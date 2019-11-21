Athens Police Department:
Wednesday, Nov. 21
12:41 a.m., Court Street — APD responded to Goodfella's Pizza on North Court Street for an assault. A report was taken.
Ohio University Police:
Wednesday, Nov. 20
12:17 p.m., Crawford Hall — Fire alarm system reported an audible alarm sounding throughout building.
7:48 p.m., OU Aquatic Center — Report taken in reference to a subject going through another's property in the locker room.
11 p.m., Carr Hall — Report taken for criminal mischief.
Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Wednesday, Nov. 20
9 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to a report of an abandoned vehicle on Kochis Road in Glouster. Deputies located the vehicle and it was tagged for removal.
1:27 p.m., The Plains — An East Fourth Street resident in The Plains reported an incident that occurred while he was at the doctor's office. A report was taken.
5:09 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies took a report of a misplaced watch in the Jacksonville area. The complainant stated that a Shinola/Filson Agronite watch with a black strap. Please contact the sheriff's office if this watch is found. No further action taken.
9:02 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Baker Road for a report of an intoxicated male walking in the roadway. Deputies made contact with Robert Rhyan, age 65, of Athens. Rhyan was arrested for public intoxication and transported to regional jail without incident.
