Ohio University Police:
Monday, Nov. 25
2:28 p.m., parking lot 134 — Complainant reported subject struck his parked vehicle.
9:09 p.m., McKinley Avenue — OUPD met with the complainant who reported damage to their vehicle.
9:47 p.m., Gordy Hall — OUPD took information on a reported theft.
Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Monday, Nov. 25
8:16 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to Lexington Avenue in Chauncey referencing a report of theft from a vehicle. Deputies spoke with the complainant who reported sometime over the weekend her book bag was taken from the back seat of her car. Complainant also advised that her car doesn’t lock but will get that fixed.
12:25 p.m., Glouster — While on patrol of Hooper Ridge in Glouster, a deputy located several sheep and chickens loose in the roadway. The deputy was able to herd the animals back into the proper pasture without issue. Case closed.
1:25 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to the Setty Road in Albany referencing a stolen lawnmower. The property owner advised the last time they saw the mower was about a week ago. The owner wanted a report on file in case anything else came up missing. No further actions were needed.
6:12 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to an apartment complex on Lottridge Road in Guysville referencing a neighbor dispute. Deputies spoke with the complainant who advised a neighbor was screaming at several local children. The complainant also shared that they confronted the neighbor about yelling at the children and the neighbor attempted to slap them. Deputies attempted contact with the neighbor but had negative contact. A report was completed.
6:52 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a report of a theft from a residence on State Route 550. The complainant reported a PlayStation console was missing from their residence. A report was completed, and the matter is currently under investigation.
