Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Tuesday, Feb. 11
12 a.m., Millfield – Deputies received a report of a possible scam/identity theft from a resident in Dover Township. The complainant advised they thought their electronic devices may have been cloned and were used to set up a false identity. The complainant was referred to the ic3.gov website to file a complaint with the FBI.
12:41 a.m., Athens – While clearing from a call on Columbus Road a vehicle alarm was observed in the area. Alarm was found to be from a vehicle parked at the Honda Dealership. Vehicle was secured and parked in front of the business. The area around the business was patrolled on foot and found to be all secure. No further action taken. Deputy returned to patrol.
1:26 a.m., Millfield – Deputies responded to a residence on Twist Tail Road in reference to an individual needing medical assistance for a possible drug overdose. Upon arrival deputy made contact with the caller who indicated his girlfriend had experienced some type of seizure and needed help. Deputy attempted to gain information from caller regarding details of situation, but was not successful in doing so. EMS arrived on scene where they evaluated and transported the female victim to OMH for medical treatment. No further action taken. Deputy returned to patrol.
4:22 a.m., Millfield – Deputies were contacted by Athens County Children Services and requested to escort a representative from their agency to a residence on Twist Tail Road in reference to a call earlier in the evening. Deputies accompanied ACCS and stood by while contact was made with the responsible adult present. It was determined that no further action was needed, and the ACCS representative and deputies left the residence. No further action taken. Returned to patrol.
4:30 a.m., Chauncey – Deputies were in route to a call in Millfield and observed a vehicle run a stop sign and slide through the intersection. Deputies stopped with the vehicle and the male driving advised that while driving his windshield became fogged and was unable to see. The male was able to clear the windshield and the issue with the windshield was fixed. The male advised that he had no injuries.Units returned to patrol.
8:52 a.m., Nelsonville – Deputies responded to Carbondale on a open 911 line. On arrival contact was made at the residence with the owner. Owner stated that they have been having issues with their phone. No further actions needed
10:22 a.m., The Plains – A deputy responded to a non-injury on a private property accident located in The Plains. Two vehicles were involved with minor damage. A report was taken on scene of the incident.
4:52 p.m., Millfield – Deputies were on patrol when they assisted a mototrist on State Route 13 in Millfield. No further action taken.
6:52 p.m., Nelsonville – Deputies were requested to make contact with a male who is currently on an ankle monitor from the courts. Deputies made contact with the male. No further action taken.
7:51 p.m., Millfield –Deputies responded to Mill Creek Road in Millfield for a report of a dispute. Deputies spoke with both parties who stated they would not have any contact with each other for the evening. No further actions needed.
11:10 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Alexander township for a neighbor complaint. The caller reported that their neighbor was outside making loud noise with a vehicle. Deputies patrolled the area but encountered no one making any noise as described. The complainant called back and advised that the subject was now walking around outside. Deputies patrolled the area once again but did not locate any such person. After continuing area patrol showed no criminal activity present, Deputies resumed patrol.
Friday, Feb. 7
11:46 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were called to High Street to assist the Glouster Police Department. Deputies made contact with a male that had been served with a protection order earlier that day. The male was arrested and charged with a protection order violation. GPD is handling this case.
11:42 p.m., Athens — Deputies were called to Bean Hollow Road for a patrol request. The caller requested a patrol in the area due to observing a suspicious vehicle. Units patrolled the area with negative contact. Units returned to patrol.
6:31 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to South Seventh Street for a well-being check. Deputies spoke with an individual at the residence who stated he has not seen the female in question for the well-being check and her whereabouts were unknown at this time. Deputies requested a BOLO to be sent out for the female. No further action taken at this time.
10:30 p.m., Athens — Deputies were on patrol in the area on Industrial Drive due to a recent theft in the area. Deputies came in contact with two individuals and both have been identified in case of further issues. No further action taken.
4:12 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to Bessemer Road in Nelsonville for a report of suspicious female. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating the female.
Saturday, Feb. 8
1:26 p.m., The Plains — Deputies received a report of theft at 99 Bean Road. A male reported that someone used his Peoples Bank account to pay a Sprint bill. Peoples Bank is looking into this matter but wanted him to file a report with the Sheriff’s Office.
11:58 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Roy Avenue on a dispute over a dog. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke to all involved persons; the dog was returned to the rightful owner after ownership was proved. Statements were taken regarding the dispute and deputies returned to patrol.
