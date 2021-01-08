Athens County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
5:08 a.m., Albany – Deputies were dispatched to Blizzard LN, in Albany, for an activated commercial alarm. At 05:13 the alarm company called back and advised this was a false alarm and no response was needed. Deputies canceled response and resumed patrol. No further action taken.
10:59 a.m., Coolville – Deputies responded to Brimstone Rd, in Coolville, in reference to a suicide threat. Once on scene, units decided to transport a juvenile to the hospital for an evaluation.
1:11 p.m., The Plains – Deputies were called to Beech Rd, in The Plains, for a report of a domestic dispute. The neighbor called and advised that the neighbor's were outside arguing and the female threw a concrete block at the male. Upon deputies arrival, both parties had left the scene. Units returned back to patrol.
9:33 p.m., Glouster – Deputies were dispatched to Goose Run Rd, in Glouster, on a dispute / trespass complaint. Upon arriving on scene and speaking to the involved parties, they were separated for the remainder of the evening. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:15 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Vore Ridge RD, in Athens, in reference to a domestic violence complaint. It was determined that no physical violence had occurred, but a verbal disagreement between individuals did happen. Parties agreed to remain separated for the remainder of the evening, to deescalate the situation. There was no complaint of physical violence by any party, and nothing was observed while on scene, that would suggest any violence occurred. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
11:30 p.m., Guysville – Deputies were dispatched to Lottridge Rd., in Guysville, on a report of an individual having mental health issues. Contact was made and the individual was transported by EMS to the hospital, deputies returned to patrol.
Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021
5:53 a.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to Rallen Dr, in The Plains, for a report of suspicious activity. The caller reported that a silver car pulled up to the neighbor's residence and unknown subjects got out and threw items at the door, they then drove off. Deputies patrolled the area, but had negative contact with any silver vehicles, at that time. No items or evidence of items having been thrown were found. With no evidence of any criminal activity present, Deputies resumed patrol.
4:32 a.m., Athens – An individual came to the Athens County Sheriffs Office, to report a dispute that occurred on 1/6/2021. A report was taken.
12:46 p.m., The Plains – Deputies transported a female to the hospital for an evaluation at the request of Hopewell.
3:13 p.m., The Plains –Deputies responded to the storage units on Pine Street, in The Plains, in regards to a Breaking and Entering. The complainant stated that she received a call of someone breaking into a storage unit. The complainant advised deputies no longer needed to respond. She stated that it was maintenance workers fixing the storage unit. No further action was taken.
6:06, The Plains – Deputies spoke with a female over the phone, in regards to theft. The caller stated that the packages she ordered from Amazon were stolen on December28th, 2020. She did not wish to pursue charges. She stated that she just wanted a report on file. No further action was taken.
6:22 p.m., Glouster – Deputies were dispatched to W Main Street, in regards to a dumpster on fire. While en-route, Glouster Fire Department, called in to advise deputies to cancel. No further action was taken.
6:20, The Plains – Deputies responded to Connett Road, in The Plains, in regards to a well-being check. The caller stated that a patient was acting very erratic. She advised he was having a panic attack. She stated the male was sweating profusely, breathing heavily, and knocking things over in his room. EMS transported the male to Obleness Hospital for an evaluation. No further action was taken.
