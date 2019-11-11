Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Friday, Nov. 8
4:21 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies were called to May Avenue in Chauncey for a breaking and entering report. The caller advised their outbuilding had been broken into and some items were missing. Photographs were taken of the damage to the building and a list of items were provided by the property owner.
10:51 p.m., Athens — Deputies were called to Fisher Road for an attempted breaking and entering. The caller advised that a vehicle pulled into his driveway and a male got out and was attempting to enter his garage door. The suspect then fled and the vehicle pulled out of the driveway. The complainant advised that there was no damage to the door or property. Units patrolled the area with negative contact matching the description of the vehicle. Units returned to patrol.
Sunday, Nov. 10
8:52 a.m., Millfield — Deputies took a report of a mailbox vandalism on Monserat Ridge Road in Millfield. The mailbox appeared to have been struck with a baseball bat. Suspects are unknown at this time.
11:45 a.m., Athens — Deputies took a report of a camper theft from Rhoric Road. The complainant advised that someone had taken his 29-foot, dual axle, 2008 KZ Sportsman Camper while he was away. The camper is white with brown stripes. If anyone has information regarding the location of the camper, please call the Athens County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency phone number at 740-593-6633.
12:53 p.m., Sheriff’s office — Deputies took a report of a stalking issue. The complainant advised that her 17-year-old daughter had been receiving Facebook messages in August from a male in his 60’s and she ignored them. On Sunday, the male showed up at their church and sat behind her daughter, causing concern. During the sermon, the suspect male took the complainant’s cell phone but gave it back at the end of the church service. The church security team was advised of the issue and kept an eye on the male. The male was advised not to return to the church after the sermon was completed. This case is under investigation.
1:04 p.m., Nelsonville — A report was taken in regards to a tag being stolen from a homemade trailer on Carbondale Road in Nelsonville. The tag was entered into LEADS as stolen.
6:37 p.m., Athens — Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Route 13 for a moving violation. Criminal indicators were observed, and consent to search the vehicle was requested and granted. Deputies recovered suspected heroin abuse instruments and seized those items as evidence. The items are being sent to a lab for testing and additional charges are expected.
11:05 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were on patrol when they observed a vehicle make multiple moving violations. Deputies made contact with driver and observed indications of impairment. The Ohio State Patrol was requested to the scene to conduct field sobriety. The driver of the vehicle was arrested for OVI.
Athens Police Department:
Sunday, Nov. 10
12:24 p.m., Elmwood Place — APD responded to 61 Elmwood Place for a report of criminal damaging. A vehicle had been damaged by being struck by a pumpkin.
Monday, Nov. 11
2:20 p.m., East State Street — APD responded to 95 E. State St. for a report of several vehicles being gone through and items stolen. A report was taken. There are currently no suspects.
5:11 p.m., Kern Street — Officers responded to 20 Kern Street for a report of items stolen from a vehicle. A report was taken.
