Athens County Sheriff's Office
Friday, April 23
9:10 a.m., Millfield — Deputies transported a male from the Millfield area to the hospital for an evaluation, after employees of Hopewell met with him at his residence.
10:02 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies were requested to take possession of a checkbook that was found, in Chauncey. The owner of the checkbook was contacted, and they requested that it be destroyed. The checkbook was then placed into evidence for destruction.
10:20 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were requested to patrol Spice Lick Rd, in Nelsonville, for a suspicious person. The caller reported that a man in a neon sweatshirt was walking back and forth on the road. The caller suspected the subject was on drugs. Deputies patrolled the road and surrounding area, but had negative contact with the man or anyone else out walking. No further action could be taken at that time.
10:25 a.m., Coolville — A female from the Coolville area, called in after she started receiving weird messages from a male she met on Tinder. The caller wanted the incident documented incase he continues to contact her.
2:07 p.m., The Plains — An elderly female was transported to the hospital by squad, at the request of Adult Protective Service's. The elderly woman is unable to care for herself and her primary caregiver is in the hospital after allegedly having a heart attack.
2:54 p.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to Cemetery Road, in Stewart, for a parking problem. The caller stated that his neighbors have a trailer parked on his property, and he wanted it removed. Deputies made contact with the neighbors, who advised the trailer will be removed today. No further action was taken.
3:18 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Bolin RD, in Albany, in regards to an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle complaint. The caller stated her son verbally threatened her if she did not give him the keys to her vehicle, and her cell phone. The caller who was in fear for her safety complied, and the male took off with the vehicle. At the time of this report, the male's whereabouts are currently unknown. A BOLO was put out for the vehicle, and a warrant for the male will also be requested.
8:27 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Piggly Wiggly, in The Pains, for a suspicious person complaint. The caller stated a male was riding a bike around the parking lot. She advised she believe the male was looking for vehicles to steal. Deputies made contact with the male, who stated he was headed to McDonald's to get food. The male was free to leave, and units resumed patrol.
9:29 p.m., Albany — Deputies were dispatched to SR 681, in Albany, on a report of a domestic dispute and an involved party was pouring beer on the callers vehicle and refusing to let them leave. Upon arriving on scene and speaking to involved parties, the argument was found to be verbal, parties agreed to separate for the evening. Deputies returned to patrol.
Saturday, April 24
1:41 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to SR 550, on an activated business alarm. Upon arriving on scene, the business key holder was on scene and the business was found to be secure. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:03 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to ST RT 356, in New Marshfield, in regards to a dispute. The caller advised her 21 year old son was being disrespectful and damaging items in the residence. The male fled prior to law enforcement arrival. After speaking with the caller it was determined nothing criminal was present, and the caller was advised to pursue having her son evicted. Nothing further needed.
3:52 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Oakdale RD, in Glouster, in regards to a threatening complaint. The caller advised her mother threatened to come to her residence and physically assault her. Deputies reviewed the messages between the caller and her mother and it was determined to be a mutual verbal argument between the two. The caller was advised of her options.
4:06 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to McDonald's in The Plains, for a third-party complaint of a dispute. The caller stated a male was hitting a male in a red SUV. Deputies patrolled the area intensively but did not locate the vehicle involved, in the alleged dispute. Units resumed patrol.
4:16 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Town ST, in Glouster, in regards to a dispute. The caller advised her son pushed his sister. After speaking with all parties, it was determined no charges were wished to be pursued, and all parties wished to separate for the evening. Nothing further needed.
7:13 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Connett RD, in The Plains, on a theft complaint. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken.
8:01 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Fruith's Pharmacy on United Lane, for an alarm. Once on scene, it was determined to be a false alarm. No further action was taken.
8:54 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to High Street, in Chauncey, for an intoxicated male. When deputies made contact with the male, he stated that he was feeling suicidal. The male was blue slipped and transported to Obleness Hospital for a mental evaluation.
8:41 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to W Clinton ST, in Albany, in regards to a suspicious vehicle complaint. The caller stated she was outside walking her dog when a large white SUV slowly drove past her. The caller felt unsafe and ran inside her residence. Deputies patrolled the area, but were unable to locate the described vehicle. The caller requested extra patrol in the area, due to her feeling unsafe about the vehicle.
