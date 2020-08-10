Athens County Sheriff's Office
Sunday, Aug. 9
9:46 a.m., Albany — Deputies were dispatched to Lee St, in Albany, in regards to subject(s) riding a UTV on the roadway. Patrolled the area and did not locate the vehicle.
12:07 a.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to a noise complaint between neighbors. Spoke with both parties to attempt to remedy the issue. Ultimately there was nothing criminal that was observed, and it was suggested to contact the landlord as both properties are rentals, and request he address and remedy the issues. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
9:16 a.m.., The Plains — Deputies responded to the dumpster area of Subway, in The Plains, in reference to a female subject that supposedly came out of the dumpster and went into a parked semi truck. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the female subject and she advised she was waiting on her boyfriend who was the driver of the vehicle to comeback, and was throwing trash from the semi out into the dumpster. No further actions were needed.
7:40 a.m., Athens — Deputies received a report of a front door burglary alarm at an apartment on Salem Road, in Athens. Moments after being dispatched, Dispatch advised to cancel response per the alarm company. No further actions were needed.
Deputies were dispatched to McDonalds, in The Plains, in reference to a man not wearing a mask at Subway, and becoming disorderly when they asked him to put one on. The man then spit on the floor and left and was in the McDonalds drive thru. Deputies intercepted the vehicle and spoke with the male. Subway did not wish to file a report. Deputies spoke with the male about his behavior and he was released.
Deputies received a complaint of a missing person. Deputies spoke with the niece of the missing male by phone. She reported her uncle has a mental history and left his fathers house yesterday morning on Vanderhoof Rd, near Coolville. The male has not been seen since. A report was taken by phone and deputies followed up with the father. This matter was also reported to West Virginia authorities as the missing male resides in that state. A BOLO was issued for this male.
1:05 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to a residence in The Plains, in regards to a female ingesting a large amount of medication during a dispute with her ex husband. The female was transported by EMS to OMH for treatment. A blue slip was completed to be evaluated by Hopewell, before being released from OMH.
2:44 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies were dispatched to a Main St residence, in Jacksonville, to pick up a used syringe that was located in a families lawn.
2:18 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Republic Ave, in Glouster, in regards to a verbal dispute over medication. The call came from a Maple St residence, as the complainant walked there due to not having a phone. Patrolled Republic Ave, had no given address and was not flagged down. Did stop at a residence that matched the description and was advised that there was no dispute there. Went to the Maple St residence, and no one answered the door there. Remained in the area for a period of time to see if anyone would wave me down. With no contact and no address, Deputies cleared the scene.
6:06 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Huckleberry Road for a report of sounds of gunshots. Deputies sat stationary and patrolled the area and was unable to locate. No further action taken.
7:58 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Old Seven Road for a report of marijuana that was being grown. The complainant stated that she noticed marijuana being grown at a residence. Deputies attempted to make contact at the residence and was unsuccessful. Deputies did not locate any marijuana plants in plain view. No further action taken.
5:22 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Swart Road in regards to a dispute. The caller advised she was in a verbal argument with her brother in regards to her not being able to see her nieces, and nephews. A verbal argument ensued, and the caller admitted to grabbing her brother by the shirt, and punching his trailer. The caller stated she has been threatened by her brother in the past, and is worried he may act on these threats. The caller was advised of her options.
9:11 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to South Plains Road for a report of trespassers. Deputies patrolled the area and was unable to locate any person.No further action taken.
6:39 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Coolville in regards to a deceased male. The male appeared to have passed from natural causes. Nothing suspicious at this time.
11:55 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road for suspicious people in the area. Th area was patrolled with negative contact.
9:10 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Route 685, where the caller advised that he heard his neighbors in a dispute, and heard gunshots. The caller also stated that the neighbor came onto his property and brandished a firearm. Upon arrival, contact was made with the suspected parties who denied shooting a firearm at the time. They also denied a dispute took place, and stated that the caller was the one who shot a gun. The caller denied legal action be taken and parities were advised to remain separated.
7:10 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a complaint of an altercation between several individuals at the Valero in The Plains. The caller reported a person hit a vehicle with a hammer and was attempting to fight a subject in the vehicle. While in route all parties left in multiple vehicles. Deputies received a call from the alleged victim of the incident a short time later. The victim advised that a male and his adult son were attempting to fight him for an unknown reason. This matter is currently under investigation.
