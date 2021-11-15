Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Friday, Nov. 12
2:42 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a residence on Lemaster Road in The Plains for an alarm activation. On scene, deputies were unable to make contact with the homeowner. Deputies walked the perimeter of the residence but did not observe any signs of forced entry. No further actions were taken and units returned to patrol.
5:24 a.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Plains Road in Then Plains for a report of an unknown person who pushed the complainant out of their bed. Units spoke with the complainant, who stated they were unsure who could have done this. The complainant stated they did not need our assistance. Units resumed patrol.
7:21 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to The Plains for a report of threats and harassment. The caller reported that her boyfriend was being threatened by her ex via text message. On scene, deputies were shown the texts and it was determined that no actual threats of physical violence were made. The caller wished to have the incident documented in case the situation escalated to threats of violence in the future. No further action needed at that time.
7:53 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains in reference to a dispute over a lost/stolen wallet. Once on scene, units spoke with the involved parties and determined the wallet had been lost in a parking lot then picked up before the owner of the wallet realized it was missing. At this time there are no suspects.
11:48 a.m., The Plains — Criminal Interdiction Units conducted a traffic stop on East State Street in Athens for multiple registration violations. Upon contact with the driver and passengers, criminal indicators were observed. A consent search of the vehicle led to items being seized as evidence. The items are being sent to a lab for testing, and charges are expected pending those results.
12:21 p.m., Albany — Deputies were requested by Holzer medical staff to make a well-being check on one of their patients. Deputies made contact with the man and his family, and it was determined that everything was ok. No further action needed.
1:54 p.m., New Marshfield — A third-party complainant called the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to request a well-being check in the New Marshfield area. A deputy arrived on scene and made contact with the resident in question. The resident was in good shape and stated she did not need any assistance. She stated she did not currently have a phone and was unable to contact acquaintances at the time.
2:57 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to First Street in Buchtel for a trespassing complaint. Deputies made contact with the male in question. Once identified, it was learned the male had an active warrant out of Athens County for child support. Deputies arrested Austin North, age 26, of Glouster for his active warrant and transported him to the Regional Jail.
3:36 p.m., The Plains — Deputies patrolled an area of The Plains after a caller reported seeing a wanted person walking around the neighborhood. After several minutes of looking for the subject, he could not be found.
3:37 p.m., Albany — Deputies were dispatched to Albany to recover a container with drug paraphernalia. The property owners located the item while clearing land. Deputies put the item in for destruction.
4:18 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a report of theft and property damage that were allegedly committed by the ex-spouse of the complainant. The caller only wished to have a report of the incident on file.
6:19 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to the rest area in Albany for a report of an individual passed out in a vehicle. Deputies arrived on the scene and discovered the vehicle was not there. Deputies patrolled the area but had negative contact with the vehicle. Units resumed patrol.
11:22 p.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Mush Run Road in Athens for a criminal damaging report. Deputies found two windows that had been broken on a residence. Units did not observe any physical evidence that the residence had been entered. This case will be closed pending further leads on a suspect.
Saturday, Nov. 13
12:05 a.m., Albany — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Chesser Road in Albany for a third-party report of a possible dispute. Deputies located an involved party, but there were no circumstances that warranted further investigation.
12:07 a.m., Buchtel — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Buchtel residence for a report of missing/runaway juvenile. Units arrived on scene and spoke with the complainant who stated that her daughter had left the residence and her whereabouts are unknown at this time. The juvenile was entered into LEADS as a missing/runaway juvenile. This case will remain active.
12:40 a.m., Coolville — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Street in Coolville for a well-being check. Deputies located the subject in question and determined the subject was well. The subject was in the company of his father and was trying to sleep at the time of contact.
1:40 a.m., Buchtel — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Buchtel residence for a report of a missing/runaway juvenile. Units arrived on scene and spoke with the complainant, then entered the juvenile into LEADS as missing/runaway juvenile. The juvenile’s whereabouts are unknown at this time. This case will remain active.
1:42 a.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded a residence in The Plains for a report of a missing/runaway juvenile. The complainant stated that her son had left the residence and has not returned home. Units gathered all information needed for the juvenile to be entered into LEADS as a missing/runaway juvenile. At this time, the juvenile’s location is unknown. This case will remain active.
7:33 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a suspicious person. Deputies made contact with the male, who was determined to represent no threat of harm to himself or others at that time. With no criminal activity having occurred, no further action was needed.
7:44 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Harmony Road in Athens for a damaged fence complaint. Sometime between the night hours of 11-12-2021 and 11-13-2021, someone ran over several feet of wooden fence and a mailbox.
