Athens County Sheriff's Office
May 9
12:02 a.m. — Deputies responded to North Plains Road, The Plains, for a report of a runaway juvenile. Deputies were able to make contact with the juvenile, who agreed to return home. No further assistance was requested.
8:30 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Echo Lane, Athens, on a report of a private property non-injury hit skip accident. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken.
10:53 a.m. — Deputies responded to Dover Township for a report of an active dispute. Units made contact with the involved subjects on scene. It was found that one of the subjects were undergoing the effects of mental illness. The subjects was transported to O’Bleness for an evaluation.
12:42 p.m. — A resident of Fourth Street, The Plains, came to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report an incident of theft. A report was completed.
2:53 p.m. — Deputies responded to Keirns Road, Millfield in reference to a well being check. On scene, deputies spoke with all residents and found everything to be okay.
3:21 p.m. — Deputies responded to Dixon Road in Coolville in reference to a well being check on two juveniles. Deputies made contact with the juveniles and determined that they were safe and unharmed.
4:22 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to South Canaan Road, Athens, on a 911 hang up call. Upon arrival, it was found to be an accidental dial and no emergency was present. Deputies returned to patrol.
5 p.m. — Deputies spoke with a man at the Athens County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a fraud complaint. A report was made, and the case is under review.
5:56 p.m. — Deputies responded to Connett Road, The Plains, in reference to an unruly juvenile complaint. On scene, deputies spoke with all involved parties, and the juvenile calmed down.
10:14 p.m. — Deputies responded to United Lane, Athens in reference to a business alarm. Deputies checked the business and found everything to be okay.
10:17 p.m. — Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Slab Road in Shade for a report of a prowler complaint. Units patrolled the area on foot and were unsuccessful in locating any person.
11:03 p.m. — Deputies responded to Madison Street, Glouster, in reference to an active dispute. Deputies made contact and all persons were separated. The case was referred to the Glouster Police Department.
May 10
1:06 a.m. — Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Street in Glouster for a report of a dispute. Units spoke with the complainant, who advised her boyfriend had cut her tires on her vehicle. The female wished to leave the residence for the night and was given a ride to a residence in the area. This case will be referred to the Glouster Police Department for follow-up.
5:44 a.m. — Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to US 33, near State Route 682, in The Plains to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a motorcycle accident.
6:56 a.m. — Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a call reference to an abandoned vehicle on Elm Rock Road in Nelsonville. The vehicle was gone upon deputies’ arrival.
9:01 a.m. — Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a call reference to a dispute over property on Railroad Street in New Marshfield. Deputies arrived on scene and were able to resolve the issue.
9:27 a.m. — Deputies responded to the Coolville area to do a well-being check on a juvenile. Once on scene, units spoke with the father, who stated his son was in school. Contact was made with the D.A.R.E Officer who spoke with the juvenile at school.
10:27 a.m. — Deputies took a report of an unauthorized use of a vehicle on State Route 682, The Plains. Once on scene it was determined the situation was a civil matter.
12:24 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to the Athens area to assist the crisis team with a patient who was refusing treatment. Just prior to arriving on scene, units were canceled due to the patient agreeing to go to the hospital.
12:26 p.m. — Deputies responded to Windy Lane, Coolville, for a 911 call. Just prior to arriving on scene, the homeowner called in stating she was mowing grass and somehow called 911.
12:42 p.m. — Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint reference to an abandoned vehicle on Slab Road in Shade. Deputies found the vehicle and tagged it for removal.
3:20 p.m. — Deputies responded to Avanelle Drive, Athens, for a trespassing complaint. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending.
3:21 p.m. — Deputies received an open-line 911 call from Ervin Road, Athens. While en route to the location of the call, deputies received a second call from a man stating that the 911 call was accidental, and there was no need to respond.
3:39 p.m. — Deputies responded to Athens for a well-being check. Units eventually located the individual in the Chauncey area and, after speaking with them, took them to the hospital for an evaluation.
3:56 p.m. — Deputies received a tip on a crime that is currently being investigated.
4:08 p.m. — Deputies responded the West Bailey Road in Millfield for a theft complaint. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending.
4:53 p.m. — Deputies received a tip on the location of Regina Bickley, who had multiple warrants through Athens County. Deputies responded the scene on Oakdale Road, Glouster, and Bickley was taken to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail without incident.
5:39 p.m. — Deputies responded to Carol Lane in The Plains in an attempt to locate a female for information. Deputies were unable to make contact and returned to patrol.
