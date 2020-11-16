Athens County Sheriff's Office
Saturday, Nov. 14
9:01 p.m., Athens — Deputies spoke with a female over the phone in regards to a phone harassment complaint. The caller advised she had received calls from a male and female harassing her, but she does not know the individuals. The caller was advised to block the numbers from her phone, and to call back if the problem continues.
11:53 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Oakdale Road for a domestic dispute. The caller reported that she had let her adult daughter and her boyfriend stay with her. She stated they were in a dispute and she wanted the two to move out and they refused to do so. On scene, the caller advised that she had spoke further with her daughter, and an arrangement had been made for the couple to continue staying there. The dispute was reported to be only verbal, with no physical violence or threats of violence having occurred. No additional assistance was requested. With no criminal act having occurred, Deputies resumed patrol.
9:26 a.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to Bessemer Road in reference to trespassing chickens. Once on scene, the complainant stated he was keeping the chickens since they were on his property. The owner of the chickens stated the complainant could keep the chickens which ended the problem very quickly.
10:50 a.m., Hockingport — Deputies responded to Route 124 in reference to an intoxicated male at the gas station. Once on scene, units spoke with an employee who stated there was someone there that had been drinking but he wasn't causing problems other than asking customers for cigarettes. A patrol of the area was done but the male was not located.
5:26 p.m., The Plains — A caller reported she located her car that she reported stolen on Friday, Nov. 13. After contact was made with all parties it was determined the complainant did not own the car. She was advised the situation was civil and she needed to contact an attorney.
4:24 p.m., Athens — Nathan Bonnell, 21, was arrested for intoxication after he struck the mirror of a Sheriff's cruiser passing by him on Court Street.
2 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Peach Ridge Road in reference to recovered mail. All mail recovered other than flyer's and advertisements were returned to the owners.
4:40 p.m., Albany _ Deputies responded to Meadowbrook Road for a suicide attempt. Deputies spoke with the caller. She said that her daughter cut her wrist with a pair of scissors. Deputies blue slipped the female and transported her to OhioHealth O'Bleneses for an evaluation.
3:46 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Route 682 for a report of an assault at a party. After speaking with both involved parties and multiple witnesses, deputies found that they did not have enough evidence to establish probable cause to charge either party with assault.
2:16 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Fourth Street for a suspicious male. Deputies patrolled the area, but were unable to locate anyone.
5:22 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Rock Street for a transport. Deputies transported two males to the Regional Jail on their Athens County warrants.
8:16 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a report of a reckless driver on Route 33, near Rainbow Lake Road Deputies responded to and patrolled the area, but did not observe any reckless driving at that time.
9:02 p.m., Albany — Deputies received a report of a wrong way driver, on Route 50 near Lake Snowden. Deputies responded to the area, but did not locate any persons traveling the wrong direction or other reckless driving at that time.
Sunday, Nov. 15
3:34 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Dover Township for a suspicious person. The caller stated that a truck was parked out by the road and a man was walking around it acting suspicious. On scene, Deputies made contact with the man, who said he had broke down but had help on the way. A relative then arrived to assist him. Once the vehicle was cleared from the area, Deputies resumed patrol. No further action was needed.
5:09 p.m., Doanville — Deputies responded to Nixon Road in regards to a recovered property report. The caller advised her son brought two bicycles to her property, and she believes they are stolen. Deputies checked with other local law enforcement agencies and the bicycles recovered did not match the description of any recent bicycle thefts at this time. The bicycles were photographed and if any thefts of the described bicycles match them, the investigation will continue. There is a known suspect at this time. This will remain under investigation.
12:33 p.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Ireland Road in reference to a mother and son arguing over his residency. Upon arrival, Deputies made contact with both parties and it was determined it was a civil matter and that the mother would have to legally evict her son. No further actions were needed.
11:04 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to a well being check on Capos Road. Caller stated that her boyfriend was talking out of his head. Contact was made with the male subject who appeared to be fine. Male stated he is attempting to end the relationship with the caller who is reporting the incident.
2:44 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Lexington Avenue in regards to a dispute. The caller advised his ex-girlfriend would not allow in him in the residence to gather his belongings. The ex-girlfriend also called the Sheriff's Office and advised the male arrived at her residence and caused a dispute. The male was advised of his options civilly.
5:59 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Rhoric Road in Waterloo township in regards to a theft complaint. The caller advised her now ex-boyfriend, came to her property and took her air compressor. This case remains under investigation.
7:09 p.m., Millfield — Deputies received a report of a possible stalking/harassment issue, from a resident on Main Street. No criminal activity had occurred at the time of the incident. A report was completed and the victim was referred to the Victim's Advocate for questions regarding a protection order.
9:41 p.m., The Plains — Deputies received a request for a well being check, of a subject sitting outside Piggly Wiggly. Deputies met with the subject whom appeared fine at that time. They stated they were attempting to contact a friend to stay with it. Deputies returned to patrol.
9:02 p.m., Glouster — Deputies received a report of an altercation at a gas station on High Street. While in route deputies were advised that the parties separated and left the area. Deputies patrolled the area but did not observe any suspicious activity.
5:39 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to the Coolville Ridge Road in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, the suspect and other involved parties had left. The caller/victim did not wish to pursue any criminal charges. No further actions were needed.
5:14 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to the S. Plains Road in reference to a residential alarm. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the homeowner who advised all was in order. No further actions were needed.
1:39 p.m., Coolville — Deputies observed a door open at a church on Ireland Road. Deputies checked the abandoned church and found that it was the wind that blew the door open. No further actions were needed.