12:12 p.m., Shade — Deputies responded to Old U.S. 33 in Shade for a dispute between a father and son. Once on scene, units spoke with both parties and were able to get the situation settled down. Alternative methods of dealing with their problems were suggested to both parties. At this time no further action is required.
4:38 p.m., The Plains — Deputies received a report of a possible protection order violation. It was found that a violation did not occur, however the caller still wished to have a report on file.
5:22 p.m., Nelsonville — An anonymous caller reported to dispatchers that an abandoned structure in Doanville was inhabited by unidentified people. Deputies searched the property and had negative contact with any persons. Deputies resumed patrol.
7:36 p.m., Athens — A resident on Luhrig Road in Athens called the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report an active dispute in his driveway. The caller stated he heard yelling. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the caller. He stated the parties had left and he was unaware which direction they headed. Deputies resumed patrol.
9:03 p.m., The Plains — A caller from Campbell Street in The Plains stated that an active dispute was occurring inside their residence. Deputies responded and spoke with multiple people on scene about the occurrence. The parties were separated by deputies. No criminal behavior was observed, and deputies resumed patrol.
11:31 p.m., Waterloo Township — Deputies responded to a residence in Waterloo Township to perform a well-being check. No contact was made at the location. Additionally, no condition was observed to warrant additional follow-up or concern.
Sunday, Nov. 14
1:22 a.m., The Plains — Deputies from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office were flagged down by a motorist who stated that they were chased by another motorist who had a firearm. During the course of the investigation, units could not determine if a firearm was brandished or not. The victim did not wish to pursue any criminal charges out of this incident. Units cleared the scene.
3:39 a.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Ames Township in reference to a noise complaint. They made contact with individuals who were working on a vehicle in a garage and playing music at a high volume. They were notified of complaint and agreed to turn music down. No further action taken.
5:42 a.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Meadowdale Drive in Athens for a report of a person attempting to gain entry into a residence. Units patrolled the area on foot and by car but were unsuccessful in locating the person. Units resumed patrol.
6:46 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Louisa Lane in Albany for a well-being check. Deputies made contact with the resident, as well as local family members, who advised they would seek assistance if they felt any additional action was needed.
9:30 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Luhrig and Levelle Road in Athens on a report of items of mail being found laying along the roadway. Deputies located some mail on the roadway and collected it, as well as several mail boxes that were left open in the area.
11:30 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded Union Lane in The Plains for a report of threats. On scene, the caller stated that his neighbor had threatened him over the sale of vehicle. A report was taken.
11:42 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to United Lane in Athens for a report of a stolen motorcycle. The caller reported that sometime overnight, someone stole his black and red 1986 Kawasaki motorcycle from his apartment parking lot. The caller believed the bike would have had to have been loaded into a truck or trailer. If anyone believes they saw something or has information, they are asked to contact the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.
12:07 p.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to a residence in Millfield on a report of a missing / runaway juvenile. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken and the juvenile was entered as missing.
2:14 p.m., Guysville — A caller from the Guysville area reported that he and his girlfriend had been involved in a verbal dispute. He stated that while she was leaving the property she had struck his truck with her vehicle. A Deputy responded to the address and took a report of the incident. No one was injured during the event and both parties agreed to separate for the evening.
2:15 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to SR 685 on a report of a verbal dispute where a gun was allegedly pulled. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke with involved parties. Deputies received conflicting statements as to what occurred, as it was found to be a dispute over a civil matter. Deputies advised involved parties it was a civil issue, and advised an involved subject to leave the area. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:26 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for an inactive theft. Upon arrival, the caller advised the property had been returned but he did not want the suspect back at his residence. The caller was advised to call back if the suspect returned.
4:01 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to a residence on Salt Creek Road in Millfield in reference to a reported theft. This matter is currently under investigation.
5:28 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a third-party complaint of a dispute. Upon arrival, the call was found to be unfounded.
5:29 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to O’Bleness Memorial Hospital on a report of a sexual assault. Deputies arrived on scene and completed a report. This matter is under further investigation.
5:43 p.m., Albany — An open-line 911 call from the Albany area was received by dispatchers at the Athens County Sheriff’s Office. The dispatchers heard children yelling in the background. Deputies were dispatched to the address and made contact with the residents. The children were playing games and no persons were in distress. Deputies resumed patrol.
8:10 p.m., Athens — A resident of The Plains contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report an active breaking and entering. The caller was unsure of the address, and the address provided was inhabited by the homeowners. Deputies patrolled the area but did not observe any criminal behavior. Deputies did speak with several residents in the area, none of whom witnessed any unusual events.
9:18 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to a residence on Lottridge Road in Coolville for a reported suspicious vehicle. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to make contact with the described vehicle.
