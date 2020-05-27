Athens County Sheriff's Office
Tuesday, May 26
1:56 a.m., Trimble — Deputies responded to Route 329 in reference to a domestic dispute. It was determined this was a verbal argument only, and there had been no attempts or threats of violence. Complaint unfounded, no further action taken.
1:48 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies were called to the Marathon in Chauncey for an alarm. The caller advised that he had thought the store was open and that when he attempted to open the door, the door was locked and that the alarm went off. Deputies stayed on scene waiting for an employee to reset the alarm. No further action needed.
1:56 a.m., Trimble — Deputies were called to Route 329 for a domestic dispute. The caller was stating that his wife has a drug problem and requested deputies to speak with her. The female advised that she did not wish to speak to Deputies. There was no indication of any criminal offenses had occurred. Units returned to patrol.
1:59 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road in reference to a prowler complaint. Area was patrolled, but no contact was made. This complaint was unfounded. No further action taken.
10:16 a.m., Athens — Deputies were advised that the County Prosecutor needed assistance with locating a male on W. Wilson Road. Prosecutor's Office had a warrant for the male. Negative contact was made with him, but they did speak with the mother who advised that the male did not live there any longer. A new address was given in the city of Athens.
10:23 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to New Marshfield Road for a 911 open line. On arrival contact was made with the resident who stated he may have accidentally hit his medical alert key fob. Dispatch was advised and the deputy returned to patrol.
1:44 p.m., Athens — A well being check was requested on a resident on Eddy Road. Contact was made with the resident who was having a minor dispute with the roommate. Parties did agree to separate for the evening. Resident was advised of the process for eviction. Deputies returned to patrol.
1:47 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to a dispute in Ohio Avenue. The dispute was in regards to property. The dispute was verbal and parties separated.
2:39 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Jacobs Avenue in regards to a dispute. Deputies talked to both parties. The female obtained her property and a vehicle and parties separated. No criminal charges will be filed.
6:14 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to the Guysville Marathon in regards to a criminal trespass complaint. The caller advised he works for the Marathon, and stated he witnessed a previously trespassed individual at the gas station. The caller stated the individual was in a vehicle, in the parking lot directly in front of the building. The caller stated he is 100 percent positive the male was trespassing. Criminal trespass charges will be filed on the suspect.
6:40 p.m., Athens — A female contacted the Sheriff's Office advising that when she went to retrieve property from her ex-boyfriend, he punched her vehicle window. She also advised that he attempted to hit her vehicle with a lawn mower but she did not believe he made contact. She advised that she did not wish to pursue criminal charges, but wanted a report on file.
6:58 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Guysville in regards to a trespass/theft complaint. The caller advised an unknown male had entered a condemned residence, and was attempting to take items from the property. Upon arrival the suspect was identified still near the scene. After investigation it was determined the suspect had trespassed on private property, and did in fact attempt to steal tools. The suspect was charged with criminal trespass, and theft.
7:13 p.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to Route 144 for a report of a male subject with a gun. Upon arrival contact was made with multiple people who advised they saw a male subject with a pistol enter a residence, and flee the area prior to deputies arrival. While speaking with a witness, a vehicle matching the description pulled back into the residence. As the deputy approached the vehicle a pistol could be seen on the driver's hip. Both occupants were detained, and the driver was identified as Jason Dennison, of Columbus. Dennison was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm and was placed under arrest for improper handling of a firearm. He was transported to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail without incident.
10:13 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a report of a person stalking/harassing a neighbor by driving up and down Canaanville Road aggressively. Deputies responded to the area and sat stationary for some time. No persons driving aggressively were witnessed at that time. Call unfounded.
10:35 p.m., The Plains — Deputies received a report of a verbal dispute at a residence on North Plains Road. Deputies made contact with the involved parties. No physical violence was reported or threats of physical violence at that time. One of the parties separated from the residence for the night so no further issues would occur. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:02 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to High Street in reference to a theft/trespassing complaint. Call reported nothing actually missing, but things inside the apartment had been moved. Another individual had been residing in the apartment, but recently moved out. The deputy suggested that the landlord could change locks to make sure access to the apartment was restricted to new key holders only. There were no known eyewitnesses or evidence to support anyone had been inside the apartment. Complaint unfounded. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
Athens Police Department
Tuesday, May 26
12:46 p.m. — Officers took a report of a stolen black mountain bike with blue and orange stripes from 15 S. Shafer Street.
4:48 p.m. — Officers responded to 906 E. State Street, Cheap Tobacco, for a shoplifting report. $8 of Redman gold tobacco was reported stolen.
Athens Fire Department
Monday, May 18
12:46 a.m. — Crews responded to 1 1/2 N. Court Street for an alarm. The investigation found nothing abnormal, and no key holder responded to the scene.
12:11 p.m. — Crews responded to Lincoln Hall on East Green for a fire alarm. The resident director informed crews he had burnt food in room 102.
8:18 p.m. — Crews responded to 34 Riverpark Apartments for an alarm. The resident had burnt food.
Tuesday, May 19
2:30 p.m. — Crews responded to an auto accident on Route 50 east at the Richland Avenue exit. The motorist had hydroplaned and hit the overpass wall. No injuries reported.
Thursday, May 21
11:26 a.m. — Crews responded to 20 N. Congress Street for a fire alarm. The system was being tested and were unaware the system had dialed out.
6:37 p.m. — Crews were dispatched to 19 S. Court Street for a fire alarm. DP Dough advised they would send someone up, but couldn't reset the system.
8:46 p.m. — Crews responded to Perkins House. No apparent reason for why the alarm was going off, as no one currently lives in the building.
Friday, May 22
11:18 a.m. — Crews responded to East State street for a downed power line near Marietta Avenue. The line was a cable TV line, and was removed from the roadway.
Saturday, May 23
1:42 p.m. — Crews responded to South Green for a fire alarm in Luchs Hall. The utility closet was overcharging the alarm panel and producing carbon monoxide and explosive gas. The closet was ventilated and batteries disconnected.
4:47 p.m. — Crews responded to Oxbow Trail for a fire alarm in Stocker Center. The system was malfunctioning.
5:39 p.m. — Crews responded to Stocker Center again for an alarm, and found the OU team was still working on the original problem from the previous run.
Sunday, May 24
4:46 p.m. — Crews responded to Mill Street Village Apartments for an alarm. The smoke detector had activated for no apparent reason.
8:29 p.m. — Crews received a call that a truck was smoking behind Quidel's on East State. Two home city ice trucks were parked in the rear lot, both with refrigerant units running. One truck was running but smoking and running roughly. Shut unit off and moved ice into the second truck.