8:07 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Upper River Road, in Athens, for a harassment complaint. The caller stated he's being harassed by individuals in the area. He advised the individuals will ride their four-wheelers near his house and rev up the engine. Deputies made contact with the individuals involved and advised them to stay off the caller's property. No further action was taken.
9:36 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Meadowbrook RD, in Albany, in regards to a suspicious vehicle and person complaint. The caller stated a male was in the parking lot standing in the dark, wearing a hoodie and a baseball hat. Deputies patrolled the area, but were only able to locate the vehicle and not the described male.
11:11 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Washington Rd, in Albany, for a report of reckless drivers. The caller reported that there were two trucks doing donuts in the Marathon parking lot. On scene, Deputies were advised that the trucks had left heading into Albany. Deputies patrolled the area but had negative contact with any reckless drivers.
11:54 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Carr Bailey RD, in Millfield, for the sounds of gunshots. The caller reported that they passed a large party and believed they heard gunshots being fired in their direction. Deputies made contact with the party in question. No weapons were observed and no evidence of gunfire was found. There were multiple trucks present in varying condition, and one was reported to backfire while they were mudding with it on the property. The resident advised they would turn the music down, as well as keep general noise to a minimum. The resident was told that if Deputies had to return to the residence for any reason, additional action up to criminal charges would be taken.
Sunday, April 25
12:03 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Gary Dr, in The Plains, for a domestic dispute. The caller reported that the neighbors were fighting. On scene, Deputies spoke to the involved couple. Both stated that the argument was only verbal, with no physical violence or threats of violence having occurred. Both advised that the argument was over. With no criminal act having occurred, Deputies resumed patrol.
1:21 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Salem Rd, in Athens, on a report of a dispute. Upon arriving on scene, the dispute was found to be verbal and the caller left the residence for the night. Deputies returned to patrol.
1:27 a.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to Elm ST, in Stewart, for a threats and harassment call. The caller reported that a group of people were chasing him down the alley threatening to beat him up because they believed he stole from them. Deputies made contact with the subject, who advised he did not want to make any kind of statement. None of the subjects allegedly threatening him were on scene. He made contact with a relative to arrange a ride out of the area. No further action was needed.
2:24 a.m., Washington County Line — Deputies were advised that a subject with an active Athens County Warrant, had been picked up by Marietta Police, in Washington County. Deputies met the arresting officers at the county line, and took custody of the prisoner. He was then transported to SEORJ without incident. The subject will be seen in front of Athens County Common Pleas Court, at a later date.
3:23 a.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Cincinnati Ridge RD, in Coolville, in reference to a report of a medication overdose. Made contact with the victim, who was ultimately transported to the hospital by EMS, for medical evaluation and care. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
5:25 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Roy Avenue, in The Plains, for a suspected drug overdose. The caller reported they arrived at a friend's apartment and found them unresponsive. The caller stated they had administered Narcan and begun CPR. Deputies and EMS arrived on scene and found the subject awake, but incoherent. They were transported to O'Bleness Hospital in Athens, for treatment.
1:11 p.m., Mineral — Deputies responded to Center ST, in Mineral, in reference to a male subject throwing things in his 80yo mother's residence for a second time on this day. Upon Deputies arrival, they spoke with the male subject who agreed to go to OMH for a mental evaluation, due to his lack of mental health counseling and has not been taking his medications like he should be. Once at OMH a Blue-Slip was completed and no further actions were needed after that.
3:58 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to ST RT 356, in New Marshfield, in regards to an active dispute. The caller stated her son threatened to burn the house down, and kill her and his father. The male was located, arrested and transported to The Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail for Domestic Violence.
8:05 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road, in Athens, for a loud noise complaint. Deputies patrolled the area and did not observe any loud music. Units resumed patrol.
8:43 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Oakdale Road, in Glouster, for a patrol request. The caller stated that a male showed up at her residence and attempted to fight her boyfriend. She advised the individual left but, she believes he will come back. Deputies patrolled the area, but had negative contact with the subject. Units resumed patrol.
10:19 p.m., Glouster — Deputies received a report of persons looking in the window of a residence, on Oregon Ridge RD, in Glouster. Deputies responded to the residence and checked the immediate area, but did not locate any persons around. Deputies returned to patrol.
Monday, April 26
1:21 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Steinmeyer RD, in New Marshfield, for a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, contact was made with the involved parties who advised the dispute was only verbal. Parties agreed to separate inside the residence.
