Athens County Sheriff's Office
Friday, June 26
12:30 p.m., Millfield — George Vandyke was arrested for a warrant out of Athens County. Vandyke was taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
6:38 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Mill Street for an active trespasser. Upon arrival, the complainant advised that her ex-boyfriend had just left, and that she would callback in if there are any further issues.
3:28 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to O'Bleness Hospital to speak with a domestic violence victim. The victim was not cooperative with deputies during the investigation. Deputies still found sufficient probable cause to charge the offender on behalf of the state. Deputies attempted to make contact with the suspect but were not successful so a warrant for his arrest will be requested.
3:21 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Willow Creek Road in regards to a trash complaint. The caller advised a tenant had moved out of the property and left trash in the road way. Deputies discovered the trash was not actually in the roadway, but at the end of the driveway. The caller was advised this is a civil issue, and was advised of her options.
4:51 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Binderbasin Road in regards to a well being check. Deputies made contact with the subject, and they were fine.
5:42 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Millfield, in regards to an abandoned vehicle that was left on the caller's property. The vehicle was tagged to be removed.
10:18 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Canaanville Road, in Athens, for a prowler complaint. Deputies searched the area and didn't locate any criminal activity or a prowler in the area. Deputies patrolled the nearby streets with no criminal activity observed.
11:12 p.m., Albany — Deputies were dispatched to Lowery Road residence on a report of an intoxicated disorderly male. Upon arriving on scene, deputies made contact with the male whom was found not intoxicated or under the influence of anything. Deputies spoke to him and he advised he was staying home and inside for the remainder the night.Deputies returned to patrol.
3:48 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Mill Street for a report of threats. Once on scene, the messages were read with no direct threats being made. At this time the case is closed.
1:22 p.m., Athens — A panic alarm was set off at 7157 Lemaster Road. Made contact with a female resident who accidentally stepped on the remote to the alarm.
10:44 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to 6800 Baker Road on lot 69 in reference to a dispute. Met with a female who advised that her and her ex-boyfriend were disputing about mail. A food stamp card was sent to the 6800 Baker Road address and she stopped by to get it. The ex boyfriend refused to give it back. Deputy Kulchar advised to give back the card. The ex-boyfriend was very aggravated that the Sheriff's Office was at his residence. The ex-boyfriend advised that he did not have it and slammed the door. Then opened back up the door and told us to get off his property. After going back and forth about the card, ex-boyfriend tossed the card out and told us to leave. The female was given the card and was told to get her mail changed to some other place. This has been a ongoing problem back and forth with her moving in and then moving back out.
3:52 p.m., Coolville — Deputies took a report an uninhabited trailer and garage that were broken into in the past couple weeks. Deputies also collected a syringe that was located.
7:44 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Carter Road for a report of two disorderly juveniles on the road. Deputies patrolled the area, but were unable to locate anyone.
Saturday, June 27
3:29 p.m., Chauncey – Deputies responded to Converse Street in regards to a reckless vehicle. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.
9:09 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Garden Hill Road, for an ATV complaint. Deputies patrolled for ATV's driving on the roadway and did not locate.
5:28 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Factory Road in regards to a recovered wallet. The wallet was collected and placed into evidence.
4:28 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Cross Street in regards to the sound of gunshots in the area. Deputies patrolled the area but did not observe any gunshots.
8:47 a.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to the old "Buckeye Bar and Grill" for an active break-in. The suspects have been identified as Willard Bridgeman and David Mohr of Buchtel and Nelsonville. Bridgeman already has a warrant for another issue but additional warrants will be requested for him and Mohr regarding this case.
10:29 a.m., The Plains — Deputies placed a four hour tag on a vehicle on Roy Ave. in The Plains. The caller was advised it would be their responsibility to contact the tow company and pay for the removal.
11:43 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to South Fifth Street for a report of a suicidal male/harassment complaint. Deputies spoke with complainant who stated that her husband was intoxicated and driving and was also harassing her via phone. The complainant also stated that her husband had made threats to harm his self through text messages. Deputies met with the male and did find evidence that the male did in fact wished to harm his self. Deputies then transported the male to O'Bleness Hospital for a mental health evaluation.
2:08 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to a Congress Run Road residence on a report of a suspicious vehicle in the driveway and male walking around the residence. Upon arriving on scene the male had left, and was identified by the caller as a neighbor prior to him leaving. Deputies attempted to make contact with the male as the vehicle he was driving was found at his father's residence. Deputies checked the residence and the area and was unable to locate him. Deputies spoke with his parents who advised they have not seen him since earlier in the day, and were not aware the vehicle was there. With no contact with him, deputies returned to patrol and advised the complainant and his parents to call if he was to return and there were further problems.
11:20 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Mill Street for a third-party report of a dispute. Deputies spoke with a male and female and did not observe any type of a dispute occurring. Deputies returned to patrol. A short time later, deputies were called back for a report of the same incident happening. Deputies patrolled the area on foot for some time, and observed the male and female having a normal conversation and no signs of a fight or dispute occurring. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:48 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to the complaint of a loud party / noise / ATV's operating recklessly in roadway on Garden Hill Road. Made contact with a large group, but at time of contact it was quiet and no ATV was being operated. The only noise observed was a radio playing in the garage, and it was not excessive in volume. Deputies explained the reason for being there, and the group was very receptive to contact. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
12:39 p.m. — Deputies did a well-being check on a man and his dog. The male was located in a Columbus Hospital, and the dog is believed to be with the female who lives in the house. No further action required.
