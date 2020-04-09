Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Tuesday, April 7
1:42 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to the area of Route 56 and Hudnall Road in reference to a noise complaint. Located a family unit celebrating a birthday with a small cooking fire, and riding UTV’s on private property. Homeowner agreed to halt UTV riding for evening.
9:04 a.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to a theft complaint on Euclid Avenue. A report was taken and will be referred to local authorities.
10:18 a.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to an alleged trespassing complaint on Monserat Road. On arrival deputy spoke with the owner of the property who stated everyone at her residence was welcomed. Owner stated the calls were coming from her daughter who has no rights to say who comes and goes on her property.
8:38 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to the North Plains Road in reference to a vehicle being entered sometime during the night. The caller advised his vehicle had been gone through and his wallet was taken. Caller advised the vehicle was locked except for the back doors of the SUV. The caller wanted a report on file at this time and no further actions were needed.
9:35 a.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report of theft of lawn chair furniture cushions that were taken sometime during the night. The caller later reported that the cushions were found along the wood line and were all accounted for. No further actions were needed.
10:09 a.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report of a protection order violation via the suspect attempting to add the protected party on Facebook. Case is currently under investigation.
12:08 p.m., Cooville — Deputies took a report of theft from Frost Hill Road in reference to a male complainant advising they believe the neighbor is breaking into his outbuildings and residence. The complainant advised he had trail cam footage, however the footage could not be accessed at this time. Case is still under investigation.
11:30 a.m., The Plains — Deputies received a report of extra patrol in the area of North Plains Road due to recent break-ins to vehicles. Deputies patrolled the area through out the morning time hours. No further action taken.
1:14 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Dailey Road on a 911 hang up. On arrival deputy found workers on the scene. It was determined a worker while on a piece of equipment accidentally pocket dialed 911. Deputy returned to patrol.
2:04 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Baker Road on a 911 hang up from a deactivated cell phone. On arrival contact was made with owner of phone advising it was an accidental call. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:51 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Millfield on a report of a vehicle parked in the roadway. Deputies were unable to locate any illegally parked vehicles in the area.
5:43 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Hebbardsville Road for an active alarm. Deputies found everything to be secure, and returned to patrol.
7:01 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a report of a burglary in the Athens Township. While taking their report, deputies found a male to have a warrant for his arrest. The male was transported to SEORJ without incident.
9:36 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Congress Run Road, in Glouster on a report of a suspicious vehicle. No vehicles were located in the area.
9:58 p.m., Glouster — A male reported that he woke up and found himself being assaulted in the middle of the woods and he didn’t know where he was. After locating the male, deputies did not find any evidence that he had been assaulted. Deputies transported the male to his home, and released him into the care of his spouse.
10:20 p. m., New Marshfield — Deputies received a third-party report of a dispute in the Waterloo Township area. The complainant who lived out of county stated that his ex-wife was in a dispute with her boyfriend. While deputies were en route, the victim called in wishing to speak with deputies’. Deputies spoke with the victim who declined any response from our office and stated there were no threats or physical violence that occurred and only a verbal argument. The victim did state that the ex-husband had been contacting her non-stop.The victim stated that she had the capabilities of contacting our office if she needed our assistance. No further action taken.
Athens Police Department
Wednesday, April 8
5:07 a.m. — Officers on patrol discovered a fire in the mulch at the OU Inn. The fire department was dispatched and extinguished the fire. It was determined to have been caused by improperly discarded coals from a grill. A privacy fence was damaged.
Nelsonville Police Department
Tuesday, April 7
1:21 a.m. — Officers received a report about possible drug related activity on East Franklin Street due to several individuals standing around a silver car. Officers made contact with a female driver of the car and were told she was moving out of the residence.
2:09 a.m. — Officers responded to North Harper Street for a group of suspicious people. Officers made contact with several individuals outside a residence. They were told by a resident she wanted everyone to leave and they complied.
9:00 a.m. — Officer located a vehicle that appeared to be abandoned on West Washington Street. At the request of the property manager the vehicle was marked so it could be removed.
12:57 p.m. — Officers made contact with a male sitting in a vehicle in the Nelsonville Library. The male was reminded about the signs posted for No Loitering as the Library was closed. He complied and left the area.
1:19 p.m. — Officer transported a male from the SEORJ to Ohio
Health in Athens for an Emergency Pre-Screen mental health evaluation.
1:30 p.m. — Officer responded to a report of suspicious vehicle on the 300 block of Fort Street as the caller was concerned the vehicle may be stolen given the amount of time it was parked. The vehicle was checked, found to not have been reported stolen, but it was then marked for extended parking.
1:59 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a male who was unresponsive on a porch on Myers Street. Upon arrival the male had left the area on foot. Contact was made with him near Canal Street and he stated he was fine.
2:22 p.m. — Officer responded to a harassment report on the 500 block of Frederick Street.
2:33 p.m. — Officers responded to an assault on Poplar Street. The caller later stated the assault occurred this past weekend. The other parties involved stated he was upset because he was told to leave their residence.
7:58 p.m. — Officer responded to a residence on the 200 block of West Washington Street and retrieved suspected narcotics that was reported to have been left there. The item was entered into evidence.
8:07 p.m. — Officers responded to East Washington Street for a male lying on the ground crying. EMS was summoned to check on the male.
9:39 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of possible drug activity on the 800 block of Poplar Street.
10:31 p.m. — Officers responded to a noise complaint on the 100 block of Myers Street. Officer checked the area but were unable to locate any noise.
10:48 p.m. — Officer responded to a disabled vehicle on Plainview Drive. The owner requested a tow truck and the vehicle was removed.
