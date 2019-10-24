Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Wednesday, Oct. 23
12:36 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Connett Road in The Plains in reference to a person attempting to enter vehicles. Deputies patrolled the area and sat stationary for some time and observed no criminal activity during that time.
2:37 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Gun Club Road in New Marshfield for a report of a criminal damaging report. The complainant stated that someone had damaged her vehicle windshield. This case remains under investigation.
3:52 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to N. Plains Road in The Plains for a possible criminal damaging report. The caller had two large ragged holes in their car tire that they discovered after driving the vehicle and noticing it handling poorly. They were not sure if it was from being slashed or striking an object while driving. The caller advised they were getting the tire replaced and would call back to file a criminal report if the tire center believed the damage was a slash versus damage consistent with striking a curb or corner of a parking barrier.
7:47 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a walk-in report from a subject claiming she was possibly poisoned by her apartment maintenance man. The complainant stated that the man intentionally used cleaning agents that he was not supposed to use indoors with the intention of causing her harm. The incident is under further investigation.
Ohio University Police:
9:32 a.m., Baker University Center — Complainant reports telephone harassment.
1:22 p.m., West Green — Complainant reports Stihl leaf blower missing from the area.