2:27 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Route 691 for a report of an abandoned vehicle. Deputies were unable to find contact information for the owner, and the vehicle was tagged for removal.
Sunday, June 28
5:03 p.m., Athens — Deputies conducted a traffic stop for a speeding violation on Route 50 near East State Street. After the male driver showed signs of impairment, the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted field sobriety tests, and placed the male under arrest for OVI.
2:15 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a dispute at a Peach Ridge Road residence. Upon arriving, deputies made contact with the caller who advised that their adult son had been there causing problems. The caller advised deputies that there has been violence in the past but today was verbal. The adult son had left prior to deputies arrival. There are no criminal charges in today's incident.
9:32 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Braun Street in regards to an unruly juvenile. The juveniles guardian reported that the juvenile keeps leaving the residence without permission.The guardian had went once earlier this date and picked the juvenile up and as soon as they returned home, the juvenile walked away again. Deputies located the male walking along Main Street in Glouster. The juvenile was transported back to the residence. After talking to the juvenile and the guardian, it was determined that the juvenile would remain at the residence. No further calls were received in regards to further complaints. The guardian was explained how to file unruly charges if his actions continued.
3:14 p.m., Trimble — Deputies responded to Lake Drive, in the area of Kroger, in regards to a male subject walking along the roadway who the caller advised appeared to be under the influence. Deputies patrolled the area and did not locate the subject.
5:32 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road in regards to a trespassing complaint. The caller stated a male subject came to his residence and began a verbal altercation with him. The caller requested the male be trespassed from his property. The male was served a trespass complaint.
7:23 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Adena Drive in regards to a motorcycle speeding complaint. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.
8:41 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Route 78 for a report of a fireworks complaint. Deputies spoke with the complainant who stated that an ongoing neighbor dispute has been occurring. The complainant also stated that his neighbor were shooting fireworks and ultimately hit a building on the property. Deputies did not locate any evidence of the firework hitting the building. Deputies spoke with both parties and advised them to cease contact with each other. No further action taken. Deputies returned to patrol.
9:39 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Enlow Road to assist the The Ohio State Highway Patrol with a traffic accident. This crash is being investigated by the Patrol. No further action taken.
6:43 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Route 550 for a report of a dispute. The complainant stated that a male on the property was causing problems. It was determined that the male lives at this residence and the complainant was advised of the eviction process. No further action taken. Deputies returned to patrol.
4:38 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Columbus Road for a report of an individual sitting on the side of the Route 33 bridge. Deputies patrolled the area, but were unable to locate anyone.
10:29 p.m., The Plains — Deputies received a complaint of a suspicious person near a business at 70 N. Plains Road. Deputies responded to the area and made contact with the individuals whom were not committing any crimes at that time. Deputies returned to patrol.
6:50 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Grant Street for a report of an active trespasser. Deputies met with the suspect and was advised that he was picking up his son at his mother's residence. Deputies then spoke with the complainant who stated that the suspect was not allowed at the residence due to an active trespass complaint that was filed. Deputies were advised that no criminal trespass order was in place for this address. Deputies determined that no criminal offense had occurred, both parties were separated. No further action taken.
Monday, June 29
Athens City Police Department
Friday, June 26
12:02 p.m. — Officers responded to 47 Elmwood Ave. for a breaking and entering report. A trek bicycle, black, and a trek titanite 13 black, serial number WTUL164C5661H were reported stolen.
9:42 p.m. — Officers took a report of a stolen vehicle. A white Toyota Corolla, serial number 2T1BURHE0FC452188, was allegedly taken from 224 Columbus Road.
11:12 p.m. — Officers took a report of an assault that occurred at GoMart on West Union Street. A report was taken.
Saturday, June 27
4:13 a.m. — Officers responded to the Highlander Motel for a vandalism report. Andrew Krauss was arrested and transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on charges of criminal damaging and disorderly conduct by intoxication. A security camera was reported damaged, as well as two flower pots.
5:49 a.m. — Officers arrested Charles Thomas, 34, of Chauncey, on outstanding warrants, including possession of criminal tools and possession of drug abuse instruments, as well as failure to appear.
3:07 p.m. — Officers took a report from Clay Sakich of a burglary at 210 W. Union St., Apt. C. A window air conditioner unit, worth $100, was reported taken.
9:50 p.m. — Officers responded to Walmart, 929 E. State St., for a theft complaint. A Powerade was reported taken. Stacy Michael, 21, of Middleport, was cited for petty theft and criminal trespassing, then released.
10:10 p.m. — Officers took a report of a stolen debit card from an incident at 330 Columbus Road.
Sunday, Jun 28
12:12 a.m. — Officers responded to 14 N. High St. for an attempted burglary. The suspect fled prior to arrival, but a security camera was taken.
11:39 a.m. — Officers received a report from a representative of Gerig and Gerig Attorneys at Law, 3 W. Stimson Ave., of a window busted overnight. The window cost was estimated at $200.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.