported to SEORJ without incident.
5:04 p.m., Amesville — Deputies responded to Wrightstown Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle. While deputies were en route, deputies were canceled by the caller.
5:46 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to the Jacksonville park for a report of a needle that was found. Deputies took possession of the needle and disposed the needle in the proper way.
9:33 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded North Plains Road in reference to a noise complaint. It was determined this was not a criminal matter, but an issue that would need to be addressed by the landlord as the suspect/victim are both tenants and share a wall in common. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
Nelsonville Police Department
Wednesday, Feb. 19
1:35 a.m. — Officers responded to a theft complaint in the 500 block of Back Street.
3:50 a.m. — Officers assisted Athens County EMS on East Washington Street entering into a residence as the resident had fallen and been injured.
4:41 a.m. — Officers responded to Myers Street for a report of a suspicious person with a flashlight. Unable to locate the person.
5:30 a.m. — Officer took a report of a vehicle that was stolen from the 700 block of Walnut Street. The vehicle has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database.
8:50 a.m. — Officer took a report of a stolen motor scooter from Clinton Street. The scooter has been entered into the NCIC database.
9:47 a.m. — Officers responded to a parking complaint on Mill Street. As the vehicle was on private property it was marked with a “4-hour notice” so the property owner could have it removed.
10:54 a.m. — Officer responded to the SEORJ to transport an individual to Ohio Health in Athens for an Emergency Pre-Screen mental health evaluation.
10:55 a.m. — Officer conducted a traffic stop on West Washington Street for a vehicle defect. The driver, who was not the owner, was given a warning and instructed to tell the owner to have the vehicle fixed.
11:13 a.m. — Officers responded to the 300 block of Chestnut Street. As a result of this call Penny Causey was charged and arrested for Disorderly Conduct by Intoxication. She was then transported to the SEORJ.
11:25 a.m. — Officer conducted a traffic stop on Poplar Street. The driver was warned for blocking the street while the officers were dealing with the incident on Chestnut Street.
3:18 p.m. — Officers responded to the 300 block of Burr Oak Blvd for a trespassing complaint. The apartment owner was contacted, and the officers were told only one of the occupants was allowed to be there, so the unauthorized person was told to leave.
3:24 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of West Franklin Street but were unable to locate the vehicle.
5:15 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of multiple juveniles throwing rocks at each other on Fayette Street and almost hitting a vehicle. The area was patrolled multiple times.
7:29 p.m. — Officers responded to verbal dispute on Madison Street over the ownership of a dog.
8:25 p.m. — After several attempts to locate Cameron Peck, to arrest him for an active warrant, he was taken into custody at a residence on the 1100 block of Chestnut Street. He was transported to SEORJ.
9:16 p.m. — Officers responded to the 300 block of Burr Oak Blvd for a complaint. It was determined to be a civil matter.
11:52 p.m. — Officers responded to Watkins Street for a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival the occupants were not present. The vehicle was cited and towed after it was determined the license plates did not match the vehicle they were on.