12:39 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to N. Plains Road on a report of a burglary. Upon arriving on scene and speaking to the complainant, it was learned that maintenance workers of the property had entered the apartment for maintenance work and safety reasons while the complainant was away.
6:24 p.m., The Plains — The Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on North Plains Road after observing several traffic violations. While on the stop, K9 Bora indicated to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle and passengers, marijuana was located. The marijuana was seized as evidence.
4:39 p.m., Nelsonville — CIU conducted a traffic stop on Route 33. Upon making contact with the driver, criminal indicators were observed. K9 Bora then indicated to the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, crack cocaine along with drug paraphernalia was located. These items were seized as evidence. Several charges are expected in the case.
4:59 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were called to Union Lane for a theft report. The caller advised that someone had stolen his bike. The complainant advised that before deputies arrived, he located the bike. No further action needed.
1:47 a.m., Stewart — Deputies were called to New England Road for a patrol request. The caller advised that she heard screaming coming from an unknown location. Deputies patrolled the area with negative contact. Units returned to patrol.
6:37 a.m., Albany — Deputies were called to Setty Road for an intrusion alarm. The alarm company advised a motion alarm. Deputies checked the area, with no signs of criminal activity. Units returned to patrol.
11:05 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to Birge Drive on an activated alarm. Prior to arriving on scene deputies were canceled as it was found to be a false alarm.
10:49 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies received a report of an intoxicated or impaired female at the Chauncey Marathon that was in the store. Upon arriving on scene deputies made contact with the female after she came out of the restroom. She was found to not be impaired or unable to care for herself. She was asked to leave the business due to the alarm she was causing. Deputies returned to patrol.
9:36 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Marion Johnson Road for a report of a domestic dispute. The complainant stated that his girlfriend had struck him on the head with a beer bottle. The suspect had left prior to deputies’ arrival. The complainant did not wish to pursue criminal charges but only wished for the female to sober up. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating the female. No further action taken.
6:37 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Carbondale Road for a report of a 911 hangup call. Deputies spoke with the homeowner who stated everything was fine. No further action taken.
5:24 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road for a report of a suspicious person. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating the male. No further action taken.
3:22 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Dixon Road for a report of a well-being check. Deputies patrolled made contact with the male in question, he stated everything was fine. No further action.
3:17 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Cross Street for a report of sound of gunshots. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating.
Sunday, Feb. 9
9:26 p.m., The Plains — CIU conducted a traffic stop on Connett Road. Deputies made contact with the driver, Brannen Hansen, who had three warrants for his arrest from Athens County. Hansen was transported to SEORJ without incident.
2:35 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to a Carbondale structure fire at the request of Waterloo Fire Department. On scene, deputies were advised that their assistance was not needed after all. Deputies resumed patrol.
11:08 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Lee Township in reference to an individual who had passed away and EMS was on scene reporting a DOA. Deputies examined the area around decedent, spoke with relatives on scene, and inquiring about medical history. The Deputy Coroner was contacted, and pertinent information was relayed. Based on the entirety of the situation, there was no circumstance or fact that appeared to be suspicious. This was determined to be a natural causes death. Funeral home of family’s choice was contacted and removed decedent from location. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
12:09 p.m., Albany — Deputies took a report of criminal damaging at the storage units on Washington Road. Upon arrival deputies made contact with the owners who are renting the storage unit. They advised that the camera facing their unit had been moved and that the lock had been tampered with, but nothing had been damaged nor stolen from inside. A report was taken, and the incident was also referred to the Albany Police Department. No further actions were needed.
2:09 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to the Redman Lodge where the caller advised property was stolen from vehicles in the parking lot. This matter is under investigation.
1:08 p.m., Sharpsburg — Deputies responded to Joy Road on a suicidal subject inside of his residence. Deputies arrived on scene making contact with the male subject who admitted to wanting to harm himself. Male subject was then transported to the hospital for an evaluation and blue slipped.
10:58 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were called to Castle Run Road for a well-being check. The caller advised that the neighbors garage door was open and that they attempted to make contact with the male but was not successful. Deputies were able to make contact with the male and the male advised that he was fine and that he was having trouble with the garage door. Units returned to patrol.
8:40 a.m., The Plains — A deputy responded to a residence on Beech Road where someone visiting the neighbors slung mud onto the caller’s residence. Deputy spoke with the neighbor who stated they never answered the door because they did not know the subject. This was relayed to the caller. Deputy patrolled the area for a red older Chevy pickup but did not locate.
