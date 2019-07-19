Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Thursday, July 18
9:31 a.m., Nelsonville — A breaking and entering report was received regarding a vehicle on Carr Road in Nelsonville. The complainant shared that a wallet had been taken some time in the night. She advised she had already cancelled the debit card that was inside the wallet.
1:04 p.m., Albany — An RV and other items were reported stolen from a storage lot on Route 50 in Albany. The owner did not have any paperwork for the vehicle due to it being inside the vehicle. The case is currently under investigation.
3:33 p.m., Amesville — Deputies responded to an oil well on Sand Rock Road in Amesville for a damage report. The complainant stated that a vehicle was parked next to the well blocking access for their trucks. Also reported was damage to the pump jack in the area. The vehicle appeared to be damaged possibly to the point of not being operable. The owner of the vehicle was located and advised they would retrieve the vehicle the next day. The incident was documented for reference to the oil company.
7:26 p.m., Guysville — Deputies took a theft report of a license plate by phone from a Circle Drive resident in Guysville. The complainant stated someone had stolen a license plate off her vehicle. Deputies determined the license plate was found by The State Patrol in Meigs County. No further action taken.
7:31 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to New Floodwood Road in Nelsonville for a theft report. The caller advised that someone had stolen parts off his vehicle. The incident is under further investigation.
