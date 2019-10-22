Athens Police Department:
Monday, Oct. 21
7:50 p.m., Route 56 — APD responded to GoMart on Route 56 for a report of a counterfeit $10 bill.
10:28 p.m., East State Street — Officers responded to Petland in reference to a telecommunications fraud complaint. A report was filed.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
4 a.m., Charles Street — Officers responded to a report of a burglary that occurred about an hour and a half prior to call. A report was taken.
Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Monday, Oct. 21
5:50 a.m., Athens — Deputies received a report of a stalking issue at a Poston Road business. Deputies responded and located the suspect driving away from the business. The male was stopped, and deputies learned of a domestic dispute that had occurred several days prior within the City of Athens. The suspect was served with a trespass complaint and advised not to return to the business, or he would be charged with trespassing. APD was contacted and advised of the domestic incident, requesting the victim come to their office to file a report.
10:49 a.m., Athens — Deputies received a call reporting a chainsaw that was stolen that morning had been found. The caller advised that the saw was taken from a job site in West Virginia by an employee. The caller had spotted the employee’s vehicle sitting along Route 50 by County Road 25. Deputies found Johnda Whitmore, age 35, of Athens in the truck and arrested her for an active nationwide Athens County warrant. The stolen chainsaw was recovered at the scene. The case is still under investigation.
4:17 p.m., Guysville — Deputies patrolled the area of River Road for a suspicious vehicle. Deputies made contact with the vehicle and identified its passengers. A consent to search the vehicle was given and deputies located suspected drugs/paraphernalia. The items were seized and sent to a lab for testing, charges are pending lab results.
5:53 p.m., Athens — Units responded to Gun Club Road for a report of trespassers and possible theft of logs. The complainant stated that logs were being taken from the property illegally by the logging company contracted to be there. The complainant stated the perpetrator is performing these acts early in the morning. Deputies were made aware of the situation for increased patrol of the area. There was not enough evidence at the time of the call for further charges. This case is under further investigation.
8:08 p.m., Glouster — Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Hunter Road in Glouster for an equipment violation. Deputies contacted the driver and observed criminal indicators. The driver was asked for consent to search the vehicle, and a search was conducted. During the investigation a female passenger had tampered with evidence suspected as methamphetamine. The item was seized and is being sent to a lab for testing and charges are expected pending those results.
8:16 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Rallen Drive in The Plains for a burglary report. Deputies investigated the scene and were able to find multiple pieces of evidence. A suspect was also identified during the investigation. The case is under further investigation.
10:26 p.m., The Plains — Contact was made with a Joshua Burchfield, age 47, of Athens in The Plains who has an active warrant for his arrest. The warrant was confirmed and Burchfield was transported to the regional jail without incident.
Ohio University Police:
Monday, Oct. 21
12:26 p.m., Nelson Drive — Complainant reports damage to his vehicle.
4:30 p.m., Memorial Auditorium — Canine deployment.
9:01 p.m., Shafer Street — Citation issued to Andrew R. McFadden for driving the wrong way on a one-way street.