6:18 p.m. — Deputies spoke with a man on East First Street, The Plains, in reference to a fraud attempt. The man was advised not to give out personal information to people he does not know and deputies returned to patrol.
6:24 p.m. — Deputies responded to Republic Avenue, Glouster, for a report of juveniles banging on church doors. Deputies spoke with the juveniles, and they returned home.
7:29 p.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 78 in Glouster for a trespass complaint. On scene, deputies spoke with a man who believed he was camping on public property. The man left the residence he was staying on, and deputies returned to patrol.
7:51 p.m. — Deputies responded to Sand Rock Road in Amesville for a domestic complaint. Upon arrival, the parties had separated, and no one wished to file charges.
8:15 p.m. — Deputies responded to Avanelle Road in Athens for a trespass complaint. On scene, deputies found that the suspects had left and returned to patrol.
May 11
3:31 a.m. — Deputies responded to C&E Hardware in The Plains for a report of a suspicious person. Deputies patrolled the area but had negative contact. No further action was taken.
5:27 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Fossil Rock Road in Shade for a report of a domestic dispute. Units arrived on scene and determined that no threats or physical violence had occurred. Both parties wished to separate, and units transported one of the parties to another local residence. No further action taken.
6:25 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to South High Street in Glouster for a report of an alarm activation. Units arrived on scene to find a delivery truck on scene. Units resumed patrol.
8:17 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a call reference to a notification on Pratt Street, in Millfield. Deputies completed the notification.
8:41 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a call reference to a 911 open-line on Lavelle Road in Athens. Deputies made contact at the residence, and everyone checked alright.
9:07 a.m. — Deputies responded to Madison Street, Glouster, for a dispute. Once on scene, it was determined that no crime had taken place.
9:23 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a call reference to a theft complaint on U.S Route 50 in Albany. A report was taken.
9:53 a.m. — Deputies arrested 42-year-old Joshua Barton of Vanderhoof Road, Coolville, who had felony warrants out of Athens Common Pleas Court. Barton was taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail, where he will remain until he is released by the court or posts bond.
10:34 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a juvenile complaint in Athens. A report was taken.
11:15 a.m. — Deputies responded to Selby Road in Athens to let a resident know their wallet had been found in Franklin County. The phone number for the agency in possession of the wallet was provided so arrangements could be made to get it back.
12:22 p.m. — Deputies responded to Rosewood Lane, The Plains, for a 911 hang-up call. Since there was no answer on call back, units responded to the residence. The actual owner of the phone was not at the residence; however, he called back a little later stating the call was accidental.
12:52 p.m. — Deputies responded to Hebbardsville Road, Athens, after a road crew had a dispute with a motorist who resides in the area.
1:51 p.m. — Deputies responded to Taylor Ridge Road in Glouster for an active burglary. Once on scene, it was determined the people on the property had permission to be there.
2:43 p.m. — Deputies responded to Blackwood Road, Albany, for an open-line 911 call. Deputies made contact with a man who advised that everything was okay.
2:59 p.m. — Deputies responded to Hunterdon Road, Glouster, for a complaint of breaking and entering. On scene, deputies spoke with the complainant and an investigation is pending.
3:20 p.m. — Deputies responded to Rhoric Road in Athens for a report of an alarm activation. Upon arrival at the residence, the home was determined to be secured. Deputies then returned to patrol.
5:32 p.m. — Deputies responded to Four Mile Creek Road in Coolville for a report of possible theft. Both parties were advised of the proper steps to take moving forward.
7:17 p.m. — Deputies responded to Madison Street, Glouster, for a complaint of a suspicious person. Deputies patrolled the area and spoke with the caller but were unable to locate the man.
7:31 p.m. — Deputies responded to Dean Road in Glouster for a report of a possible animal complaint. Deputies could not make contact with the owner and returned to patrol.
7:40 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a missing child in Stewart. While enroute, the mother had located her child in the backyard and did not need a response. Deputies returned to routine patrol.
9:08 p.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 143 in Albany for a report of possible trespassing. It was determined that the male had been in an accident and the Ohio State Highway Patrol was summoned to the scene. The scene was then transferred to OSHP and deputies returned to patrol.
10:10 p.m. — While on patrol, deputies found several hay bales on State Route 33 in Athens. Deputies removed the hay bales and returned to patrol.
11:02 p.m. — Deputies responded to Pleasant Hill Road in Athens to notify a resident that a law enforcement agency in a neighboring county was needing to contact them.
11:42 p.m. — Deputies responded to Ten Spot Road, Nelsonville, for a well-being check. Deputies made contact with the individuals, and everything checked okay. No further action was taken.