7:54 p.m., Athens — Deputies were advised of a child custody dispute occurring outside of the Sheriff's Office in Athens. Athens Police responded first as no deputies were nearby. No physical violence or threats of physical violence had occurred. The child was exchanged without further incident.
1:37 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Pleasanton Road in reference to a male subject curled up along the side of the road. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the male subject who advised that he was stressed, depressed and dealing with a lot of anxiety in his life. The male subject stated to deputies he was wanting to get help. Athens County EMS arrived on scene to evaluate the male subject due to walking barefoot along the hot roadway and being dehydrated. ACEMS transported the male to O'Bleness Memorial Hospital and upon arrival, a blue-slip was completed for a medical/mental evaluation. No further actions were needed.
Athens City Police Department
Friday, Aug. 7
8:48 a.m. — Charity Whitcraft was arrested for failure to appear for a court appearance.
11:07 a.m. — Officers responded to 20 Home Street in reference to vandalism. A machine's coin slot at the Quality Inn was reported broken at a cost of about $250.
Saturday, Aug. 8
2:39 p.m. — Officers responded to 19. E. Carpenter St. for a robby complaint that occurred Aug. 7. Approximately $20 in cash was reported stolen.
3:19 p.m. — Officers responded to 802 Hope Drive in reference to a domestic violence incident. A report was taken.
Sunday, Aug. 9
5:50 p.m. — Officers responded to Hope Drive for a possible menacing by stalking. A report was filed.
Athens Fire Department
Monday, Aug. 3
7:59 a.m. — Crews were dispatched to the Hampton Inn, where maintenance workers said the air compressor had allowed the dry sprinkler system to fill with water and activate the alarm. A service company was on its way.
11:28 a.m. — Crews were dispatched for a two vehicle crash in front of the Home Town Inn on Albany Road. There was no entrapment. One occupant was transported by Athens County Emergency Medical Services. Athens Police and the Richland Avenue Volunteer Fire Department also responded.
11:52 a.m. — While on another call, a call for a possible natural gas leak at 14 Strathmore Drive was received. Howard McKinley, the lawn keeper, said he had been mowing and came inside to find that he thought he smelled natural gas. Air monitors did not detect anything.
10:31 p.m. — Crews responded to Treudly Hall. An occupant in room 138 was warming food in an oven which caused a small amount of smoke. The alarm was reset.
Tuesday. Aug. 4
2:55 p.m. — Crews responded to 16 N. Congress Street for a fire alarm. The resident informed firefighters that he had lit a candle.
10:42 p.m. — Crews responded to 32 Charles Street for a carbon dioxide detector. Water from the first floor bathroom had dripped into the basement smoke/carbon dioxide detector and set it off.
Thursday, Aug. 6
7:05 a.m. — Crews responded to a fire alarm at the Convocation Center. A maintenance worker had burned food in the break room.
9:51 a.m. — Crews responded to reports of visible smoke in the area of Canterbury and Penny Lane. The smoke was cleared before crews arrived.
12:55 p.m. — Crews responded to 5 N. Court St. for an individual stuck in the elevator. The person was removed from the car and the elevator was taken out of service until maintenance could address the issue.
6:12 p.m. — Crews responded to Building 16 at the Ridges. Two dry chemical extinguishers had been discharged in the first floor. Someone broke a window and had gained access to the building. The Ohio University Police were to further investigate.
Saturday, Aug. 8
11:18 a.m. — Crews responded to 19 Avon Place for a sounding smoke and carbon dioxide detector. The detector was malfunctioning.
6:09 p.m. — Crews responded to the apartment behind 72 Morris Avenue for a smoke alarm. Crews were diverted for a disabled car on Route 33 near East State street that was smoking. At 72 Morris, there was no smoke found but detector was found still sounding. The malfunctioning detector was removed.
6:12 p.m. — Crews responded to Morris Avenue for smoke showing. The engine responding was diverted for a call of smoke off East State Street in the Stoneybrook area. On-scene, the smoke was found to be clearing but had an odor of burning tires. A semi tire was found shredded along the highway, and was determined to be the possible cause.
Sunday, Aug. 9
7:38 p.m. — Crews responded to 9 Tulane Drive. Family members had requested a lift assist due to complexity of an elderly family member's situation. Patient was transferred with no difficulty.
